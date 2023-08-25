News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-25-23
O Heavenly Father, may we always first seek your righteousness. Amen.
More to explore
Student attendance policy violations could land parents in jail; officials explain expectationsThe Missouri Supreme Court upheld a ruling earlier this month that parents can be sent to jail if their children miss too much school, backing a law that parents argued was unconstitutionally vague. In a 6-0 decision released just before the start...
Paddle-wheeler due in Cape Girardeau's Riverfront ParkAmerican Countess, a 361-foot paddlewheel vessel with four passenger decks, is due to dock Sunday, Aug. 27, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park. VisitCape reports the boat, built in 1996 and refurbished in 2020, will have 155 onboard guests, who...
Dan Presson named assistant vice president for Economic and Workforce Development at SEMODan Presson has been named assistant vice president for the Office of Economic and Workforce Development at Southeast Missouri State University. Presson has served in an interim capacity in the role since December. A news release from the university...
Landscape of book reading changing with the timesBookTubers. Bookstagram. And now ... BookTok. Since social media has been around, so have various avenues for book lovers to show their passion for books. The BookTok community was established in 2020 around the time of the pandemic lockdown,...
Post Sex Nachos to perform at Scout HallScout Hall will be welcoming Post Sex Nachos onto its stage this weekend for a back-to-school concert. Post Sex Nachos are a soulful and passionate band from Columbia, Missouri. According to its website, the band is "charging into battle for the...
NB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for overnight pavement work; pavement repairs to close SB I-55 on-ramp at Exit 93; overnight pavement repairs set for SB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County; SB I-55 on- and off-ramps at Exit 96 to close for pavemenNorthbound Interstate 55 from mile marker 92.5 to mile marker 94.1 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform overnight pavement repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation...
Take a look inside the stripped-down old courthouse in Jackson2The former Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is stripped down. Demolition crews began ripping apart the interior of the building in March. Penzel Construction workers removed drywall and dropped ceilings, even all the electric...
Texting while driving ban takes effect next week7Distracted driving will be officially banned in Missouri starting Monday, Aug. 28, when the Siddens Bening Hands Free Law takes effect. Senate Bill 398 passed both houses of the state General Assembly in the last week of regular session in May but...
Cape Girardeau officials call for patience, caution as work done on multiple street repairs9City of Cape Girardeau officials are working on several street repair projects and ask for residents' patience and caution throughout the next couple of months. "Street repair is a high priority for us, and we are taking it seriously," assistant...
Judge from Cape Girardeau one of three nominated for Missouri Supreme Court1A judge from Cape Girardeau has been named as one of three finalists to fill a vacancy on the Missouri Supreme Court. Michael Gardner, a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in St. Louis was presented to Gov. Mike Parson as one...
SEMO faculty recital to celebrate cello, string bass1Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music will present "The Elephant and The Swan", a faculty recital of music celebrating the cello and string bass, Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The recital will take place...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/24/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Aug. 17, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Foul territory: Second-place team chunks trophies into pond13Anglers fishing in the pond at Capaha Park may catch some trophies. No, not a record catfish or bucketmouth bass and not even a first-place winner. If snagged, these trophies would be for second place -- in the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series. After...
SEMO's John Kraemer discusses prolonged heat1With a National Weather Service excessive heat warning in effect through 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, for an 11-county area of Southeast Missouri, including Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, the Southeast Missourian reached out to an expert from...
New dialing procedure for 573 area code5Missouri Public Service Commission officials have released instructions for 10-digit local dialing as part of the preparation process for a new area code in the region. The 235 area code will soon be added as an overlay to the 573 region. An overlay...
Saxony Lutheran High School student enjoys having mom at school every dayFor most high school students, being summoned to the assistant principal's office in the first week of school might be bad news. But when the call came for senior Annie Adams to report to the office, she wasn't in trouble. In fact, she was laughing...
Upcoming business bringing new kind of bar to Broadway9The first tenant taking up residence in the former Broadway Theatre was officially revealed Tuesday, Aug. 22. Michelle Latham, an insurance agent in Cape Girardeau, announced her plans for an upscale bourbon lounge. Latham said the lounge, Bourbon +...
City buildings to be used as cooling shelters3As Cape Girardeau County is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Friday Aug. 25, city buildings are open as cooling shelters to citizens. City of Cape Girardeau public facilities -- mainly Osage Centre, City Hall, Shawnee Park Center and...
Oak Ridge Boys coming back to SEMO District Fair1The Oak Ridge Boys have been a household name with hits such as "Elvira", "Bobbie Sue" and "Thank God for Kids". Some of the faces have changed over time, but the band has been together for a half-century and has a special bond of brotherhood,...
Second annual Riverfront Fall Festival set for Oct. 21Riverfront Fall Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Cape Girardeau. This will be the second year Visit Cape has held this festival. It will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman Foundation...
Most read 8/22/23Keith Boeller retires from Chateau Girardeau1Keith Boeller, president and CEO of Cape Retirement Community, also known as Chateau Girardeau Retirement Community, is retiring Monday, Jan. 1. Boeller has led the continuing care retirement community -- which features independent living, assisted...
Most read 8/21/23SEMO offering program to help locals become substitute teachers14A new group of substitute teachers ready to aid area schools has completed a Southeast Missouri State University program as part of the Missouri Approved Substitute Training initiative. "There is an extreme need not only for qualified teachers but...
Most read 8/21/23Ruggieri closes Gabriel's, to open new concept in downtown Cape Girardeau4Gabriel's Food + Wine, 127 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, shuttered Sunday, Aug. 20. "After six years, we are closing our doors," according to a post on the Italian restaurant's Facebook page. "It's time to brainstorm something new," said owner...
Most read 8/18/23Motorist killed on I-55 in Cape Girardeau CountyA 31-year-old Alabama woman, Caitlin E. Shimakonis, was killed Wednesday, Aug. 16, when her vehicle ran off northbound Interstate 55 and overturned at the 116.4 mile marker near Oak Ridge. Shimakonis of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was driving a 1998...
Most read 8/17/23Jason Smith 'confident' following latest Trump indictment55Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith's support for former President Donald Trump remains unwavering despite a fourth criminal indictment handed out earlier this week. Smith, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, suggested the...
Most read 8/15/23$2.8 million Missouri Lotto winner sold in Cape GirardeauA customer at Phillips 66 at 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau has won $2.8 million playing Missouri Lotto. The winning ticket sold for the Saturday, Aug. 12, drawing matched all six numbers. The winning combination was 5, 6, 9, 32, 36 and 40. The...