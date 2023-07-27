*Menu
Music for the Mind

Thursday, July 27, 2023
Maggie Rose

Music for the Mind is a two day music and camping festival held on August 18-19th @ The Camp at Lake Wappapello MO. All proceeds go to those that have been through trauma or battle with mental health. All tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Dirty Dozen Brass Band

