Go Redhawks! New stadium to host home football opener
Nothing matches the pageantry, tradition and energy of college football. From setting up a tailgate hours before kickoff to reuniting with old friends, gamedays are special. A buzz is in the air. It's palpable. When a marching band's drum corp cranks up for the alma mater ... well, there's nothing like it.
All those things are true of Southeast Missouri State University Redhawk home games. It's an event when the Redhawks are on their gridiron, as they will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, as they take on Big South-Ohio Valley Conference foe Lindenwood.
To be sure, fans have had much to cheer for in recent years as coach Tom Matukewicz has led the team to two Ohio Valley Conference championships and on trips to the FBS playoffs three times since 2018. Winning breeds excitement, and the Redhawks are exciting.
This year's team looks to be ready to make noise in the Football Championship Series ranks, as the team garnered preseason rankings in the top 15 nationally. The team won six of 10 Big South-OVC coaches picks to win the conference, and 10 players -- running back Geno Hess, receiver Ryan Flournoy, quarterback Paxton DeLaurent, offensive lineman Zack Gieg, defensive lineman Steven Lewis, linebackers Keandre Booker and Bryce Norman, defensive backs Lawrence Johnson and Ty Leonard and return specialist Dalyn McDonald -- found their way onto the conference's preseason Players to Watch list.
This year's campaign will be extra special, though, because the Redhawks have a new home -- a reconstructed Houck Field.
The stadium's south side is brand spanking new, with 4,000 seats ready for home crowds. New concession areas and restrooms, improved accessibility and closer-to-the-field seating areas are all part of the first phase of what will be a lengthy process toward creating a multipurpose athletic and academic showpiece for the university, Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri.
Tangible proof of the excitement surrounding the stadium project and the football team is the fact that season ticket sales have set a record, according to vice president of Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke.
Be sure to see Thursday's issue of the Southeast Missourian for a special commemorative magazine highlighting the past, present and future of Houck Field and the football Redhawks.
We hope to see you at the game.
Go Redhawks!
Comments
-
Column (9/6/23)Politicians' brains are a bipartisan problemSeriously folks. Maybe we Republicans better stop banging on Old Joe Biden for the serious cognitive issues he obviously has. Unless we hold the players on our own team responsible for their cognitive issues, we have to stop harping on the obvious...
-
Column (9/6/23)From one unapologetic media hoax to the nextJoe Biden lied repeatedly when he claimed he knew nothing of his son Hunter's influence-peddling businesses. The president further prevaricated that he had no involvement in Hunter's various shake down schemes. Yet, the media continued to misinform...
-
Editorial (9/5/23)United Way kicks off annual campaign with highlight reel of successesThere's no shortage of need in this area. However, we have some pretty incredible organizations doing important work assisting people in various ways. From feeding the hungry to helping children read to mentoring children through Scouts, there are...
-
China's economy is struggling. Still want to emulate it?China's economy is struggling post-COVID-19. Growth is slower than expected, demographic trends are negative, youth unemployment is high, overbuilding has created a housing crisis and government indebtedness is ballooning. These are only a few of...
-
Vivek Ramaswamy's Jan. 6 charadeVivek Ramaswamy thinks Mike Pence failed. The former vice president is a MAGA villain for doing his constitutional duty on Jan. 6, so Ramaswamy has to find a way to wiggle out of endorsing his conduct on that day, no matter how convoluted or inane....
-
Focus on McConnell's policies, not his podium freezesSenate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell froze when speaking to the press again. That's twice now in roughly a month. Once again, his frightening medical episode is being used for social media fodder. I wrote about this after the first episode...
-
-
Column (9/2/23)China's poor economy a result of state-directed planning"China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man," scoffed then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in 2019. Two years later, now president Biden declared: "The Chinese are eating our lunch. They're eating our lunch, economically. They're investing...
-
Column (9/2/23)Our sad departure from Dr. King's 'dream'This past week, the nation noted the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have a Dream" speech. The speech is without question a historic landmark, both in terms of recalling the unique stress of the time and in terms of King's...
-
Editorial (9/1/23)A celebration of work and the American worker as we come to Labor Day weekend(Editor's note: The following is an updated version of our annual Labor Day editorial.) When it comes to the reasons for Monday's Labor Day holiday, the U.S. Department of Labor offers a good historical review. The first Labor Day celebration was in...
-
Column (9/1/23)Yes, President Harris is a legitimate issueKamala Harris is one of the most prominent people in the United States, with the potential that at any moment she could inherit some of the most fearsome powers on Earth, but no one is supposed to notice. Republicans are deemed unhealthily fixated...
-
-
Column (8/31/23)Column: Missouri's children won last week. I'm proud to have led the fight.We put their "science" under a microscope, and it spoke for itself. I've said from day one as Attorney General that I will fight to ensure that Missouri is the safest state in the nation for children. This week, we took a huge step in that...
-
Editorial (8/30/23)Babe Ruth World Series brought great baseball to Cape GirardeauEven without the storybook ending, the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series held earlier this month at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau was a resounding success. That one of the local teams, Southeast Tropics, won the title is the icing on top. Southeast...
-
Editorial (8/30/23)Controversy cast shadow over Babe Ruth World SeriesThe 2023 Babe Ruth World Series at Capaha Park featured players from around the world and competitive baseball at a high level. Unfortunately, a bit of controversy cast a shadow over the proceedings. Six members of the Alabama Rawdogs, a storied...
-
Editorial (8/25/23)Editorial: Neighbors need help after disasters; many are stepping forward to helpA tornado can be devastating. It can wipe away homes. Crumple vehicles into balls of metal. End lives in seconds. But then it's gone. As quickly as it came, the twister leaves, and rebuilding begins. A flood can be devastating, too, but it's...
-
Editorial (8/23/23)Editorial: Gridiron Magazine publishes Thursday in the Southeast MissourianArea students are heading back to the classroom. And while the temperature outside still feels like summer, the calendar says we turn the page to a new sports season. Cue the "Friday Night Lights" montage. This Friday, area teams will kick off their...
-
Editorial (8/21/23)TBY expo to offer fun, information for 50-plus residentsFun and fellowship will collide with valuable health screenings and information at The Best Years Active Living Expo on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The event, presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System, will include health screenings, mammograms and a...
-
Editorial (8/18/23)Good luck to all on a successful school yearFeel that? No, not the pleasant cool evenings of this week, a (likely) false promise that fall is just around the corner. We're speaking of the energy, excitement and enthusiasm that comes with the beginning of each school year. Public and private...
-
-
Editorial (8/16/23)Congratulations to Danny Essner on Volunteer of the Year recognitionCape Girardeau's Danny Essner was recognized last month as the Volunteer of the Year by Missouri Main Street Connection Inc., a statewide not-for-profit focused on preservation-based economic development. If you've been in the area for any length of...
-
Editorial (8/14/23)Reasonable discussions on future of West Park MallReasonable people sometimes disagree. That scenario is playing out in Cape Girardeau as a group of local developers is asking for significant incentives to redevelop West Park Mall, and some in the city's business community question the requested...
-
Letter (8/10/23)Get creative on street repairsWhen the subject of discussion is street repairs in the City of Cape Girardeau, most in the community would agree: It's time for our mayor, city council members and city management to be creative and think outside the box to address this issue. Even...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.