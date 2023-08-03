*Menu
Cape Girardeau County Tax Liens for July 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during July are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

Tax liens files

* Heather Newkirk and Kody Newkirk, IRS

* Brouco LLC, IRS

* Preference Maintenance Inc., IRS

* Preferred Maintenance, Larry Ray Richardet, IRS

Tax liens discharged

* Ryko Solutions Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue

* Brandy Ramey, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Danielle L. Davenport, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Clarence R. Thompson, Nichole L. Thompson, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Joey W. Seabaugh, Krista D. Seabaugh, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Edwin Dambach, Joan L. Dambach, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Whitney M. Nanney, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Valerie L. Hernandez, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Diane S. Thorne, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Christine F. Statler, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Sean P. Westbrook, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Kelly L. Cargle, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Angela M. Laforest, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Tip N Ring Communications Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue (2)

* Quality Pest Control LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Old Hickey Specialty Meats LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Kenneth G. Whitehorn, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Lixco LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Southeast Missouri Dental Lab Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue

* Triple Contracting Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue

* Junction Antiques & Collect, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Terry Joe Reid, Missouri Department of Revenue (4)

* Lora Anne Reid, Lori Anne Reid, Missouri Department of Revenue (4)

* Luma A. Shaer, Missouri Department of Revenue (3)

* Salameh A. Massarweh, Missouri Department of Revenue (3)

* Teresa D. Gilliland, Missouri Department of Revenue (2)

* Billy Joe Glove, Terry Joe Reid, Missouri Department of Revenue (4)

* Gina Gross, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Riverside Family Medicine A Professional Corp, Missouri Department of Revenue (2)

* Vincent K. Diebold, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Celia Willett, Missouri Department of Revenue (2)

* Shea Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue (2)

* Richard M. Roark Jr., Missouri Department of Revenue

* Bahama Tan LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue (2)

* David Seabaugh, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Santom M. Rollins, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Cynde K. Sharrock, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Melisa Eve Higgins, Missouri Department of Revenue

* D&L Pest Control Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue

* Chez Luma LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue (3)

* MIH Admin Services, LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Southeast Missouri Dental Lab Inc, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Robert S. Williams, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Preferred Maintenance Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue (4)

* Neoclassic Auctions LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue

* James Wallace Clifton Adams, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Shawn C. Hanshew, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Moyer Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue

* H&R Block Eastern Enterprises Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue

* Custom Cut Fabrication LLC, IRS

* El Futuro Inc., Food Distribution Two Nations, IRS

* Laurie Davis, IRS

* OMG Enterprises, OMG Enterprises LLC, IRS

* Larry A. Roose, IRS

Tax liens expunged

* Tip N Ring Communications Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue

* Jeremy J. Pierce, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Roy A. Golden, Missouri Department of Revenue (2)

* Tracie L. McFadden, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Ashley Marie Lokey, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Paula R. Starnes, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Collen Gabriel, Missouri Department of Revenue