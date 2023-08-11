Babe Ruth World Series will be great event in Cape Girardeau
There's a significant event taking place in Cape Girardeau next week.
The Babe Ruth World Series for 16- to 18-year-old players will be held in Cape Girardeau. The week-long tournament features some of the top teams and players in the world, including: China, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, Aruba, Missouri, Indiana, Alabama, California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Virginia and Washington state.
Charleston Fighting Squirrels coach Michael Minner, a longtime leader in Southeast Missouri baseball, has spearheaded the effort in organizing the tournament and raised tens of thousands of dollars to bring it to Cape Girardeau.
"It's the first time the series has been in the eight-state Midwest Plains region since it came to Wellington, Kansas, in 1972," Minner recently told the Southeast Missourian.
Along with giving area fans exposure to some of the top baseball competition in the world, it's also an economic boon for Cape Girardeau. Minner said the numbers he's heard is the area will receive a $2 million to $4 million economic benefit from hosting the series.
On the opening night, Monday, Aug. 14, the tournament will honor the life of longtime area baseball supporter Terry Slattery.
Games will primarily be played at Capaha Field with some being played at Cape Central High School.
The Southeast Missourian will have coverage throughout the week, but we also hope to see you at the games.
Hats off to Minner and his team of volunteers for bringing this world-class event to Cape Girardeau.
Comments
-
Column (8/11/23)Biden's DOJ attacks the rights of defendantsDay by day, your right to speak freely is being robbed by the Biden administration. This time, Team Biden wants to gag defendants from criticizing government prosecutors. That's how courts are run in countries like Pakistan, Russia and North Korea....
-
Letter (8/10/23)Get creative on street repairsWhen the subject of discussion is street repairs in the City of Cape Girardeau, most in the community would agree: It's time for our mayor, city council members and city management to be creative and think outside the box to address this issue. Even...
-
Column (8/10/23)Trump and the failures of our populist passionsAmerica blew it. I generally support special prosecutor Jack Smith's indictments of Donald Trump. The classified documents case is open-and-shut, as far as I can tell. As for the charges dealing with the former president's attempt to steal the...
-
Editorial (8/9/23)Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off week of fun, community impactEvery community has their marquee events. For Sikeston, Missouri, there are few that come close to the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. The annual bull-riding, calf-roping and music-listening affair kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 9, and will continue...
-
-
Column (8/9/23)Most Americans want nothing to do with Hillary's 'village'Hillary Rodham Clinton can't say she didn't warn us. In a new 3,500-word essay on "The Weaponization of Loneliness" in The Atlantic, the former secretary of state and presidential candidate says her jejune 1996 book, "It Takes a Village", forecast...
-
-
Column (8/8/23)Two sets of laws for two AmericasTwo sets of laws now operate in an increasingly unrecognizable America. Consider the matter of unlawfully removing and storing classified papers. Donald Trump may go to prison for removing contested White House files to his home. So far, Joe Biden...
-
Editorial (8/7/23)Opportunities to serve your city through a board or commissionThere are many ways to serve your community. Not-for-profits. Church groups. Civic clubs. Even running for public office. Additionally, there's an opportunity some may not have previously considered: Serving on a local government board or...
-
Column (8/7/23)Should we blame the budget players or the game?It's common knowledge among budget experts that the budget process is "broken." Anyone who regularly reads this column knows about debt limits, government shutdowns, out-of-control spending and borrowing the list goes on. Well, part of the problem...
-
Column (8/7/23)We must do better on social media to eliminate the culture of meannessIt's been a summer of social media meanness of a certain kind: poking fun at two of our most senior members of government. President Joe Biden stumbled while handing out diplomas during the U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement Ceremony on June 3. It...
-
Column (8/5/23)Reagan family values versus Biden family values"In the eight years that my father was President of the United States I never once sat in the room with business associates and called him on the phone. If I had, the Democrats would have skewered me." When I posted that tweet the other day, it got...
-
Column (8/5/23)Mesha Mainor, shining star for freedomRepublicans have a new shining star for the 2024 presidential election in the way of Georgia State Rep. Mesha Mainor. Mainor, an African American who has been serving the Georgia state legislature since January 2021, announced two weeks ago that she...
-
-
Editorial (8/4/23)Cape Catfish looking to reel in championship of Prospect LeagueSoutheast Missourians love their baseball, and the Cape Catfish have not disappointed this year. In the first half of the Prospect League season, the Catfish rolled to not only a sizable Prairie Land Division lead but also a percentage-points lead...
-
Editorial (8/2/23)Editorial: Enjoy Missouri's 'Back-to-School' sales tax holiday this weekendWe're only a few weeks away from the start of a new school year for most of the area's students, and this weekend there's an opportunity to save on many key purchases with Missouri's "Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday". Starting Friday and continuing...
-
-
Editorial (7/31/23)University makes the right call in removing state champion treeA state champion tree on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus has been cut down due to safety reasons. The university recently announced the centuries-old state American beech tree had a non-curable root fungus. One of the tree's...
-
Editorial (7/28/23)Russian military's crimes against humanity cannot standIt's unclear what exactly prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade the sovereign nation of Ukraine in February 2022. What is clear is that he is directing and allowing Russian troops to commit atrocities and war crimes against the...
-
Editorial (7/26/23)Upcoming events provide opportunity for fun while doing goodThere are a couple events on the schedule where attendees can enjoy a good time while also helping others in our community. The sixth annual Dancing with the Show Me Stars will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Show Me Center. Based on the...
-
-
Editorial (7/24/23)Jackson shines during Homecomers weekThis is a big week for the Jackson community with the annual Homecomers festival. The five-day event kicks off Tuesday, July 25, and continues through Saturday, July 29, in uptown Jackson. There's a full lineup of entertainment each night. On...
-
Editorial (7/21/23)Cape mayor outlines what city is doing about public safetyThe world is full of filters. Social media image filters can create a movie-star version of a person. Water filters remove all kinds of impurities. Even self-imposed language filters can keep conversation on a suitable-for-many level. Filters can be...
-
Editorial (7/19/23)Dan Meers delivers impactful message at 10th annual Semoball AwardsDan Meers delivered a powerful message Friday, July 14 at the 10th annual Semoball Awards, presented by SoutheastHEALTH. The longtime mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs known as KC Wolf, Meers shared his story of surviving a stunt-gone-wrong at...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.