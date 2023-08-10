News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-10-23
Lord Jesus, may our focus be on your kingdom and not our own selfish interests. Amen.
One-lane bridges to be replaced near Gordonville; may affect train ridesTwo bridges across Hubble Creek in Gordonville are scheduled to be replaced as plans begin on a construction project along supplemental Route Z. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a public meeting July 13 at Gordonville...
Contour CEO addresses Cape Girardeau airport board on flight delays2Airport Advisory Board members confronted Matt Chaifetz, CEO of Contour Aviation, about the 15% delay rate that affected flights over the last 90 days. Katrina Amos, airport manager, provided the board at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8, with the...
US Sen. Eric Schmitt: Federal spending levels 'not sustainable'1Missouri GOP U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt blames the U.S.'s recent credit downgrade on government spending rather than disputes over raising the debt limit. Schmitt spoke to reporters about the issue Wednesday, Aug. 9 during a visit to Southeast...
Local party leaders react to Ohio constitution vote1Andy Leighton of Cape Girardeau, leader of Cape Girardeau County Democratic Central Committee, said "it seems like no surprise" Ohio voters rejected Issue 1 on the Buckeye State's ballot Tuesday, Aug. 8. If approved, the initiative would have raised...
Parents: Waited until the last minute to buy school supplies? Here are school lists and 2 giveaway eventsSchool-supply lists for the start of the 2023-2024 school year have been given to stores in the area as well as being posted online for easy access. Below are several area school supply lists that are up to date for the 2023-2024 school year. n Cape...
Juvenile shot, injured on South Hanover Street in Cape GirardeauCape Girardeau police officers responded to a juvenile at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an incident Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the 100 block of South Hanover Street. The juvenile was not able to provide any information on a...
Local bands connect for metal concertA metalheads night of music is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Summer Sacrament concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Plaza Billiards & Sports Bar, 2106 William St., Suite 400. The event will be hosted by local band The Void Within, which...
Poplar Bluff police release more information on 2 recent shootingsPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. The Poplar Bluff Police Department has released more information about a pair of shootings that occurred Friday, Aug. 4, and Monday, Aug. 7. The first shooting was called in at 5:36 p.m. Friday. According to police reports,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-10-23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Aug. 7, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Route W in Scott County closed for drainage workRoute W in Scott County, between Highway 77 and Church Street in Oran, Missouri, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8...
City Council approves application for widening of LaCroix trail3Cape Girardeau City Council members authorized the city manager Monday, Aug. 7, to apply for a grant program to enhance a section of the Cape LaCroix Trail. The grant application is for the 2023 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) under the...
Cape Girardeau City Council establishes property tax rates4Cape Girardeau City Council members established property tax rates for the fiscal year ending Sunday, June 30, 2024, at their meeting Monday, Aug. 7. Based on the ordinance unanimously approved Monday, the General Fund and Health Fund rates will...
Jaycees create grain bin beverage standSIKESTON, Mo. -- The 71st annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 9, and the Sikeston Jaycees' retired members have been hard at work on new grounds' renovations, which includes the addition of a new grain bin beer stand....
SEMO economist discusses Tyson shutdown in Dexter6Tyson Foods' decision this week to close its Dexter, Missouri, poultry production facilities effective Friday, Oct. 13, is "definitely a significant loss" for Stoddard County, economist David Yaskewich of Southeast Missouri State University said....
St. Henry in Charleston celebrates 150th anniversaryCHARLESTON, Mo. -- St. Henry Catholic Church in Charleston officially celebrated its 150th anniversary July 23. The day began with a Mass offered by Bishop Edward Rice. Following the Mass, Bishop Rice blessed an area on the parish grounds, which...
CGPD warns of officer false impersonation1The Cape Girardeau Police Department warned of a white male falsely identifying himself as an off-duty police officer at Capaha Park. The man posing as an officer requested a person's ID on Monday, Aug. 7, according to a news release issued by the...
Highway 72 in Bollinger County reduced for pavement work; bridge work reduces Highway 77 in Scott County; Route Z in Scott County reduced for pavement repairsHighway 72 in Bollinger County -- from Highway 51 to Route B near Sedgewickville, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take...
Tyson Foods to shutter Dexter, Missouri, plant14DEXTER, Mo. Tyson Foods is shutting down its Dexter processing plant, ending jobs for 683 employees, a move described by the company as a necessary "commitment to bold action" in response to a slipping financial picture. Dexter city administrator...
Jackson church asks city for more time to build, tiny houses OK'd2Immaculate Conception Parish is asking Jackson Board of Aldermen to extend a 2018 agreement requiring construction on a new church to start within five years. A July 11 letter requested an amendment to a Dec. 17, 2018, agreement to vacate a portion...
United Way of SEMO aims to inspire donors, inform public at kickoffThe United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) is planning a slew of events for its upcoming campaign. A kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 31, will inform current donors and potential donors about successes and plans. Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO's executive...
Tyson Foods closing Dexter, three other chicken processing plant in cost-cutting move11Tyson Foods Inc. is closing four chicken processing plants as it looks to lower costs. The company said Monday that the plants being closed are located in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Corydon, Indiana; Dexter, Missouri and Noel, Missouri. Tyson said...
Babe Ruth World Series A potential home run for area economyBabe Ruth World Series for 2023, featuring 16- to 18-year-old baseballers, will be held Sunday, Aug. 13, through Saturday, Aug. 20, at Cape Girardeau's Capaha Field. The league's namesake is arguably baseball's most celebrated player, George Herman...
Southeast Missourian editor arrested for DWI16The editor of the Southeast Missourian was arrested early Saturday morning, Aug. 5, for driving while intoxicated. A state Highway Patrol report says Rickey Fahr Jr., 52, was taken into custody about 2 a.m. in Cape Girardeau after failing to signal...
Most read 8/5/23'Sound of Freedom': Is sex trafficking a thing in area?8In light of the recent Hollywood thriller, "Sound of Freedom," a Cape Girardeau organization spotlights the all-to-real presence of sexual violence and trafficking in Southeast Missouri. Advertising for the film states the story is based on true...
Most read 8/4/23SEMO's Gum Tree continues to live on8The tradition of sticking gum to a tree at the top of "Cardiac Hill" on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University dates back to the 1960s and continues to this day. However, the Gum Tree appears to be cursed. In fact, there have been four...
Most read 8/3/23Change for this weekend's tax free holiday in Missouri7Missouri's upcoming back-to-school tax-free weekend, Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6, will have a new wrinkle this year. Municipalities and counties that previously opted out of the annual three-day sales tax suspension, such as the City of...
Most read 8/3/23Located on State Highway K, Circle U Bar & Grill gets an A+Writing for this column has taken me down roads I probably never would have traveled and that was the case this week as well. Most of the time, I was the only car on numbered county roads and lettered state highways as I drove a winding path to...