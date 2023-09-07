News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-7-23
Father God, may we be bold in proclaiming your Word and saving grace to others. Amen.
Motorcycle Cannonball coming through Cape GirardeauThe Motorcycle Cannonball will return to downtown Cape Girardeau next week. The Motorcycle Cannonball is a cross-country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured in 1933 or earlier, and "is the most difficult antique endurance...
Work begins on Chester Bridge replacementConstruction cranes, bulldozers and other earth-moving equipment have been put to work behind the Chester Bridge since Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, marking the official start of the project to replace the 1940s-era span. Missouri Highways and...
Many Good Things to release new SEMO branded beerMany Good Things Brewing, in partnership with Southeast Missouri State University, will release a new beer, named SEMO Red, in celebration of the university's 150th anniversary. The beer, a red ale, will be available Friday, Sept. 8, at Many Good...
New City of Jackson website launchesJackson information technology director Joan Evans gave a tutorial Tuesday, Sept. 5, to city aldermen about the municipality's new consolidated website, jacksonmo.org, which came online in mid-July. "(Our old site) was due for a facelift and we...
SEMO District Fair daily scheduleThis year marks the 167 year of the SEMO District Fair. The fair will begin Saturday, Sept. 9, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will host those young and old who want to partake in carnival rides and perhaps more than a few deep-fried treats. There...
Old Town Cape to host Revivify annual fundraising event Saturday, Sept. 30Old Town Cape Inc. will host it annual fundraiser, Revivify, from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Scout Hall event venue at 420 Broadway. The event will include live performances, poetry on demand, tarot card readings, a henna tattoo artist,...
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to test emergency response FridayCape Girardeau Regional Airport will test its emergency response to a real-world aircraft incident during a planned, full-scale exercise Friday, Sept. 8. In the fictional scenario, exercise participants will simulate the response to a plane crash at...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/7/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Aug. 31, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Cape Girardeau City Council appropriates unbudgeted expenditures3Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved an ordinance appropriating unbudgeted expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30 at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5. The appropriation ordinance is routinely submitted each year after the...
New business bringing natural goods to BroadwayAfter a successful opening closer to home, an Illinois woman is launching the second store of her natural goods business in Cape Girardeau. Breeanna Pearl, owner of The Well by Girly Nature, said her new location at 827 Broadway is aiming for a...
Jackson seeks more input for top Fulenwider award1Paul Sander, former longtime mayor of Jackson and current Ward 1 alderman, is asking the public's help to identify potential nominees for Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's most prestigious honor, the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service...
Subdivision residents raise safety concerns to Jackson aldermenA dozen residents of Jackson's Annwood Estates are asking City Hall to help make their small subdivision located off East Jackson Boulevard safer. The group has submitted a signed petition aimed at reducing the speed limit from 30 to 20 miles per...
MDC to implement additional deer-hunting days in some locales2Missouri deer hunters in several counties will have some extra time to hunt with firearms this year. The Missouri Department of Conservation has opened two new hunting seasons, one antlerless season prior to the traditional November hunt, and one...
Lawsuit filed over dog killed by Stoddard County deputy3The owners of a dog allegedly shot by a Stoddard County, Missouri, deputy sheriff have filed a lawsuit that intends to compel the sheriff and his custodian of records to release body cam footage of the incident. The lawsuit was filed by Russel D....
SEMO football sets record for most season tickets sold ahead of stadium upgrade debutThe success of Southeast Missouri State football in recent years has ignited a growing interest in the Cape Girardeau and SEMO communities, as the Redhawks will have their most season tickets sold in program history for the 2023 season. While the...
MoDOT to host Car Seat Check events this SeptemberMissouri Department of Transportation, Cape Girardeau Safe Communities and other community safety partners will host free car seat check events throughout the region. These free events are part of National Child Passenger Safety Week and will occur...
Manifolds on Main Street returns to Cape GirardeauManifolds on Main Street, billed as the largest annual car show between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, returns to Cape Girardeau on Sunday, Sept. 17. River City Rodders Car Club and Old Town Cape will host the 45th annual event. More than 250...
Most read 9/5/23Local restaurateur to launch new Italian eatery in Jackson9Mario's Italian Eatery will open what the Grippo family is calling a "small" restaurant in Jackson this fall, at a location to be named later. According to an official Facebook post, the establishment is expected to open within the next two months...
Doctors says high-tech procedure increases early detection of lung cancerA high-tech procedure newly available through Saint Francis Healthcare System increases the possibility of early detection of lung cancer, doctors say. The procedure is called a robotic bronchoscopy, which is a minimally invasive biopsy of nodules...
Former Cape mayor, business owner, 'family man' Paul Stehr dies at 87Former Cape Girardeau mayor and beloved family man Paul William "Herk" Stehr died Monday, Aug. 28, at the age of 87. His oldest daughter, Teri Hinkebein, said her father "peacefully passed away" in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he and his wife,...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Sept. 5, 20232Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 City Hall Presentations n Silver Springs II Apartments Tax Credit Project MACO Development n Star Vue II Apartments Tax Credit Project Starview Development Communications report n City...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Sept. 5, 2023City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Presentation n Mayor's proclamation recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month....
Vehicle crashes into Andy's Frozen Custard in Cape9Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel work Monday afternoon, Sept. 4, to patch the side of the Andy's Frozen Custard building in Cape Girardeau after a vehicle backed into the building, creating a sizable hole in its southern wall. ...
Fraternal Order of Police say officers leaving Cape PD; municipal officials say they are doing the best they can with what they have44Cape Girardeau's police compensation appears to be an issue that won't be going away any time soon. The mayor said the general fund doesn't have the capacity to fund significant raises, and "new thoughts" about revenue streams will need to be...
Jackson's Billy Joe Thompson recalled as "ambassador", booster for Jackson especially the Indians1Billy Joe Thompson Jr., 1968 Jackson High School graduate and fervent supporter of Indians sports, is being remembered by friends and family alike following his Saturday, Aug. 26 passing at age 73 after a brief hospitalization. "We've lost a great...
Cape County disburses more money for new jail, former courthouse10Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, Aug. 31, approved two purchase orders for two Penzel Construction projects in Jackson. n $4,036,287.55 was approved for the new county jail expansion underway at 216 N. Missouri St. "The biggest part of...
Most read 9/1/23'Creating opportunity' South Side Village next step in larger project10A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday, Aug. 30, for South Side Village, a development of affordable housing in South Cape Girardeau. Melissa Stickel, executive director for Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO), said South Side...
Most read 9/1/23New Broadway Bistro will be three businesses in one5A new business coming to Cape Girardeau aims to be a one-stop shop for food, vintage products and event space alike. Ken Murphy, general manager of the upcoming Broadway Bistro and Vintage Trade, said he expanded upon his initial idea of just being...
Sikeston-area beauty shop glows up, becomes Cape Girardeau spaHalie Belt worked as a medical assistant for seven years. It could be quite the hectic environment and she wanted to work in a more relaxing, inviting industry. "Working in the medical field was the complete opposite of that, so that's somewhat what...
Property tax rates to increase in Jackson School District13The Jackson School District Board of Education voted 6-1 to increase property tax rates for 2023 at a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 29. Matt Lacy, the district's chief financial officer, reported the rate will increase from $3.7998 to $3.8032 per...
Most read 8/30/238 foot alligators are not allowed; a list of 16 animals or animal types you can't keep in Cape Girardeau without registering them with the police3Cape Girardeau police retrieved an alligator hatchling that was on the loose last weekend. That quirky discovery, along with media coverage and social media interest, led to the wider public knowledge that it is indeed legal to own an alligator in...