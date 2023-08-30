Controversy cast shadow over Babe Ruth World Series

Editorial

The 2023 Babe Ruth World Series at Capaha Park featured players from around the world and competitive baseball at a high level.

Unfortunately, a bit of controversy cast a shadow over the proceedings.

Six members of the Alabama Rawdogs, a storied program based in Mobile, Alabama -- defending champions, no less -- were found to be ineligible for the tournament. League officials disqualified those players, leaving the team with only 11 members to compete in the final rounds. A testament to the team's depth, those 11 players earned their way to the championship game. They gamely battled Southeast Tropics, one of two local teams in the tournament, eventually losing by a single run, 3-2.

With a bitter taste in their mouth, the disappointed players rashly tossed their second-place trophies into the pond beside the field. Coaches have since apologized, and the matter will likely fade away without further action, at least locally.

Still, the situation is a black eye for Babe Ruth League, and it could easily have been avoided.

Players are eligible to play in the league if they are born within a certain window and maintain high school eligibility.

Where the Alabama team's players ran afoul of the rules involves their play at the collegiate level. The team's coaches noted that the players had been cleared through other rounds of competition. We understand their frustration even if it does not justify the immature response of the team.

To simplify the rules and eliminate such confusion going forward, Babe Ruth League should adopt a simple elibility standard: Players born within a certain age window can play, regardless of their status as "high school" or "collegiate" players.

Further, league officials should determine eligibility at the beginning of post-season play, not in the middle of the World Series.

Then, let the young people play ball and decide championships on the diamond.