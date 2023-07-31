News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
University makes the right call in removing state champion tree
A state champion tree on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus has been cut down due to safety reasons.
The university recently announced the centuries-old state American beech tree had a non-curable root fungus. One of the tree's main structural branches fell because of rot in the main trunk. Following expert reviews, it was determined there would be no treatment to preserve it.
"The amount of root decay found in this area is extensive, and it is unknown precisely how much the non-visible/untested roots are decayed, but based on the location of the decay in the visible root, I suspect it to be considerable," Chris Rippey of Missouri Arborist Co. wrote in a report to the university.
The tree has sentimental meaning for many, including serving as a popular location for photos. Crisp Museum held a Family Day celebration over the weekend, and an exhibit with panels containing historical information about the tree along with some engravings salvaged from it remain at the museum.
SEMO president Carlos Vargas noted the university didn't take the decision lightly in removing it, having spent 11 months consulting experts before reaching a final decision. Though we're certainly sad to see this piece of history gone from the banks of the Mississippi River, it was the right decision. Credit to the university for trying to save it but ultimately making the decision to remove it for safety reasons.
Comments
More to explore
-
Asking the wrong question about industrial policy pushProponents of the ongoing push for national industrial policy, whether they come from the left or the right, frequently argue that we need to promote certain sectors or technologies to create a manufacturing boom. This boom, we're told, is necessary...
-
The GOP's presidential debate will not be great againHere we go again. The first Republican presidential primary debate is less than a month away and the GOP is hellbent on making the same mistake it made in 2015. For its first primary debate back then, Republicans had a herd of medium-caliber...
-
Grass isn't 'green', so why is there a war on gardens?Last month, I noticed that my neighbor put up a sign in their yard. It's a list of seven guidelines. At the top, it reads: " ... Code of Ordinances allows for managed natural landscapes that include native plantings, meadow vegetation, prairie or...
-
-
Column (7/29/23)Chris Christie's grade B candidacyFormer New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is getting a lot of media -- way out of proportion to the impact he has made as a candidate, measured by his low standing in the polls and the very modest amount of money he has raised. The explanation for this...
-
Editorial (7/28/23)Russian military's crimes against humanity cannot standIt's unclear what exactly prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade the sovereign nation of Ukraine in February 2022. What is clear is that he is directing and allowing Russian troops to commit atrocities and war crimes against the...
-
Thanks for supporting shared parenting in MissouriWith the passage and signing of SB 35, equal shared parenting will become the presumption after divorce or separation. It will now be assumed that fit and willing parents will get equal time with their children. Children and families will benefit...
-
Family education for future parentsThirty-one bills crossed the ultimate legislative finish line this month as they were signed by the governor on Thursday, July 6. I'm excited to say that included several pieces of legislation that I had been working on. This week, I want to take a...
-
Democrats are becoming the censorship partyA Pew Research poll released July 20 found that 70% of Democrats think the government should restrict what appears on social media, a dramatic change from five years ago when a majority of Democrats supported a free marketplace of ideas. It's no...
-
Editorial (7/26/23)Upcoming events provide opportunity for fun while doing goodThere are a couple events on the schedule where attendees can enjoy a good time while also helping others in our community. The sixth annual Dancing with the Show Me Stars will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Show Me Center. Based on the...
-
Column (7/26/23)Darkness on the edge of a small townThe country singer Jason Aldean has a No. 1 hit with "Try That in a Small Town." It's made news because Country Music Television won't play the video due to its threatening nature. Aldean is a Trump fan, so it's brought out predictable right vs....
-
-
-
Editorial (7/24/23)Jackson shines during Homecomers weekThis is a big week for the Jackson community with the annual Homecomers festival. The five-day event kicks off Tuesday, July 25, and continues through Saturday, July 29, in uptown Jackson. There's a full lineup of entertainment each night. On...
-
Editorial (7/21/23)Cape mayor outlines what city is doing about public safetyThe world is full of filters. Social media image filters can create a movie-star version of a person. Water filters remove all kinds of impurities. Even self-imposed language filters can keep conversation on a suitable-for-many level. Filters can be...
-
Editorial (7/19/23)Dan Meers delivers impactful message at 10th annual Semoball AwardsDan Meers delivered a powerful message Friday, July 14 at the 10th annual Semoball Awards, presented by SoutheastHEALTH. The longtime mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs known as KC Wolf, Meers shared his story of surviving a stunt-gone-wrong at...
-
Editorial (7/17/23)Jackson FBLA earns honors at national conferenceRaise your hand if you've ever said or heard a young person say, "Where will I use this in the 'real world?'" Certainly there are topics in school that don't come up every day in many jobs, but the subject matter is important for an educated...
-
Editorial (7/14/23)Cape council's comment rules maintain semblance of orderMany years ago, an editor sent a young journalist to cover a ho-hum public hearing at the local U.S. Forest Service office. The topic of the hearing was controlled burns, fires intentionally set by Forest Service personnel to lower the chance of...
-
-
Editorial (7/12/23)10th annual Semoball Awards on deck for Friday nightThe best of the best in Southeast Missouri high school sports will gather for one of the biggest nights of the year Friday night at the 10th annual Semoball Awards. For those not familiar with the event, the Semoball Awards is a first-class, red...
-
Editorial (7/10/23)First Presbyterian offering summer reading programThere's a program in downtown Cape Girardeau that's starting to get attention. First Presbyterian Church has started an outdoor story hour. At 10 a.m. Tuesdays, a volunteer reads a book to those willing to listen in Peace Park on Broadway near the...
-
-
Editorial (7/7/23)Editorial: 12 new citizens demonstrate the promise of AmericaOn Independence Day we saw the best of America in Cape Girardeau. At the City of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July, we celebrated with patriotic music from the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band, the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.