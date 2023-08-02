Editorial: Enjoy Missouri's 'Back-to-School' sales tax holiday this weekend
We're only a few weeks away from the start of a new school year for most of the area's students, and this weekend there's an opportunity to save on many key purchases with Missouri's "Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday".
Starting Friday and continuing through Sunday, there will be a number of items exempt from state and local sales tax. That's a 4.225% savings from the State of Missouri, and this year, local governments will not have the choice of opting out. The change in state law is related to a provision that allows Missouri and local governments to collect tax on online purchases.
For a number of years, Cape Girardeau County and the City of Jackson had participated in the holiday but the City of Cape Girardeau, among other jurisdictions, did not. That will change this year. Eligible items will be exempt from both state and local sales tax.
The list of eligible purchases for the sales tax exemptions includes clothing items of $100 or less, school supplies $50 or less, computer software of $350 or less, computers and related devices of $1,500 or less and graphic calculators of $150 or less.
Cape Girardeau's Peter Kinder played an important role in launching Missouri's sales tax holiday as Senate president pro-tem. The holiday began in August 2004 and was made an annual event courtesy of Gov. Matt Blunt in 2005.
This is an important weekend for many families, providing an opportunity for savings on needed items. It's also a good chance to promote local shopping. A number of area retailers have traditionally offered additional discounts on this weekend, making the opportunity for savings all the more attractive for customers.
We hope you get out and support local businesses this weekend and enjoy the additional savings.
Comments
-
-
Column (8/2/23)Increasing protections for students learning alongside adultsHigh schools in Missouri that offer on-campus career development classes to both students and adults, at the same time, will now include a layer of protection for minors with the passage of Senate Bill 40, which has been signed by the governor and...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (7/31/23)University makes the right call in removing state champion treeA state champion tree on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus has been cut down due to safety reasons. The university recently announced the centuries-old state American beech tree had a non-curable root fungus. One of the tree's...
-
Asking the wrong question about industrial policy pushProponents of the ongoing push for national industrial policy, whether they come from the left or the right, frequently argue that we need to promote certain sectors or technologies to create a manufacturing boom. This boom, we're told, is necessary...
-
The GOP's presidential debate will not be great againHere we go again. The first Republican presidential primary debate is less than a month away and the GOP is hellbent on making the same mistake it made in 2015. For its first primary debate back then, Republicans had a herd of medium-caliber...
-
Grass isn't 'green', so why is there a war on gardens?Last month, I noticed that my neighbor put up a sign in their yard. It's a list of seven guidelines. At the top, it reads: " ... Code of Ordinances allows for managed natural landscapes that include native plantings, meadow vegetation, prairie or...
-
-
Column (7/29/23)Chris Christie's grade B candidacyFormer New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is getting a lot of media -- way out of proportion to the impact he has made as a candidate, measured by his low standing in the polls and the very modest amount of money he has raised. The explanation for this...
-
Editorial (7/28/23)Russian military's crimes against humanity cannot standIt's unclear what exactly prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade the sovereign nation of Ukraine in February 2022. What is clear is that he is directing and allowing Russian troops to commit atrocities and war crimes against the...
-
Column (7/27/23)Thanks for supporting shared parenting in MissouriWith the passage and signing of SB 35, equal shared parenting will become the presumption after divorce or separation. It will now be assumed that fit and willing parents will get equal time with their children. Children and families will benefit...
-
Editorial (7/26/23)Upcoming events provide opportunity for fun while doing goodThere are a couple events on the schedule where attendees can enjoy a good time while also helping others in our community. The sixth annual Dancing with the Show Me Stars will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Show Me Center. Based on the...
-
-
Editorial (7/24/23)Jackson shines during Homecomers weekThis is a big week for the Jackson community with the annual Homecomers festival. The five-day event kicks off Tuesday, July 25, and continues through Saturday, July 29, in uptown Jackson. There's a full lineup of entertainment each night. On...
-
Editorial (7/21/23)Cape mayor outlines what city is doing about public safetyThe world is full of filters. Social media image filters can create a movie-star version of a person. Water filters remove all kinds of impurities. Even self-imposed language filters can keep conversation on a suitable-for-many level. Filters can be...
-
Editorial (7/19/23)Dan Meers delivers impactful message at 10th annual Semoball AwardsDan Meers delivered a powerful message Friday, July 14 at the 10th annual Semoball Awards, presented by SoutheastHEALTH. The longtime mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs known as KC Wolf, Meers shared his story of surviving a stunt-gone-wrong at...
-
Editorial (7/17/23)Jackson FBLA earns honors at national conferenceRaise your hand if you've ever said or heard a young person say, "Where will I use this in the 'real world?'" Certainly there are topics in school that don't come up every day in many jobs, but the subject matter is important for an educated...
-
Editorial (7/14/23)Cape council's comment rules maintain semblance of orderMany years ago, an editor sent a young journalist to cover a ho-hum public hearing at the local U.S. Forest Service office. The topic of the hearing was controlled burns, fires intentionally set by Forest Service personnel to lower the chance of...
-
-
Editorial (7/12/23)10th annual Semoball Awards on deck for Friday nightThe best of the best in Southeast Missouri high school sports will gather for one of the biggest nights of the year Friday night at the 10th annual Semoball Awards. For those not familiar with the event, the Semoball Awards is a first-class, red...
-
Editorial (7/10/23)First Presbyterian offering summer reading programThere's a program in downtown Cape Girardeau that's starting to get attention. First Presbyterian Church has started an outdoor story hour. At 10 a.m. Tuesdays, a volunteer reads a book to those willing to listen in Peace Park on Broadway near the...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.