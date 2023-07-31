News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-31-23
Lord God, may we not lean on ourselves but on you and your enduring promises. Amen.
Bertrand couple recalls tornado that destroyed their home July 24BERTRAND, Mo. A Bertrand family considers themselves lucky after an EF2 tornado destroyed their house, and the community is coming together to assist them in their time of need. Husband and wife David and JoAnn Todd were inside their house when...
Deadline nearing for Bollinger County tornado relief applicationIndividuals seeking reimbursements for repairs resulting from the tornado that struck Bollinger County have until Tuesday, Aug. 15, to apply, according to a news release from Catholic Charities. The funds are made possible by the Long-Term Recovery...
Volunteer fire department in Carter County quits because of disputes with cityGRANDIN, Mo. The city of Grandin finds itself in a bit of turmoil as its entire volunteer fire department quit early last week. All 14 volunteers of the Grandin City Volunteer Fire Department quit Tuesday, July 25. The mass resignation was...
1 arrested after armed robbery leaves employee hospitalizedPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. One person has been arrested after an armed robbery Saturday, July 29, sent one person to a St. Louis hospital. Poplar Bluff police officers were called at 4:45 a.m. Saturday to Mike's Resale, 1015 E. Harper St. An employee said...
Wes Blair marks 10 years with Cape PD1Wes Blair, one of the longest-tenured chiefs of police in the history of the city of Cape Girardeau, began his second decade Saturday as the municipality's top law enforcement official. The native of the Dallas metroplex took over the job July 29,...
Sikeston Depot readies for rodeo festivalSIKESTON, Mo. -- The Cowboy Up Arts Festival is one way for families to kick off the 71st Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. On Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will be inside Sikeston Depot Museum at 116 W. Malone St. in...
Cape schools to incentivize early notification of retirement9Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members approved increases in reimbursements for unused sick leave days upon an employee's retirement at their Monday, July 24, meeting. The board also approved the continuation of reimbursing...
D.L. Transmission featured in issue of trade journalD.L. Transmission in Cape Girardeau was featured in the July issue of Transmission Digest magazine for the business's "great service, strong online presence and success in the industry". Transmission Digest magazine selects a transmission shop that...
Scott City teacher named finalist for regional teacher of the yearFor Heather Helle, being a music educator is much more than songs and instruments. Helle, who teaches music at Scott City Elementary, was recently named one of the two finalists for regional Teacher of the Year by Missouri Department of Elementary...
Sikeston man seeks change of venuePLAINFIELD, Ind. -- An 18-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man charged with murder in the traffic death of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith has requested a change of venue for his upcoming trial, online court records show. The request on July 18...
National Night Out returns to Cape on Tuesday1Cape Girardeau Police Department will be hosting National Night Out from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 1, on the downtown parking lot at the corner of Main and Independence streets. The program features live music and a fireworks show. There will be...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/31/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, July 31 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 24, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes of Monday, July 17 Communications/reports -- other...
NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement workNB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County -- from mile marker 70.0 to mile marker 76.0 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make pavement repairs....
Organizations advise how to stay cool this weekendWith Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas under a heat advisory, multiple organizations have offered advice on how to keep people and animals safe and cool. The National Weather Service reports temperatures in Cape Girardeau will remain in the high...
Say goodbye to out-of-state charges as SEMO adopts new tuition structure5Southeast Missouri State University's domestic students will no longer pay an out-of-state tuition rate. SEMO's board of governors has adopted a One Rate Nationwide approach for domestic students. Based on this approach, students across the country...
Drought persists as temperatures soar, easing seen in Southeast MissouriWith Southeast Missouri temperatures lately flirting with 100 degrees in an extraordinary summer of excessive heat in the U.S., nearly all of the Show Me State persists in a drought condition as July moves toward its end. National Drought Mitigation...
Schnucks settles class-action suit3St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, which has an outlet at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has agreed to pay an estimated $5.3 million to settle a 2021 alleged false advertising class-action lawsuit involving alcohol prices in its Missouri...
Safe House of Southeast Missouri hosts grand opening for new locationSafe House of Southeast Missouri will host a grand opening for the organization's new outreach office and thrift shop at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting sponsored by both Cape Girardeau and Jackson area chambers of...
Longtime Cape Girardeau resident writes local loreJuly was a big month for Jerry Hampton Sr., as he published four books. A longtime Cape Girardeau resident and founding member of Scott County Historical Society who has since moved to Texas, Hampton said his works are based in historical research...
Drainage work closes Route N in Scott County; Highway 91 in Scott County closed for culvert replacementRoute N in Scott County -- between County Road 344 and County Road 349 near Commerce, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will...
More details emerge regarding Sunday morning fight in Cape Girardeau18Cape Girardeau police broke up a fight in the early morning hours Sunday, July 23, that was drawing a large crowd. As police say they were attempting to clear a gas station parking lot in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street, a woman was pulled out...
River Campus performances for 2023-2024 season announced3Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus has released its upcoming 2023-24 season of performances. The campus will have performances from Antonin Dvorak's "New World Symphony" and Georges Bizet's "Carmen" to "The Wizard of Oz" and "The...
Paddle-wheeler cancels all Cape Girardeau stops this season7American Heritage, a five-decker paddle wheel boat, will not be stopping as scheduled in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, July 29, according to a news release from VisitCape. In fact, all scheduled dockings at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park for...
Man hangs on 'for dear life', rides out tornado in truck6Gerald Scott was driving an MFA truck down Scott County Road 532 on Monday, July 24, to drop fuel for a customer when he had to pull over because of the heavy rain. "I couldn't see out the windshield no more because it was raining so much," Scott...
Scott City woman arrested for alleged murder10A Scott City woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday, July 24, that left one man dead. A social media post from Scott City Police Department said officers responded to the 200 block of Keeley Avenue and found a 50-year-old man...
Five taken into custody after alleged fight in Cape Girardeau16Five people were taken into custody early Sunday morning, July 23, after two women allegedly got into an altercation and then others allegedly refused police orders to disperse. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says an officer...
Cape Farmers Market moving to new spot at West Park Mall2Cape Farmers Market is moving but not too far. The farmers market is currently held in the parking lot of the former Macy's store at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, but beginning Thursday, Aug. 10, it will move to the mall's west side, in front...
Most read 7/24/23Grace Coffee & Cafe to open in Cape Girardeau9Sixteen months after the original announcement, not-for-profit Grace Coffee & Cafe is finally ready to open at 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, with a grand opening and block party slated from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29. "We've had so many...