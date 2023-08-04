News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-4-23
O Heavenly Father, may your power be made known to all in our weakness. Amen.
SEMO Food Bank to offer update on 2023 farm billSoutheast Missouri Food Bank is planning to host a 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, update on the 2023 Farm Bill called "Field Rows to Food Bank" at its headquarters at 600 Route H in Sikeston, Missouri. Congress is in its August recess on Capitol Hill,...
SEMO's Gum Tree continues to live onThe tradition of sticking gum to a tree at the top of "Cardiac Hill" on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University dates back to the 1960s and continues to this day. However, the Gum Tree appears to be cursed. In fact, there have been four...
Cape's young professionals group rebrands, plans new eventsCape Girardeau's young professionals organization is getting a rebrand and a revitalization. Formerly known as Chamber Young Professionals, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's new group will be called Young Professionals of Cape Area...
Jason Smith supportive of Trump over latest indictmentSoutheast Missouri congressman Jason Smith remains steadfastly in support of former President Donald Trump despite Trump's third criminal indictment in the past six months. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, a federal grand jury meeting in Washington, D.C.,...
SoutheastHEALTH announces August's event scheduleSoutheastHEALTH has announced the schedule for several classes, support groups and events to be held this month. n Tobacco cessation programs: The free event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, and again at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at...
Renew Missouri hosts Energy Assistance seminarRenew Missouri will host a program in partnership with East Missouri Action Agency to inform consumers about how to reduce their utility bills and enhance energy efficiency in their homes. The event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at...
Escape from 'The History of Cape Girardeau' at the libraryCape Girardeau Public Library has created an escape room and has opened it to the public. The escape room's theme is "The History of Cape Girardeau". There are puzzles that include Burrito-Ville, Southeast Missouri State University, lockboxes and...
Summer garage sale returns to the Osage CentreCape Girardeau Parks and Recreation will hold its annual summer garage sale Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. The garage sale will be from 7 to 11 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation's PlayCape, the...
Proffitt sentenced to nearly 16 years for arson, hate crime against Islamic Center2A man was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison Wednesday, Aug. 2, for arson and a hate crime for the fire that damaged the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. Nicholas John Proffitt, 44, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for the charge of...
2023 Shipyard Music Festival Kickoff Party to feature Maggie RoseScout Hall has announced the official 2023 Shipyard Music Festival Kickoff Party. The event will be Saturday, Sept. 16, with doors opening at 7 p.m., and the event starting at 8 p.m. The kickoff party will have live music from Maggie Rose and...
Danny Essner named Volunteer of the Year7Danny Essner of Cape Girardeau was awarded Volunteer of the Year by Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. on Friday, July 28. Essner, a retired banker, originally from Kelso, Missouri, has served the Cape Girardeau community by volunteering at...
Change for this weekend's tax free holiday in Missouri5Missouri's upcoming back-to-school tax-free weekend, Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6, will have a new wrinkle this year. Municipalities and counties that previously opted out of the annual three-day sales tax suspension, such as the City of...
Largest diesel towboat in US to dock in Cape, host public tours2Motor Vessel MISSISSIPPI, known as MV Mississippi, will dock from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park, with a public open house offered. Army Corps of Engineers reports the 6,300-horsepower diesel-powered towboat is...
David Robinson sentenced to prison in assault case1David Robinson, exonerated for a murder he did not commit, has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a domestic assault charge. Robinson was sentenced to the prison term Wednesday, Aug. 2, in a Scott County court. He was arrested in 2020 and...
Former nurse sentenced for stealing leftover fentanyl from Cape Girardeau hospital3A former Cape Girardeau nurse was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 1, for stealing leftover fentanyl from Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Lindsey Francis, 35, was ordered by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. to serve three years of...
Former Sikeston DPS captain sentenced to 14 years for woman's death1A former Sikeston, Missouri, police captain was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 1, to 14 years in prison for his role in the death of a Sikeston woman who was planning a honeymoon and pursuing a career in criminal justice...
City of Cape Girardeau recruiting advisory board members3City of Cape Girardeau is recruiting for several advisory board positions. The city's various boards and commissions advise the City Council and staff on development, recreation and other issues. All meetings are open to the public and all...
Dalton's music, inspiring others through lyrics2"I want to inspire people." Singer and songwriter Brian Dalton has been in the music scene for the last 15 years. He started in a rock cover band playing in the area and has since moved onto a solo career, having written and released 15 songs with...
Missouri Department of Transportation invites public to discuss transportation needsThe Missouri Department of Transportation invites the public to discuss unfunded transportation needs in Southeast Missouri at a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Bootheel Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission located at 105 E. North...
Missouri Running Company races scheduledMissouri Running Company will be holding a "Fast In The Grass 3x1 Mile Relay". The race will be Friday, Aug. 4, at the Osage Centre XC course in Cape Girardeau. This is a relay race where each team member will run one a 1-mile loop and each team...
Cape Girardeau County Transit leader Tom Mogelnicki to retire2Tom Mogelnicki, who has led Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA) as executive director since April 1, 2007, will retire Saturday, Sept. 30, the County Commission announced at its regular meeting Monday, July 31. Mogelnicki, 76, took over...
Larry Westrich, Drury senior VP, remembered as devoted family man3Larry Westrich, described as a devoted husband and father by his family and co-workers, died of a heart attack July 23. His family said he passed away during his daily bike ride, a passion he pursued, just as he lived, by the motto: "Dream as if you...
Scott City couple charged with fentanyl trafficking2A Scott City couple were arrested on drug trafficking charges Saturday, July 29, after an undercover operation. According to a Scott City Police Department Facebook post, Jose Alberto Cruz, 67, and Jo Anne Barajas, 47, were charged with trafficking...
Most read 7/31/23Cape Girardeau County solar project proposed for 2024 construction32A standing room only audience of residents packed into Cape Girardeau County Commission chambers July 24 to hear a St. Louis attorney and representatives of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy explain the benefits of a solar farm Lutesville...
Most read 7/28/23Say goodbye to out-of-state charges as SEMO adopts new tuition structure5Southeast Missouri State University's domestic students will no longer pay an out-of-state tuition rate. SEMO's board of governors has adopted a One Rate Nationwide approach for domestic students. Based on this approach, students across the country...
More details emerge regarding Sunday morning fight in Cape Girardeau20Cape Girardeau police broke up a fight in the early morning hours Sunday, July 23, that was drawing a large crowd. As police say they were attempting to clear a gas station parking lot in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street, a woman was pulled out...
River Campus performances for 2023-2024 season announced3Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus has released its upcoming 2023-24 season of performances. The campus will have performances from Antonin Dvorak's "New World Symphony" and Georges Bizet's "Carmen" to "The Wizard of Oz" and "The...
Recipes using lemon, old and newMy husband has a great appreciation for all things chocolate. Given the choice, he will always choose chocolate when making a decision about cake, cookies, ice cream and almost all desserts. As for me, I will almost always choose a fruit-flavored...