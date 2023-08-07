Cape Girardeau Rag Performance & City Proclamation

On July 26, 2023, the Cape Girardeau Rag, a traditional ragtime music piece written by Robert T. Krone, Jr., was performed by Keaton Lacey at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band concert on the 30th anniversary of its publication, in remembrance of Mr. Krone.

City of Cape Girardeau Mayor, Stacy Kinder, signed a proclamation prior to the performance recognizing the 30th anniversary of the Cape Girardeau Rag. The proclamation was signed on June 5, 2023, and is as follows:

Whereas, in 1993, Robert T. Krone, Jr. (also known as "Ragtime Bob"), a longtime resident of Cape Girardeau, composed and published a ragtime music piece in honor of the city, titled "Cape Girardeau Rag;" and

Whereas, this composition was performed by daughter, Laura (Krone) Saupe at a Municipal Band Concert in Cape Girardeau around June, 1993; and

Whereas, Bob Krone attended Southeast Missouri State College, where he graduated in 1966. He played in a dance band in the 1960's and gave piano concerts around the area in the 1970's & 1980's, including on the terraces of Academic Hall at Southeast Missouri State College/University; and

Whereas, Bob was known for his musical talents, especially ragtime piano and jazz, composition of the Cape Girardeau Rag and arrangements of many other tunes; and

Whereas, Mr. Krone passed away November 23, 2021. It is the family's hope that his composition will be remembered for years to come by the City of Roses, which he called home for over 45 years.