SEMO District Fair returns for annual good time

Editorial

There may be no bigger, better slice of Americana in Southeast Missouri than the annual SEMO District Fair.

With something for youngsters, the young at heart and all ages in between, the weeklong event beckons everyone.

Midway rides and games and food galore! Exhibits ranging from agricultural products to home goods. Entertainment options highlighted by acclaimed musical acts and local favorites. It's simply a fantastic and fun-filled time. We can almost smell the funnel cakes! And the lemonade! And there's no better burger than a fair burger!

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Fair week kicks off at 9:30 Saturday morning, Sept. 9, with a parade streaming from Capaha Park to the fairgrounds and continues with a boatload of grandstand entertainment, including tractor pulls, rodeo events, two nights of a demolition derby, "Heartland Idol" competition and concerts featuring the Oak Ridge Boys and Tracy Byrd.

The fair provides a fundraising mechanism for many local not-for-profit organizations, and we look forward to supporting those groups. Partaking of their home-cooked treats is simply a bonus.

Such a massive undertaking as putting on a fair that draws crowds from a huge geographic area would be impossible without the work of many volunteers. Thanks to all who oversee the activities and exhibits. Their work allows our friends and neighbors to showcase their talents and skills and for all of us to have a great time.

Special thanks also goes to the municipal personnel -- Parks and Recreation, police and fire staff -- who will be on hand to ensure fairgoers have a safe and satisfying experience.

We'll see you at the fair!