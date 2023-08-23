Gridiron Magazine publishes Thursday in the Southeast Missourian

Editorial

Area students are heading back to the classroom. And while the temperature outside still feels like summer, the calendar says we turn the page to a new sports season.

Cue the "Friday Night Lights" montage.

This Friday, area teams will kick off their 2023 seasons. The games are not just about fun for the athletes, cheerleaders and band members on the field. For towns large and small, high school football is a community event. School pride is on the line. It's also a social event. Even those who might not follow the professional or college ranks will watch their local team compete.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Southeast Missourian will publish its annual preseason publication Gridiron Magazine featuring local high school football teams and Southeast Missouri State University. Southeast Missourian subscribers will receive a copy of the magazine in their newspaper. It will also be available for purchase and area Rhodes convenience stores. The content is also available in digital format at semoball.com exclusively to Southeast Missourian and semoball.com subscribers.

Our sports writers and photographers traveled around the area this summer to speak with players and coaches about the upcoming season and take photos of the summer workouts. There are player profiles, ones to watch, team schedules and more.

The seven high school programs profiled are Cape Central, Chaffee, Jackson, Kelly, Perryville, Scott City and St. Vincent. Plus we have features on the Southeast Missouri State University football team -- the reigning OVC Champions -- led by Coach Tom Matukewicz.

Take some time to enjoy this publication as we enter the fall football season. There's much talent in the area, and this magazine will give you a taste of what's to come on the gridiron. You can follow along online or in the print newspaper throughout the season for compelling features, game recaps and analysis.

And while football gets much of the attention this time of year, there are many other fall sports also gearing up. Our sports writers will have coverage of these players, coaches and teams throughout the coming months.

Here's to another exciting fall season of sports in Southeast Missouri. We look forward to seeing you at the games.