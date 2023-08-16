*Menu
French Heritage Corridor Presentation

User-submitted story by Charlotte Slinkard, Museum Curator
Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum, 538 Independence Street, will host a French Heritage Corridor Presentation on Saturday, August 19 at 11 a.m. Tandy Thompson of St. Louis, Ambassador of the French Heritage Society, Midwest-Chicago Chapter, will share information about the 17th and 18th century Mississippi River Valley and Cape Girardeaus early French origins and uniquely French name. Ms. Thompson is active in numerous colonial historical societies and currently President of the Board of Directors of French Colonial America.

