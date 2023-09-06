Go Redhawks! New stadium to host home football opener

Editorial

Nothing matches the pageantry, tradition and energy of college football. From setting up a tailgate hours before kickoff to reuniting with old friends, gamedays are special. A buzz is in the air. It's palpable. When a marching band's drum corp cranks up for the alma mater ... well, there's nothing like it.

All those things are true of Southeast Missouri State University Redhawk home games. It's an event when the Redhawks are on their gridiron, as they will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, as they take on Big South-Ohio Valley Conference foe Lindenwood.

To be sure, fans have had much to cheer for in recent years as coach Tom Matukewicz has led the team to two Ohio Valley Conference championships and on trips to the FBS playoffs three times since 2018. Winning breeds excitement, and the Redhawks are exciting.

This year's team looks to be ready to make noise in the Football Championship Series ranks, as the team garnered preseason rankings in the top 15 nationally. The team won six of 10 Big South-OVC coaches picks to win the conference, and 10 players -- running back Geno Hess, receiver Ryan Flournoy, quarterback Paxton DeLaurent, offensive lineman Zack Gieg, defensive lineman Steven Lewis, linebackers Keandre Booker and Bryce Norman, defensive backs Lawrence Johnson and Ty Leonard and return specialist Dalyn McDonald -- found their way onto the conference's preseason Players to Watch list.

This year's campaign will be extra special, though, because the Redhawks have a new home -- a reconstructed Houck Field.

The stadium's south side is brand spanking new, with 4,000 seats ready for home crowds. New concession areas and restrooms, improved accessibility and closer-to-the-field seating areas are all part of the first phase of what will be a lengthy process toward creating a multipurpose athletic and academic showpiece for the university, Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri.

Tangible proof of the excitement surrounding the stadium project and the football team is the fact that season ticket sales have set a record, according to vice president of Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke.

Be sure to see Thursday's issue of the Southeast Missourian for a special commemorative magazine highlighting the past, present and future of Houck Field and the football Redhawks.

We hope to see you at the game.

Go Redhawks!