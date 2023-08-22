Rotary donates to school for feminine Hygiene products
Three Local Rotary Clubs Come Together to Empower Cape
Girardeaus Female Students at the Start of the New School Year
The Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation Receives $1,500 Rotary District 6060 Empowering Girls Gift funds to provide low-income students with FREE Feminine Hygiene Products
Cape Girardeau, MO 9am August 21st,2023: The Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service, Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau County and The Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau joined together to present The Cape Girardeau
Public School Foundation with a combined donation of $1,500.00 to assist local students with access to FREE
Feminine Hygiene Products. Rotary District 6060 offered member clubs the opportunity to compete for $500
Empowering Girls Gift funds for their local communities. Three local Rotary Clubs decided, rather than compete
for funds for separate projects, to share resources and work together with one common goal to achieve greater
impact than if any club had worked alone on separate agendas.
Our Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service thinks of ourselves as a TEAM. When we expanded that idea to include other Rotary Clubs in our
community we realized that we have many brothers and sisters with shared interests and common goals, and
that the best way to compete for grants and complete meaningful projects in our community is to work together,
said Lauren Anne Cole, Board Member of the Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service Empowering Girls
Grant Writer. Its been such a joy and inspiration working with so many wonderful Rotarians TEAMWORK
makes the DREAM WORK!
Amy McDonald, Executive Director of the Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation said, Thank you to all these
groups of Rotarians, working together to support our female students.
The Cape Girardeau 63 School District has 11 schools, educating over 4,200 Students. Rotary clubs will be working
with Amy McDonald, Executive Director of the Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation. This Rotary 2023
Empowering Girls Gift project aims to improve the health and well-being of local girls. Our gift will provide
necessary menstrual products to female student, specifically through school counselors and school nurses, to
minimize waste and provide any education needed to use the donated items safely and effectively.
Rotary International; We are People of Action. Our global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends and leaders
volunteer their skills and resources to solve issues and address community needs. Rotary members believe that
we share a responsibility to take action to improve our communities. Join us, so that we can make an even bigger
impact TOGETHER!
Comments
-
SEMO's John Kraemer discusses prolonged heat1With a National Weather Service excessive heat warning in effect through 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, for an 11-county area of Southeast Missouri, including Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, the Southeast Missourian reached out to an expert from...
-
New dialing procedure for 573 area code3Missouri Public Service Commission officials have released instructions for 10-digit local dialing as part of the preparation process for a new area code in the region. The 235 area code will soon be added as an overlay to the 573 region. An overlay...
-
Saxony Lutheran High School student enjoys having mom at school every dayFor most high school students, being summoned to the assistant principal's office in the first week of school might be bad news. But when the call came for senior Annie Adams to report to the office, she wasn't in trouble. In fact, she was laughing...
-
Upcoming business bringing new kind of bar to Broadway4The first tenant taking up residence in the former Broadway Theatre was officially revealed Tuesday, Aug. 22. Michelle Latham, an insurance agent in Cape Girardeau, announced her plans for an upscale bourbon lounge. Latham said the lounge, Bourbon +...
-
City buildings to be used as cooling shelters2As Cape Girardeau County is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Friday Aug. 25, city buildings are open as cooling shelters to citizens. City of Cape Girardeau public facilities -- mainly Osage Centre, City Hall, Shawnee Park Center and...
-
Foul territory: Second-place team chunks trophies into pond5Anglers fishing in the pond at Capaha Park may catch some trophies. No, not a record catfish or bucketmouth bass and not even a first-place winner. If snagged, these trophies would be for second place -- in the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series. After...
-
Oak Ridge Boys coming back to SEMO District Fair1The Oak Ridge Boys have been a household name with hits such as "Elvira", "Bobbie Sue" and "Thank God for Kids". Some of the faces have changed over time, but the band has been together for a half-century and has a special bond of brotherhood,...
-
Second annual Riverfront Fall Festival set for Oct. 21Riverfront Fall Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Cape Girardeau. This will be the second year Visit Cape has held this festival. It will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman Foundation...
-
-
SEMO pep rally to be at Cape Riverfront MarketSoutheast Missouri State University will hold a pep rally at Cape Riverfront Market on Saturday, Aug. 26. According to a news release, the rally is sponsored by Old Town Cape in partnership with SEMO Athletics and will be from 8 a.m. to noon on the...
-
Multiple fatalities in separate accidents in Southeast MissouriState Highway Patrol has responded to a pair of deadly area crashes in the past week that claimed three lives. Robert L. Collette, 78, of Doniphan, Missouri, died Sunday, Aug. 20, when his 1998 Ford Ranger crossed the center line of state Highway...
-
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairsNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 92.8 to mile marker 93.4 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs, a MoDOT news release...
-
Local News 8/22/23Keith Boeller retires from Chateau Girardeau1Keith Boeller, president and CEO of Cape Retirement Community, also known as Chateau Girardeau Retirement Community, is retiring Monday, Jan. 1. Boeller has led the continuing care retirement community -- which features independent living, assisted...
-
Local News 8/22/23Local author Mark Bliss to sign novels during Tunes at TwilightAuthor, retired Southeast Missourian reporter and City Council member Mark Bliss will sign copies of his second Elmwood Mystery novel "Grounded in Murder", as well as his inaugural novel "Foul Rising" at Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight at 6 p.m....
-
-
Three appointed to Cape municipal panelsCape Girardeau City Council members voted to appoint three people to municipal panels at their meeting Monday, Aug. 21. Council members appointed Nathaniel Saverino to Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board; Gerald W. Jones II to Planning...
-
SEMO offering program to help locals become substitute teachers14A new group of substitute teachers ready to aid area schools has completed a Southeast Missouri State University program as part of the Missouri Approved Substitute Training initiative. "There is an extreme need not only for qualified teachers but...
-
-
Old Town Cape restores Community Garden in downtown Cape1Old Town Cape has partnered with Rotary Clubs to revitalize and restore Old Town Cape Community Garden, previously known as SEMO Scholarship Garden. "We have partnered with two local Rotary Clubs to ensure a sustainable, organic garden with proper...
-
Jackson's Taylor Twins Memorial Garden receives honorTaylor Twins Memorial Garden, honoring two Jackson sisters who were born 100 years ago this year, has been inducted into Grow Native! Native Gardens of Excellence program, according to an Aug. 10 news release from Missouri Prairie Foundation. The...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Aug. 21, 2023City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Public hearing n Hearing to consider the proposed 2023 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue,...
-
Most read 8/21/23Ruggieri closes Gabriel's, to open new concept in downtown Cape Girardeau4Gabriel's Food + Wine, 127 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, shuttered Sunday, Aug. 20. "After six years, we are closing our doors," according to a post on the Italian restaurant's Facebook page. "It's time to brainstorm something new," said owner...
-
Nell Holcomb honors long-serving librarian2On Thursday evening, Aug. 17, Pat Nelson moved through her library smiling, laughing and greeting family and friends as well as former students and colleagues. To say it was Nelson's library was true because even though it existed within the walls...
-
Disaster assistance offered after flood1A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be established Monday, Aug. 21, at the Bollinger County Health Center on Highway 51 North in Marble Hill, Missouri, to help victims of the recent flooding in Bollinger County. The MARC will be open from 1...
-
SEMO introduces new education master's programSoutheast Missouri State University has introduced a new master's degree program. The Master of Arts in Exceptional Child Education is designed to provide tools and methods for educators to work with students with special needs in their classrooms....
-
Cape Council to consider several appointments MondayCape Girardeau City Council members will appoint members to several municipal panels -- Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board, Planning and Zoning Commission and University of Missouri Extension Council -- at their meeting Monday, Aug. 21....
-
City of Cape Girardeau to open Jefferson ParkCity of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, to celebrate completion of Jefferson Park, located behind Jefferson...
-
Photo Gallery 8/19/23Chaffee German Days
-
-
Most read 8/18/23Motorist killed on I-55 in Cape Girardeau CountyA 31-year-old Alabama woman, Caitlin E. Shimakonis, was killed Wednesday, Aug. 16, when her vehicle ran off northbound Interstate 55 and overturned at the 116.4 mile marker near Oak Ridge. Shimakonis of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was driving a 1998...
-
Most read 8/17/23Jason Smith 'confident' following latest Trump indictment55Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith's support for former President Donald Trump remains unwavering despite a fourth criminal indictment handed out earlier this week. Smith, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, suggested the...
-
Most read 8/16/23Cape Girardeau officials hold public hearing on portion of West Park Mall redevelopment incentives package17Cape Girardeau City Council members began the process of considering a Community Improvement District to aid in redeveloping West Park Mall at a public hearing Tuesday, Aug. 15. Representatives of River City Centre LLC asked for the CID hearing as...
-
-
Most read 8/15/23$2.8 million Missouri Lotto winner sold in Cape GirardeauA customer at Phillips 66 at 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau has won $2.8 million playing Missouri Lotto. The winning ticket sold for the Saturday, Aug. 12, drawing matched all six numbers. The winning combination was 5, 6, 9, 32, 36 and 40. The...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.