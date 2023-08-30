News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Babe Ruth World Series brought great baseball to Cape Girardeau
Even without the storybook ending, the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series held earlier this month at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau was a resounding success. That one of the local teams, Southeast Tropics, won the title is the icing on top.
Southeast Missouri is home to lots of sports activities, from the gridiron to the pitch, court to tee box, but the diamond is this region's crown jewel. Baseball is king here, and so it was fitting that one of the region's biggest baseball boosters, Michael Minner of Charleston, Missouri, was able to lure this year's World Series to Capaha Park.
Kudos to Minner for the vision to host the tournament and the organizational ability to execute an event that drew teams and fans from around the world.
The weeklong tournament showcased outstanding baseball, and we'll be hearing some of the names in coming years as these young people progress along their athletic career, first within the collegiate ranks and then, perhaps, at the professional level.
Thanks to all those who supported the event, including local volunteers and businesses and the Babe Ruth League organization.
Congratulations to all the players who earned their way into the tournament. We are confident their memories will last a lifetime.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (8/30/23)Sending money back where it came fromMost of us are taught from an early age that when you contribute more while work takes place, you receive more of the gains. I bring this up because this is the basis of what brought me to file Senate Bill 481, which ultimately passed through the...
-
Editorial (8/30/23)Controversy cast shadow over Babe Ruth World SeriesThe 2023 Babe Ruth World Series at Capaha Park featured players from around the world and competitive baseball at a high level. Unfortunately, a bit of controversy cast a shadow over the proceedings. Six members of the Alabama Rawdogs, a storied...
-
-
-
The Biden clan's con is coming to an endDespite years of Biden family and media disinformation, we are finally learning that President Joe Biden really did fire Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin for looking into state corruption involving the oil company Burisma and Hunter Biden -- and...
-
Column: No matter how this administration tries to spin it, 'Bidenomics' is not workingThe Biden Administration has continually pushed policies that make it tougher for American families to make ends meet, and that is clearly reflected in the most recent inflation and economic reports. According to a July report by the Joint Economic...
-
-
Politicians make a mockery out of 'emergency' spendingRemember how, mere months ago, the debt-ceiling deal struck between Democrats and Republicans to avoid a government shutdown was touted as "a historic first step toward shifting government back toward common sense and conservatism?" The hope was...
-
Editorial (8/25/23)Editorial: Neighbors need help after disasters; many are stepping forward to helpA tornado can be devastating. It can wipe away homes. Crumple vehicles into balls of metal. End lives in seconds. But then it's gone. As quickly as it came, the twister leaves, and rebuilding begins. A flood can be devastating, too, but it's...
-
-
Column (8/25/23)The IRA: A win for the wealthy, billion-dollar companies, and the CCPIt has been one year since President Joe Biden and Washington Democrats passed their signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) -- a massive transfer of tax dollars from working families to the wealthy, big banks, billion-dollar companies, and the...
-
-
Editorial (8/23/23)Editorial: Gridiron Magazine publishes Thursday in the Southeast MissourianArea students are heading back to the classroom. And while the temperature outside still feels like summer, the calendar says we turn the page to a new sports season. Cue the "Friday Night Lights" montage. This Friday, area teams will kick off their...
-
Editorial (8/21/23)TBY expo to offer fun, information for 50-plus residentsFun and fellowship will collide with valuable health screenings and information at The Best Years Active Living Expo on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The event, presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System, will include health screenings, mammograms and a...
-
Editorial (8/18/23)Good luck to all on a successful school yearFeel that? No, not the pleasant cool evenings of this week, a (likely) false promise that fall is just around the corner. We're speaking of the energy, excitement and enthusiasm that comes with the beginning of each school year. Public and private...
-
-
Editorial (8/16/23)Congratulations to Danny Essner on Volunteer of the Year recognitionCape Girardeau's Danny Essner was recognized last month as the Volunteer of the Year by Missouri Main Street Connection Inc., a statewide not-for-profit focused on preservation-based economic development. If you've been in the area for any length of...
-
Editorial (8/14/23)Reasonable discussions on future of West Park MallReasonable people sometimes disagree. That scenario is playing out in Cape Girardeau as a group of local developers is asking for significant incentives to redevelop West Park Mall, and some in the city's business community question the requested...
-
Editorial (8/11/23)Babe Ruth World Series will be great event in Cape GirardeauThere's a significant event taking place in Cape Girardeau next week. The Babe Ruth World Series for 16- to 18-year-old players will be held in Cape Girardeau. The week-long tournament features some of the top teams and players in the world,...
-
Letter (8/10/23)Get creative on street repairsWhen the subject of discussion is street repairs in the City of Cape Girardeau, most in the community would agree: It's time for our mayor, city council members and city management to be creative and think outside the box to address this issue. Even...
-
Editorial (8/9/23)Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off week of fun, community impactEvery community has their marquee events. For Sikeston, Missouri, there are few that come close to the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. The annual bull-riding, calf-roping and music-listening affair kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 9, and will continue...
-
Editorial (8/7/23)Opportunities to serve your city through a board or commissionThere are many ways to serve your community. Not-for-profits. Church groups. Civic clubs. Even running for public office. Additionally, there's an opportunity some may not have previously considered: Serving on a local government board or...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.