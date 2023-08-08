News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-8-23
O Lord Jesus, precious Savior, thank you for showing us your unfailing love. Amen.
More to explore
Tyson Foods to shutter Dexter, Missouri, plant5DEXTER, Mo. Tyson Foods is shutting down its Dexter processing plant, ending jobs for 683 employees, a move described by the company as a necessary "commitment to bold action" in response to a slipping financial picture. Dexter city administrator...
Jackson church asks city for more time to build, tiny houses OK'dImmaculate Conception Parish is asking Jackson Board of Aldermen to extend a 2018 agreement requiring construction on a new church to start within five years. A July 11 letter requested an amendment to a Dec. 17, 2018, agreement to vacate a portion...
United Way of SEMO aims to inspire donors, inform public at kickoffThe United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) is planning a slew of events for its upcoming campaign. A kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 31, will inform current donors and potential donors about successes and plans. Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO's executive...
Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to be held in September1The Veterans in Defense of Liberty will host the fifth annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16. The Liberty Riders of America Cav Division along with other bikers and law enforcement will ride in a Parade of...
Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs payments, sets public hearing4Payments were authorized Monday, Aug. 7, by Cape Girardeau County commissioners for two new ongoing construction projects and one remodeling undertaking. n Payment No. 7: $478,207.20 to Jackson's Penzel Construction for the new county jail in...
Most read 8/7/23Tyson Foods closing Dexter, three other chicken processing plant in cost-cutting move6Tyson Foods Inc. is closing four chicken processing plants as it looks to lower costs. The company said Monday that the plants being closed are located in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Corydon, Indiana; Dexter, Missouri and Noel, Missouri. Tyson said...
Museum undergoes name change to Cape Girardeau Heritage MuseumThis story is updated. What's in a name? Quite a lot, especially if you speak with Charlotte Slinkard and Margaret Ford, curator and director, respectively, of Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St., which rebranded this summer from...
Little Sisters return to Saint Francis2Saint Francis Healthcare System saw the return of Franciscan Sisters to the organization a year ago, the first in residence since 2019. According to its website, the Saint Francis Health Care System was founded in 1875 when Father Joseph Schmidt,...
Swan talks commissioner role at GOP women's group meeting3Kathy Swan, a former politician and current Missouri Labor and Industrial Relations commissioner, described the specifics of her position at a meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Womens Club on Friday, Aug. 4. In front of nearly 20...
Southeast Missourian editor arrested for DWI15The editor of the Southeast Missourian was arrested early Saturday morning, Aug. 5, for driving while intoxicated. A state Highway Patrol report says Rickey Fahr Jr., 52, was taken into custody about 2 a.m. in Cape Girardeau after failing to signal...
Children meet conservation K-9 at Nature Center in Cape Girardeau2When picturing a law enforcement K-9, most of the 60 children and parents in the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center on Friday, Aug. 4, probably pictured a large German shepherd. The dog they met Friday isn't one, but he still does vital work...
VA in Poplar Bluff to host pain clinic grand opening1POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will hold a grand opening celebration event at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, for its new Integrated Pain Management Clinic. The event will be at the main facility at 1500 N. Westwood Blvd. A...
Sikeston voters to decide tax issues during Tuesday electionSIKESTON, Mo. Some area voters will decide tax questions during the Tuesday, Aug. 8, primary election. Voters in the City of Sikeston will decide whether to renew a 1% sales tax. The official ballot language reads: "Shall the City of Sikeston...
'Sound of Freedom': Is sex trafficking a thing in area?8In light of the recent Hollywood thriller, "Sound of Freedom," a Cape Girardeau organization spotlights the all-to-real presence of sexual violence and trafficking in Southeast Missouri. Advertising for the film states the story is based on true...
Perryville mourning loss of assistant police, fire chief1PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Perryville Police Department is mourning the loss of its assistant chief, Maj. William "Bill" Jones, who died Wednesday, Aug. 3, of cancer. Jones, with the department since 1983, filled several important roles for the City of...
Cape council to consider tax rates Monday7Cape Girardeau City Council members will hold a public hearing and consider an ordinance at their meeting Monday, Aug. 7, to establish property tax rates for the City of Cape Girardeau for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. According to this...
Heavy rainfall leads to localized floodingHeavy rains have led to flash flooding in Southeast Missouri, and the skies aren't yet clear. According to the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, heading into the weekend the area will continue to have rainfall. Lead forecaster...
Music for the Mind festival returns to Lake WappapelloMusic for the Mind will be holding its fourth annual festival Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19, at The Camp at Lake Wappapello, Missouri. Stephanie Monroe, executive director of Music for the Mind, started the music and camping festival after...
Casey's set to begin annual Cash for Classrooms grant campaign1Casey's has started their fourth annual Cash for Classrooms grant program benefiting schools across the company's 16-state footprint. Casey's is encouraging Cape Girardeau residents to gather around registers and donate their change toward the...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-6-23City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Public hearing n Hearing to consider removing the CO-1 (Enhanced Commercial Overlay) District from...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Aug. 7, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 City Hall Communications report n City council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Public hearing n A Public Hearing on Proposed Tax Rates for...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-7/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 31, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
SEMO Food Bank to offer update on 2023 farm billSoutheast Missouri Food Bank is planning to host a 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, update on the 2023 Farm Bill called "Field Rows to Food Bank" at its headquarters at 600 Route H in Sikeston, Missouri. Congress is in its August recess on Capitol Hill,...
SEMO's Gum Tree continues to live on8The tradition of sticking gum to a tree at the top of "Cardiac Hill" on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University dates back to the 1960s and continues to this day. However, the Gum Tree appears to be cursed. In fact, there have been four...
Cape's young professionals group rebrands, plans new eventsCape Girardeau's young professionals organization is getting a rebrand and a revitalization. Formerly known as Chamber Young Professionals, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's new group will be called Young Professionals of Cape Area...
Change for this weekend's tax free holiday in Missouri7Missouri's upcoming back-to-school tax-free weekend, Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6, will have a new wrinkle this year. Municipalities and counties that previously opted out of the annual three-day sales tax suspension, such as the City of...
Located on State Highway K, Circle U Bar & Grill gets an A+Writing for this column has taken me down roads I probably never would have traveled and that was the case this week as well. Most of the time, I was the only car on numbered county roads and lettered state highways as I drove a winding path to...
Former nurse sentenced for stealing leftover fentanyl from Cape Girardeau hospital3A former Cape Girardeau nurse was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 1, for stealing leftover fentanyl from Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Lindsey Francis, 35, was ordered by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. to serve three years of...
Most read 8/2/23Former Sikeston DPS captain sentenced to 14 years for woman's death1A former Sikeston, Missouri, police captain was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 1, to 14 years in prison for his role in the death of a Sikeston woman who was planning a honeymoon and pursuing a career in criminal justice...
Most read 8/1/23Larry Westrich, Drury senior VP, remembered as devoted family man3Larry Westrich, described as a devoted husband and father by his family and co-workers, died of a heart attack July 23. His family said he passed away during his daily bike ride, a passion he pursued, just as he lived, by the motto: "Dream as if you...