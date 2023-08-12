News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-13-23
Father God, may your peace that passes all understanding fill our hearts and minds. Amen.
More to explore
-
City to hold public hearing on mall project tax district2Cape Girardeau municipal officials are set to hold a public hearing to consider a portion of a West Park Mall redevelopment incentive package. City Council members will consider a Community Improvement District (CID) proposal at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug....
-
Cape Splash reducing operating times starting MondayCape Splash Family Aquatic Center will begin operating on a limited basis beginning Monday, Aug. 14. A social media post indicated the facility will only be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day, Monday, Sept....
-
Vasquez soaks up experience as rodeo general chairmanSIKESTON -- Tennessee native Ethan Vasquez said he knows how rare it is to be general chairman of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo and not be from Sikeston -- and it's an opportunity he's extremely proud and grateful to have this year. "It's...
-
Cape Girardeau County deputies aid in capturing fugitive2Several deputies from two southeast Missouri counties joined together Thursday, Aug. 10, to capture a wanted fugitive. On Tuesday, Aug. 8, police in Memphis, Tennessee, responded to a residence there to investigate a case of domestic assault. While...
-
History Center to host Traditional Music NightCape Girardeau County History Center will host traditional music night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. The Traditional Music Night has been a fixture at the history center, located at 102 S. High St. in Jackson, for almost seven years. It happens the...
-
Governor seeks damage assessment ahead of disaster declaration request; Scott, Mississippi counties includedJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson announced on Friday, Aug. 11 that the state has begun the process of obtaining federal disaster assistance in response to severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that began impacting Missouri on July 29....
-
Fisk officials explain municipal budget, state tax issues, city staffingFISK, Mo. -- Fisk mayor Doug Mosbey is shining a light on the city's budget after some citizens expressed concern over the distribution of funds, including the phone bill, insurance policy and accounting fees. The 2023-2024 budget projects $299,600...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-14-23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Aug. 10, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
Drought conditions ease in Southeast MissouriRecent rains, including 0.79 inches received Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Cape Girardeau and another one-third of an inch that fell in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 10, figure to further curtail drought conditions in the three-county region of...
-
Visiting Nurse Association CEO looks back on not-for-profit's 50th anniversaryThe Visiting Nurse Association of Southeast Missouri will hit a milestone this month as the organization celebrates 50 years of service. VNA leadership is planning several events to celebrate a half-century of service, including a drop-in reception...
-
First woman to head state gaming commission, new statistics releasedFor the first time in the 30-year history of the Missouri Gaming Commission, the panel has a woman chairperson. Jan Zimmerman was named July 17 to lead the five-member commission, whose role is to oversee the state's 13 riverboat gaming casinos,...
-
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport demolishes old hangarsDemolition of 18 hangars at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has begun. These hangars are going to be replaced by two 10-unit T-hangars. The project was awarded to Zoellner Construction last month. The new T-hangars are set to enter their final...
-
Statement: Ruble admitted to police she killed Moss3Scott City murder suspect Mary Ruble allegedly admitted to multiple Scott City police officers she shot and killed Montez Moss on July 24. A probable-cause statement, authored by Scott City Sgt. Brooks Brockmire and obtained by the Southeast...
-
-
Operation Christmas Child collects school supplies for children in needOperation Christmas Child, a Samaritan Purse's project, collects school supplies for children in need across the world. Residents in Cape Girardeauâââ are collecting school supplies, along with personal care items and fun toys, to pack in...
-
Chaffee School District finishing up renovations as school year approachesChaffee School District is looking to run as "normal" and finish up renovations by the start of its 2023-24 school year, Tuesday, Aug. 22. Superintendent Shawn Nix said the majority of ongoing construction is done, with workers putting the finishing...
-
Roller derby event to benefit wildlife rehabCape Girardeau Roller Derby will face off against Rolla Rockets Roller Derby to benefit Watkins Wildlife Rehab. On Saturday, Aug. 19, CGRD will go head to head against RRRD in the name of fundraising for wildlife rehab at Arena Building, located at...
-
SEMO announces wire fraud investigationSoutheast Missouri State University's Department of Public Safety is in the early stages of an active criminal investigation of wire fraud against the university, according to a news release. The statement says the incident involves theft of money...
-
One-lane bridges to be replaced near Gordonville; may affect train rides2Two bridges across Hubble Creek in Gordonville are scheduled to be replaced as plans begin on a construction project along supplemental Route Z. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a public meeting July 13 at Gordonville...
-
Contour CEO addresses Cape Girardeau airport board on flight delays11Airport Advisory Board members confronted Matt Chaifetz, CEO of Contour Aviation, about the 15% delay rate that affected flights over the last 90 days. Katrina Amos, airport manager, provided the board at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8, with the...
-
US Sen. Eric Schmitt: Federal spending levels 'not sustainable'6Missouri GOP U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt blames the U.S.'s recent credit downgrade on government spending rather than disputes over raising the debt limit. Schmitt spoke to reporters about the issue Wednesday, Aug. 9 during a visit to Southeast...
-
Local party leaders react to Ohio constitution vote27Andy Leighton of Cape Girardeau, leader of Cape Girardeau County Democratic Central Committee, said "it seems like no surprise" Ohio voters rejected Issue 1 on the Buckeye State's ballot Tuesday, Aug. 8. If approved, the initiative would have raised...
-
Parents: Waited until the last minute to buy school supplies? Here are school lists and 2 giveaway events1School-supply lists for the start of the 2023-2024 school year have been given to stores in the area as well as being posted online for easy access. Below are several area school supply lists that are up to date for the 2023-2024 school year. n Cape...
-
Juvenile shot, injured on South Hanover Street in Cape Girardeau1Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a juvenile at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an incident Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the 100 block of South Hanover Street. The juvenile was not able to provide any information on a...
-
Local bands connect for metal concertA metalheads night of music is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Summer Sacrament concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Plaza Billiards & Sports Bar, 2106 William St., Suite 400. The event will be hosted by local band The Void Within, which...
-
Most read 8/9/23SEMO economist discusses Tyson shutdown in Dexter6Tyson Foods' decision this week to close its Dexter, Missouri, poultry production facilities effective Friday, Oct. 13, is "definitely a significant loss" for Stoddard County, economist David Yaskewich of Southeast Missouri State University said....
-
-
Tyson Foods to shutter Dexter, Missouri, plant16DEXTER, Mo. Tyson Foods is shutting down its Dexter processing plant, ending jobs for 683 employees, a move described by the company as a necessary "commitment to bold action" in response to a slipping financial picture. Dexter city administrator...
-
Jackson church asks city for more time to build, tiny houses OK'd2Immaculate Conception Parish is asking Jackson Board of Aldermen to extend a 2018 agreement requiring construction on a new church to start within five years. A July 11 letter requested an amendment to a Dec. 17, 2018, agreement to vacate a portion...
-
Tyson Foods closing Dexter, three other chicken processing plant in cost-cutting move12Tyson Foods Inc. is closing four chicken processing plants as it looks to lower costs. The company said Monday that the plants being closed are located in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Corydon, Indiana; Dexter, Missouri and Noel, Missouri. Tyson said...
-
Babe Ruth World Series A potential home run for area economyBabe Ruth World Series for 2023, featuring 16- to 18-year-old baseballers, will be held Sunday, Aug. 13, through Saturday, Aug. 20, at Cape Girardeau's Capaha Field. The league's namesake is arguably baseball's most celebrated player, George Herman...
-
Southeast Missourian editor arrested for DWI17The editor of the Southeast Missourian was arrested early Saturday morning, Aug. 5, for driving while intoxicated. A state Highway Patrol report says Rickey Fahr Jr., 52, was taken into custody about 2 a.m. in Cape Girardeau after failing to signal...