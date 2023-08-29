News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-29-23
O Father God, thank you that we can come to you in prayer. Amen.
Cape Girardeau police rescue alligator hatchlingThe Cape Girardeau Police Department dealt with an unusual trespasser Saturday, Aug. 26, when officers were dispatched to apprehend an alligator. Officers responded to the 600 block of Red Bud Circle around 7 p.m. after a resident reported they'd...
Cape Girardeau City Council election season starts Sept. 251Want to serve on Cape Girardeau City Council? The election process will soon begin. Nominating petitions for 2024 election for Wards 3, 4 and 5 will be available in the Office of the City Clerk starting Monday, Sept. 25. Candidates must have the...
Man in custody after allegedly shooting, injuring girlfriend Sunday in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. A woman is recovering, and her boyfriend is in custody after he allegedly shot her Sunday, Aug. 27. About 3 p.m. Sunday, Sikeston Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 400 block of Lynual Street in Sikeston in New...
Mike Reed honored for decades of dedication to native wildlife conservation2Mike Reed of Cape Girardeau has been recognized as 2023 Native Plant Pioneer by Missouri Prairie Foundation for native wildlife conservation. Missouri Prairie Foundation's Native Plant Pioneer Award recognizes individuals whose past work has been...
Trail for Tales trail ride to benefit SEMO PetsJackson Trail Riders will host a trail ride to benefit Southeast Missouri pets. The ride begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and will begin at Patton Sale Barn in Patton, Missouri. Cost to participate is $20. All proceeds will benefit Southeast...
Annual Benton Neighbor Days Festival returns ThursdayBENTON, Mo. -- For more than 50 years, the annual Benton Neighbor Days celebration has been providing families and friends with good food and fun over the Labor Day weekend. From Thursday, Aug. 31, to Saturday, Sept. 2, the 54th annual Benton...
Liquor by the drink to go before Sikeston votersSIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston voters will be asked in November whether to allow the sale of liquor by the drink. At the July 31 Sikeston City Council meeting, council approved an ordinance calling for an election to allow the sale of liquor by the drink...
Municipal officials discuss ongoing work, upcoming projects2Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce members heard from local city leaders about economic plans and challenges at a Business Advocacy Coffee event Friday, Aug. 25. The chamber has hosted similar panels with state representatives in the past, but...
Jackson city officials set tax rates, OK tiny house variance4Jackson's aldermanic council members, following a required public hearing, have set 2023 property tax rates identical to the prior year's assessment. n General Revenue: 59.06 cents (to raise $1,726,355); n Parks & Recreation fund: 12.39 cents (to...
Free will and estate planning services available through online platformFor those putting off the writing of their last will and testament for fear of the expense and complicated legal forms, United Way of Southeast Missouri has a solution. FreeWill, a partner of United Way of America, is an online service creating...
Goodwill Excel Center to host Ask Us Anything -- A conversation about child health1Show Me Strong Kids invites community members to learn more about children's health and wellbeing by talking with local doctors and other professionals at Ask Us Anything, an event hosted by Goodwill Excel Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 29. Show Me...
Autism informational event set for Cape Girardeau on MondayEcho Autism Communities will present an informational event Monday, Aug. 28, in Cape Girardeau. The event, set for 6:30 p.m. at Morning Star Behavioral Associates at 1 S. Main St., will feature University of Missouri autism experts and advocates who...
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for overnight pavement work; pavement repairs to close SB I-55 on-ramp at Exit 93; overnight pavement repairs set for SB I-55 in Cape County; SB I-55 on- and off-ramps at Exit 96 to close for pavementNorthbound Interstate 55 from mile marker 92.5 to mile marker 94.1 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform overnight pavement repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation...
Student attendance policy violations could land parents in jail; officials explain expectationsThe Missouri Supreme Court upheld a ruling earlier this month that parents can be sent to jail if their children miss too much school, backing a law that parents argued was unconstitutionally vague. In a 6-0 decision released just before the start...
Paddle-wheeler due in Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park2American Countess, a 361-foot paddlewheel vessel with four passenger decks, is due to dock Sunday, Aug. 27, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park. VisitCape reports the boat, built in 1996 and refurbished in 2020, will have 155 onboard guests, who...
Dan Presson named assistant vice president for Economic and Workforce Development at SEMO4Dan Presson has been named assistant vice president for the Office of Economic and Workforce Development at Southeast Missouri State University. Presson has served in an interim capacity in the role since December. A news release from the university...
Landscape of book reading changing with the times1BookTubers. Bookstagram. And now ... BookTok. Since social media has been around, so have various avenues for book lovers to show their passion for books. The BookTok community was established in 2020 around the time of the pandemic lockdown,...
Post Sex Nachos to perform at Scout HallScout Hall will be welcoming Post Sex Nachos onto its stage this weekend for a back-to-school concert. Post Sex Nachos are a soulful and passionate band from Columbia, Missouri. According to its website, the band is "charging into battle for the...
Local News 8/24/23Take a look inside the stripped-down old courthouse in Jackson3The former Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is stripped down. Demolition crews began ripping apart the interior of the building in March. Penzel Construction workers removed drywall and dropped ceilings, even all the electric...
Local News 8/24/23Texting while driving ban takes effect next week7Distracted driving will be officially banned in Missouri starting Monday, Aug. 28, when the Siddens Bening Hands Free Law takes effect. Senate Bill 398 passed both houses of the state General Assembly in the last week of regular session in May but...
Most read 8/24/23Judge from Cape Girardeau one of three nominated for Missouri Supreme Court1A judge from Cape Girardeau has been named as one of three finalists to fill a vacancy on the Missouri Supreme Court. Michael Gardner, a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in St. Louis was presented to Gov. Mike Parson as one...
Foul territory: Second-place team chunks trophies into pond14Anglers fishing in the pond at Capaha Park may catch some trophies. No, not a record catfish or bucketmouth bass and not even a first-place winner. If snagged, these trophies would be for second place -- in the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series. After...
New dialing procedure for 573 area code5Missouri Public Service Commission officials have released instructions for 10-digit local dialing as part of the preparation process for a new area code in the region. The 235 area code will soon be added as an overlay to the 573 region. An overlay...
Upcoming business bringing new kind of bar to Broadway10The first tenant taking up residence in the former Broadway Theatre was officially revealed Tuesday, Aug. 22. Michelle Latham, an insurance agent in Cape Girardeau, announced her plans for an upscale bourbon lounge. Latham said the lounge, Bourbon +...
Most read 8/22/23Keith Boeller retires from Chateau Girardeau1Keith Boeller, president and CEO of Cape Retirement Community, also known as Chateau Girardeau Retirement Community, is retiring Monday, Jan. 1. Boeller has led the continuing care retirement community -- which features independent living, assisted...
Most read 8/21/23SEMO offering program to help locals become substitute teachers14A new group of substitute teachers ready to aid area schools has completed a Southeast Missouri State University program as part of the Missouri Approved Substitute Training initiative. "There is an extreme need not only for qualified teachers but...
Most read 8/21/23Ruggieri closes Gabriel's, to open new concept in downtown Cape Girardeau4Gabriel's Food + Wine, 127 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, shuttered Sunday, Aug. 20. "After six years, we are closing our doors," according to a post on the Italian restaurant's Facebook page. "It's time to brainstorm something new," said owner...