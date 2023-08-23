Gridiron Magazine publishes Thursday in the Southeast Missourian
Area students are heading back to the classroom. And while the temperature outside still feels like summer, the calendar says we turn the page to a new sports season.
Cue the "Friday Night Lights" montage.
This Friday, area teams will kick off their 2023 seasons. The games are not just about fun for the athletes, cheerleaders and band members on the field. For towns large and small, high school football is a community event. School pride is on the line. It's also a social event. Even those who might not follow the professional or college ranks will watch their local team compete.
On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Southeast Missourian will publish its annual preseason publication Gridiron Magazine featuring local high school football teams and Southeast Missouri State University. Southeast Missourian subscribers will receive a copy of the magazine in their newspaper. It will also be available for purchase and area Rhodes convenience stores. The content is also available in digital format at semoball.com exclusively to Southeast Missourian and semoball.com subscribers.
Our sports writers and photographers traveled around the area this summer to speak with players and coaches about the upcoming season and take photos of the summer workouts. There are player profiles, ones to watch, team schedules and more.
The seven high school programs profiled are Cape Central, Chaffee, Jackson, Kelly, Perryville, Scott City and St. Vincent. Plus we have features on the Southeast Missouri State University football team -- the reigning OVC Champions -- led by Coach Tom Matukewicz.
Take some time to enjoy this publication as we enter the fall football season. There's much talent in the area, and this magazine will give you a taste of what's to come on the gridiron. You can follow along online or in the print newspaper throughout the season for compelling features, game recaps and analysis.
And while football gets much of the attention this time of year, there are many other fall sports also gearing up. Our sports writers will have coverage of these players, coaches and teams throughout the coming months.
Here's to another exciting fall season of sports in Southeast Missouri. We look forward to seeing you at the games.
Comments
-
The GOP race is not quite as over as it looksIf it "got late early" in the old majestic Yankee Stadium with its long shadows, as the famous Yogi Berra quote had it, it's gotten late before about the fourth inning in the Republican presidential race. In 2016, Donald Trump loved to pump out the...
-
First principle for debaters: Connect with votersAs I noted in my column of several weeks ago, it's a plus for everyone that Donald Trump will not show for the Republican debate. And now it's official. He's not showing up. Now we can have a debate about issues and not about Trump. Let's also keep...
-
Improved medical access is change for the betterWe all know that the world went through a lot of changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some changes were big, some were small. Many continue to debate whether those changes were good or bad. One thing I believe we can all agree on though, is that...
-
Column (8/22/23)A good marriage is never a burdenI have never understood people who openly complain about their relationships and their spouses. If you constantly complain about the person you have chosen to spend your life with, what does that say about you? And let's be clear, I'm not talking...
-
-
Editorial (8/21/23)TBY expo to offer fun, information for 50-plus residentsFun and fellowship will collide with valuable health screenings and information at The Best Years Active Living Expo on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The event, presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System, will include health screenings, mammograms and a...
-
Column (8/21/23)Corporate mergers are under attack, but not on your behalfLast month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) published a draft of proposed new guidelines for mergers and acquisitions. Sounds like a problem reserved for people who sit in board rooms, right? Not exactly. Such...
-
-
Column (8/19/23)Abortion, a sickness in our national soulThe resounding defeat of Issue 1 in a statewide vote in Ohio is rightly seen as a repudiation of pro-life forces and cause for soul-searching in the movement. The initiative, which would have raised the threshold vote for amending the state...
-
Column (8/19/23)2023 Annual State of the City -- Part 2, InfrastructureJust as public safety is a source of interest and concern for Cape Girardeau, so is its infrastructure. Issues such as potholes, street flooding, safe drinking water and reliable sewer systems impact our quality of life and economic viability. I'll...
-
Editorial (8/18/23)Good luck to all on a successful school yearFeel that? No, not the pleasant cool evenings of this week, a (likely) false promise that fall is just around the corner. We're speaking of the energy, excitement and enthusiasm that comes with the beginning of each school year. Public and private...
-
-
Column (8/17/23)How small donors have become dividing force in politicsThere's an approach to political questions that the conservative in me rebels against. Let's call it the "You can't have too much of a good thing" fallacy. Virtually every popular idea in American life has cheerleaders for this fallacy. You've...
-
Editorial (8/16/23)Congratulations to Danny Essner on Volunteer of the Year recognitionCape Girardeau's Danny Essner was recognized last month as the Volunteer of the Year by Missouri Main Street Connection Inc., a statewide not-for-profit focused on preservation-based economic development. If you've been in the area for any length of...
-
Editorial (8/14/23)Reasonable discussions on future of West Park MallReasonable people sometimes disagree. That scenario is playing out in Cape Girardeau as a group of local developers is asking for significant incentives to redevelop West Park Mall, and some in the city's business community question the requested...
-
Editorial (8/11/23)Babe Ruth World Series will be great event in Cape GirardeauThere's a significant event taking place in Cape Girardeau next week. The Babe Ruth World Series for 16- to 18-year-old players will be held in Cape Girardeau. The week-long tournament features some of the top teams and players in the world,...
-
Letter (8/10/23)Get creative on street repairsWhen the subject of discussion is street repairs in the City of Cape Girardeau, most in the community would agree: It's time for our mayor, city council members and city management to be creative and think outside the box to address this issue. Even...
-
Editorial (8/9/23)Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off week of fun, community impactEvery community has their marquee events. For Sikeston, Missouri, there are few that come close to the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. The annual bull-riding, calf-roping and music-listening affair kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 9, and will continue...
-
Editorial (8/7/23)Opportunities to serve your city through a board or commissionThere are many ways to serve your community. Not-for-profits. Church groups. Civic clubs. Even running for public office. Additionally, there's an opportunity some may not have previously considered: Serving on a local government board or...
-
-
Editorial (8/4/23)Cape Catfish looking to reel in championship of Prospect LeagueSoutheast Missourians love their baseball, and the Cape Catfish have not disappointed this year. In the first half of the Prospect League season, the Catfish rolled to not only a sizable Prairie Land Division lead but also a percentage-points lead...
-
Editorial (8/2/23)Editorial: Enjoy Missouri's 'Back-to-School' sales tax holiday this weekendWe're only a few weeks away from the start of a new school year for most of the area's students, and this weekend there's an opportunity to save on many key purchases with Missouri's "Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday". Starting Friday and continuing...
-
-
Editorial (7/31/23)University makes the right call in removing state champion treeA state champion tree on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus has been cut down due to safety reasons. The university recently announced the centuries-old state American beech tree had a non-curable root fungus. One of the tree's...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.