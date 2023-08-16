News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-16-23
Lord Jesus, we pray for the strength to run the race you've set before us. Amen.
More to explore
Cape Girardeau officials hold public hearing on portion of West Park Mall redevelopment incentives package1Cape Girardeau City Council members began the process of considering a Community Improvement District to aid in redeveloping West Park Mall at a public hearing Tuesday, Aug. 15. Representatives of River City Centre LLC asked for the CID hearing as...
Former Cape Girardeau resident remembers when Babe Ruth baseball first came to town1With the arrival of the Babe Ruth World Series, a Cape Girardeau native is reminded of the youth league's early days in his hometown. Lewis Bock, 81, grew up across the street from Capaha Park, and playing baseball was a big part of his childhood....
Lunch and Learn event helps businesses adapt to AILocal business owners learned about the value of artificial intelligence Tuesday, Aug. 15, during a Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn event at The Bank of Missouri in Cape Girardeau. The panel featured a trio of presenters, all...
Briggs & Stratton layoffs announcedFor the second time in as many weeks, a large U.S. company has delivered unwelcome news to production workers in Southeast Missouri. Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based Briggs & Stratton will layoff 202 plant employees in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, beginning...
Cape Girardeau police officials launch podcastCape Girardeau Police Department officials launched the department's first full podcast episode Tuesday, Aug. 15. The podcast will mainly cover the operation of the department. There also will be some episodes covering backstories of the police...
TBY Active Living Expo returns next week at Century CasinoHealth screenings, workshops and demonstrations designed for people who are retired or approaching retirement will be offered during the sixth annual The Best Years Active Living Expo on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Presented by Saint Francis Healthcare...
KFF Health News: Parents see own health spiral as their children's mental illnesses worsen1After her teenage daughter attempted suicide and began to cycle through emergency rooms and mental health programs during the past three years, Sarah Delarosa noticed her own health also declined...
Excel Center in Cape Girardeau starts its first term1Cape Girardeau Excel Center started high school diploma classes for adults Monday, Aug. 14. Excel Center is a free high school for those 21 or older who did not receive a diploma. It is not a GED program, and students receive a diploma at the end of...
Walmart Wellness Day offers screenings, immunizationsWalmart Pharmacies will offer free screenings and low-cost immunizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, as part of Walmart Wellness Day. Participating pharmacies will offer: n health screenings including glucose, cholesterol and blood...
$2.8 million Misouri Lotto winner sold in Cape GirardeauA customer at Phillips 66 at 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau has won $2.8 million playing Missouri Lotto. The winning ticket sold for the Saturday, Aug. 12, drawing matched all six numbers. The winning combination was 5, 6, 9, 32, 36 and 40. The...
Beloved restaurant to close this month; owner switching gears4After 16 years, Gordonville Grill will close its doors to the public Thursday, Aug. 31. That isn't the end for the business, though; merely the end of it as a restaurant. "I started this restaurant with the intent of doing 15 years and then...
Sikeston officials plan events for next year's solar eclipseSIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston will be in the path of totality for the upcoming solar eclipse in less than a year, making it one of the best viewing locations in the country. Sikeston residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for "Total Eclipse of...
Cape Splash reducing operating times starting MondayCape Splash Family Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau will begin operating on a limited basis beginning Monday, Aug. 14. A social media post indicated the facility will only be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through...
Cape Girardeau County deputies aid in capturing fugitive4Several deputies from two Southeast Missouri counties joined together Thursday, Aug. 10, to capture a wanted fugitive. On Tuesday, Aug. 8, police in Memphis, Tennessee, responded to a residence to investigate a case of domestic assault. While they...
Governor seeks damage assessment ahead of disaster declaration request; Scott, Mississippi counties includedJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday, Aug. 11, that the state has begun the process of obtaining federal disaster assistance in response to severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that began impacting Missouri on July...
History Center to host Traditional Music NightCape Girardeau County History Center will host traditional music night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. The Traditional Music Night has been a fixture at the history center, located at 102 S. High St. in Jackson, for almost seven years. It happens the...
City to hold public hearing on mall project tax district17Cape Girardeau municipal officials are set to hold a public hearing to consider a portion of a West Park Mall redevelopment incentive package. City Council members will consider a Community Improvement District (CID) proposal at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug....
Vasquez soaks up experience as rodeo general chairman1SIKESTON -- Tennessee native Ethan Vasquez said he knows how rare it is to be general chairman of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo and not be from Sikeston -- and it's an opportunity he's extremely proud and grateful to have this year. "It's...
Fisk officials explain municipal budget, state tax issues, city staffingFISK, Mo. -- Fisk mayor Doug Mosbey is shining a light on the city's budget after some citizens expressed concern over the distribution of funds, including the phone bill, insurance policy and accounting fees. The 2023-2024 budget projects $299,600...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-14-23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Aug. 10, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Drought conditions ease in Southeast MissouriRecent rains, including 0.79 inches received Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Cape Girardeau and another one-third of an inch that fell in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 10, figure to further curtail drought conditions in the three-county region of...
Visiting Nurse Association CEO looks back on not-for-profit's 50th anniversaryThe Visiting Nurse Association of Southeast Missouri will hit a milestone this month as the organization celebrates 50 years of service. VNA leadership is planning several events to celebrate a half-century of service, including a drop-in reception...
First woman to head state gaming commission, new statistics releasedFor the first time in the 30-year history of the Missouri Gaming Commission, the panel has a woman chairperson. Jan Zimmerman was named July 17 to lead the five-member commission, whose role is to oversee the state's 13 riverboat gaming casinos,...
Tyson Foods to shutter Dexter, Missouri, plant16DEXTER, Mo. Tyson Foods is shutting down its Dexter processing plant, ending jobs for 683 employees, a move described by the company as a necessary "commitment to bold action" in response to a slipping financial picture. Dexter city administrator...
Jackson church asks city for more time to build, tiny houses OK'd2Immaculate Conception Parish is asking Jackson Board of Aldermen to extend a 2018 agreement requiring construction on a new church to start within five years. A July 11 letter requested an amendment to a Dec. 17, 2018, agreement to vacate a portion...
Most read 8/7/23Tyson Foods closing Dexter, three other chicken processing plant in cost-cutting move12Tyson Foods Inc. is closing four chicken processing plants as it looks to lower costs. The company said Monday that the plants being closed are located in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Corydon, Indiana; Dexter, Missouri and Noel, Missouri. Tyson said...