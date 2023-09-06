Supper Church at Grace United Methodist

Food, story and community will be the focus of Gather at Grace: Supper Church, starting Sunday, September 24 at Grace United Methodist Church. Rev. Linda Gastreich describes Gather at Grace as place to gather around a table for a simple meal and a place to belong. It is free and will begin as a six-week series.

Gather at Grace will meet at 5:30 pm on Sundays from September 24 through October 22 and will meet near the kitchen in the churchs lower level. Grace UMC is located at 521 Caruthers Avenue, near the Broadway and Caruthers intersection. All are welcome. Rev. Linda Gastreich asks those who want to join the table to let her know by email or by using the link on the Grace UMC website, capegrace.org.