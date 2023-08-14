Disregard Previous FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dohrn Transfer Company Wins First Logistics Management Quest for Quality Award in Company History

Regional Leader Earns LTL Award in the Midwest/North Central Category

Rock Island, Illinois  Dohrn Transfer Company, a leading less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, announced today the receipt of a Logistics Management Quest for Quality Award. The Quest for Quality Awards are the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence for carriers, ports, and logistics providers worldwide.

This is the first time in company history that Dohrn has received a Quest for Quality Award. Dohrn earned a spot in the Midwest/North Central Regional LTL category.

"The Quest for Quality is one of the most sought-after awards in our industry. We are honored to receive the prestigious Quest for Quality award for being the best Midwest carrier. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to service excellence, our dedicated team, and, most importantly, our loyal customers. We want to thank our customers for recognizing and acknowledging Dohrns progress as we remain committed to being the Best in the Midwest.  Heather Dohrn Executive Vice President Chief Commercial Officer

Thank you to our customers for recognizing Dohrn Transfer Company for this award, this means a lot to us.

We have 1,300 incredible employees that work hard every day to give our customer's a great experience each time they ship. This award represents their dedication to quality service.  Robert Howard President Chief Operating Officer

Logistics Managements (LM) Annual Quest for Quality Awards are the culmination of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group (PRG). For more than three decades, LMs Quest for Quality Awards have been regarded in the transportation and logistics industry as the most important measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence.

Dohrn Transfers sister companies PITT OHIO and Ross Express were also awarded Quest for Quality Awards in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic category.

About the Quest for Quality Awards

To determine the best of the best, LM readerslogistics, transportation and supply chain decision makersrate carriers, third-party logistics (3PL) service providers and U.S. port operators strictly on the basis of service quality. One of the most notable elements about the Quest for Quality Awards is that it calls these shippers to vote in the genre of services in which they are customers; therefore, they vote for the providers that they believe have best delivered on quality service in specific niches.

ABOUT LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT MAGAZINE

Now in its 59th year of publication, Logistics Management magazine and logisticsmgmt.com are the leading business-to-business information resources for logistics and transportation professionals in charge of the planning, management, and purchasing of freight transportation services.

ABOUT DOHRN TRANSFER

Dohrn Transfer Company, based in Rock Island, Illinois offers complete statewide LTL coverage in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, and partial-state coverage in Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota and South Dakota. A member of the PITT OHIO Transportation Group, Dohrn Transfer Company also offers enhanced logistics services between the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. With a strong focus on safety, service excellence, customer experience, personal touch, and continuous improvement, Dohrn prides itself on its ability to deliver high-quality transportation solutions to a wide range of customers across multiple industries. In addition to its suite of transportation services, Dohrn Transfer Company operates 500,000-sq ft of warehouse space. For more information, please visit www.dohrn.com