News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Music for the Mind
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Music for the Mind is a two day music and camping festival held on August 18-19th @ The Camp at Lake Wappapello MO. All proceeds go to those that have been through trauma or battle with mental health. All tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Comments
More to explore
-
Organizations advise how to stay cool this weekendWith Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas under a heat advisory, multiple organizations have offered advice on how to keep people and animals safe and cool. The National Weather Service reports temperatures in Cape Girardeau will remain in the high...
-
Say goodbye to out-of-state charges as SEMO adopts new tuition structureSoutheast Missouri State University's domestic students will no longer pay an out-of-state tuition rate. SEMO's board of governors has adopted a One Rate Nationwide approach for domestic students. Based on this approach, students across the country...
-
Drought persists as temperatures soar, easing seen in Southeast MissouriWith Southeast Missouri temperatures lately flirting with 100 degrees in an extraordinary summer of excessive heat in the U.S., nearly all of the Show Me State persists in a drought condition as July moves toward its end. National Drought Mitigation...
-
-
Safe House of Southeast Missouri hosts grand opening for new locationSafe House of Southeast Missouri will host a grand opening for the organization's new outreach office and thrift shop at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting sponsored by both Cape Girardeau and Jackson area chambers of...
-
Longtime Cape Girardeau resident writes local loreJuly was a big month for Jerry Hampton Sr., as he published four books. A longtime Cape Girardeau resident and founding member of Scott County Historical Society who has since moved to Texas, Hampton said his works are based in historical research...
-
-
Drainage work closes Route N in Scott County; Highway 91 in Scott County closed for culvert replacementRoute N in Scott County -- between County Road 344 and County Road 349 near Commerce, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will...
-
-
-
More details emerge regarding Sunday morning fight in Cape Girardeau17Cape Girardeau police broke up a fight in the early morning hours Sunday, July 23, that was drawing a large crowd. As police say they were attempting to clear a gas station parking lot in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street, a woman was pulled out...
-
River Campus performances for 2023-2024 season announced3Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus has released its upcoming 2023-24 season of performances. The campus will have performances from Antonin Dvorak's "New World Symphony" and Georges Bizet's "Carmen" to "The Wizard of Oz" and "The...
-
Tunes at Twilight to resume in downtown Cape GirardeauThe fall season of Tunes at Twilight begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau, next door to City Hall. Originally launched in 2001, the free, downtown, outdoor concert series held Friday evenings has the...
-
Bollinger County Sheriff's Office to occupy former Banner Press building3The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office will soon have more space to accommodate staff, equipment, meetings and training. Earlier this month, the Bollinger County Commission purchased the Banner Press property across from the courthouse at 103 Walnut...
-
Lieutenant governor candidate Thompson Rehder files campaign reportWith the Aug. 6, 2024, Republican primary a little more than a year away, state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder's nascent campaign for Missouri lieutenant governor has thus far raised $208,056.65, according to a July 17 filing with Missouri Ethics...
-
Focus Bank brings financial literacy to schoolsFocus Bank is bringing financial literacy education to students in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas by providing free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance....
-
Vehicle stolen in Cape Girardeau found in PerryvilleA vehicle stolen in Cape Girardeau was later found in Perryville, Missouri. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department officials, the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the 2100 block of William Street. The victim left her...
-
-
Paddle-wheeler cancels all Cape Girardeau stops this season6American Heritage, a five-decker paddle wheel boat, will not be stopping as scheduled in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, July 29, according to a news release from VisitCape. In fact, all scheduled dockings at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park for...
-
Man hangs on 'for dear life', rides out tornado in truck5Gerald Scott was driving an MFA truck down Scott County Road 532 on Monday, July 24, to drop fuel for a customer when he had to pull over because of the heavy rain. "I couldn't see out the windshield no more because it was raining so much," Scott...
-
Cape Public Schools hopes to boost teacher leadership and developmentRepresentatives of Cape Girardeau Public Schools assessed the district's professional development opportunities for its staff as above average. James Russell, the assistant superintendent for academic services, gave a report on the program for staff...
-
SEMO Pets holds dog clearance event1There's a problem at animal shelters this summer. Too many dogs need homes and not enough adoptions are taking place. Southeast Missouri Pets, 180 Weston St., in Cape Girardeau, offered to adopt out canines at least 6 months of age for no charge in...
-
United Way of Southeast Missouri collects school supplies for students in needUnited Way of Southeast Missouri's Stuff the Bus campaign is back. Stuff the Bus is an annual campaign that raises school supplies for students in need. This year's event -- intentionally scheduled during Missouri's tax-free weekend -- will be held...
-
Scott City woman arrested for alleged murder10A Scott City woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday, July 24, that left one man dead. A social media post from Scott City Police Department said officers responded to the 200 block of Keeley Avenue and found a 50-year-old man...
-
-
Route AB in Cape County reduced for intersection workRoute AB in Cape Girardeau County -- between County Road 303 and Cross Road near Scott City -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make intersection improvements. A Missouri Department of Transportation...
-
Most read 7/25/23Five taken into custody after alleged fight in Cape Girardeau16Five people were taken into custody early Sunday morning, July 23, after two women allegedly got into an altercation and then others allegedly refused police orders to disperse. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says an officer...
-
Most read 7/25/23Cape Farmers Market moving to new spot at West Park Mall2Cape Farmers Market is moving but not too far. The farmers market is currently held in the parking lot of the former Macy's store at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, but beginning Thursday, Aug. 10, it will move to the mall's west side, in front...
-
-
Most read 7/24/23Grace Coffee & Cafe to open in Cape Girardeau9Sixteen months after the original announcement, not-for-profit Grace Coffee & Cafe is finally ready to open at 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, with a grand opening and block party slated from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29. "We've had so many...
-
Most read 7/24/23South Side Farms project moves one step closer to completion4South Side Farms project cleared another hurdle July 17 after the Cape Girardeau City Council approved a recommendation to allow development on its farm site. Now that the council has approved the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation, the...
-
-
-
Most read 7/21/23Missouri resident wins $1M playing PowerballThe latest Powerball cycle produced a $1 million winner in Saline County, Missouri, as the billion-dollar cycle was concluded with the Wednesday, July 19, drawing. The winning ticket matched all five drawn white-ball numbers, missing only the...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.