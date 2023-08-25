Editorial: Neighbors need help after disasters; many are stepping forward to help

Editorial

A tornado can be devastating. It can wipe away homes. Crumple vehicles into balls of metal. End lives in seconds.

But then it's gone. As quickly as it came, the twister leaves, and rebuilding begins.

A flood can be devastating, too, but it's different. The water might rise quickly, though, at times, the impending disaster might play out over agonizing hours or even days. And the resulting damage can be obvious and hidden. A vehicle washed away leaves an empty parking spot. A flooded home rots from within.

Our neighbors in the Bollinger County communities of Glen Allen and Marble Hill have suffered through two natural disasters this year.

First, an April tornado killed five in Glen Allen, destroying homes and lives as it roared through the area in the dead of night.

A survivor, Kian Sutter, lived through the twister by taking refuge in a bathtub, with his dog, Molly, by his side.

"We just huddled down in there, and we let it go by. And I felt, there was debris flying through the house," he said the next day.

Then, earlier this month, horrific floodwaters covered the area, invading homes and vehicles, slowly tearing apart what residents had built over lifetimes.

Christine Golden compared the twin horrors.

"This was worse than the tornado was," she said.

And the worst may be yet to come.

Rebuilding a city after a tornado -- Joplin, Missouri -- or a flood -- Houston -- comes easier than it does in rural, sparsely populated areas.

Glen Allen might never recover.

Marble Hill will, but there will be scars.

Thankfully, many in the region stepped forward to help after the April tornado, and that support resurfaced after this month's flooding.

First Baptist Church in Marble Hill has become a focal point of relief efforts.

Donated cleaning supplies are available at the church, 502 Broadway Street. Laundry facilities and a shower trailer are available at the site, as well.

Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief Team, a stalwart in helping communities recover from disasters, is helping residents clean out their homes -- with volunteers putting up drywall, installing flooring and addressing potential mold issues.

Red Cross officials have also set up at the church to help residents access relief programs.

We wish the best to those affected by these disasters, and we salute those who are helping our neighbors recover and rebuild.

Godspeed.