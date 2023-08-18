Good luck to all on a successful school year
Feel that?
No, not the pleasant cool evenings of this week, a (likely) false promise that fall is just around the corner.
We're speaking of the energy, excitement and enthusiasm that comes with the beginning of each school year.
Public and private schools in the area have begun classes or will in coming days.
Children going to school for the first time, making new friends and beginning an educational journey that, hopefully, will last their entire life in one way or another.
High schoolers wrapping up their secondary years, making lasting memories and looking toward the next chapter in their life.
And parents, supporting and encouraging, perhaps worrying a bit, too.
Of course, extracurricular activities are a big part of the school year. Athletics, bands, clubs and all the rest teach life lessons that extend beyond the classroom.
We are thankful for all the teachers, administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, aides, maintenance staff and everyone who devote long hours to educating and growing our young people.
We wish them all a successful -- and safe -- year.
Motorists: Be aware of the little ones out and about the streets, and remember that "Stop" sign on the bus means just that.
We also look toward Academic Hall, but we don't need to traverse the Southeast Missouri State University campus to know classes are about to resume.
That's evident in the young men and women already flooding downtown.
There is certainly a buzz in Cape Girardeau when the university is in full swing. It's tangible. A university study found students spend nearly $15 million in the local economy each year. Those dollars flow to restaurants and shops and clothing stores. But the university is more than an economic engine. It's a cultural and social linchpin for the region.
And, when the Redhawks take the field or court or diamond, school pride bursts from students and alumni alike. This year, a reconstructed Houck Field will be a new focal point for the university and community at large. We look forward to enjoying the newly constructed first phase of the multipurpose facility.
Good luck to all our students, from kindergarten through higher education. Take advantage of every opportunity to learn and develop personally and professionally.
