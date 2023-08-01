Trump's lack of integrity

Letter to the Editor

I am 76 years old and writing this letter on July 25. Ever since the election of 1952, when I was 5 years old, I have had enough interest in the national elections to know who was running and some basic information about them. In all these years, I have never seen a candidate who had less personal worth and character than Donald Trump.

For example:

* A court in New York found him liable for $5 million based on a jury's finding that he sexually assaulted another individual.

* The state of New York has charged him with falsifying his business records.

* A special federal prosecutor has charged him with stealing documents, which belong to the United States.

In addition, it is anticipated that in the near future he will face two additional charges, they are:

* The special federal prosecutor will charge him with attempting to overturn the valid results of the 2020 election.

* The prosecutor of Fulton County Georgia will charge him with election fraud for the purpose of changing the results of the 2020 election in that state.

In the 1952 presidential campaign, Richard Nixon had been accused of improprieties relating to a fund established by his backers to reimburse him for political expenses. Eisenhower insisted that to stay on the ticket Nixon had to be, "as clean as a hound's tooth." Although Mr. Trump has the right to be considered innocent until proven guilty, this country's citizens should have candidates, who unlike Mr. Trump, have integrity.

JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau