Prayer 7-27-23
O Lord Jesus, may the words we speak glorify and point others to you. Amen.
More to explore
More details emerge regarding Sunday morning fight in Cape Girardeau10Cape Girardeau police broke up a fight in the early morning hours Sunday, July 23, that was drawing a large crowd. As police say they were attempting to clear a gas station parking lot in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street, a woman was pulled out...
River Campus performances for 2023-2024 season announced1Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus has released its upcoming 2023-24 season of performances. The campus will have performances from Antonin Dvorak's "New World Symphony" and Georges Bizet's "Carmen" to "The Wizard of Oz" and "The...
Tunes at Twilight to resume in downtown Cape GirardeauThe fall season of Tunes at Twilight begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau, next door to City Hall. Originally launched in 2001, the free, downtown, outdoor concert series held Friday evenings has the...
Bollinger County Sheriff's Office to occupy former Banner Press building1The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office will soon have more space to accommodate staff, equipment, meetings and training. Earlier this month, the Bollinger County Commission purchased the Banner Press property across from the courthouse at 103 Walnut...
Lieutenant governor candidate Thompson Rehder files campaign reportWith the Aug. 6, 2024, Republican primary a little more than a year away, state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder's nascent campaign for Missouri lieutenant governor has thus far raised $208,056.65, according to a July 17 filing with Missouri Ethics...
Focus Bank brings financial literacy to schoolsFocus Bank is bringing financial literacy education to students in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas by providing free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance....
Vehicle stolen in Cape Girardeau found in PerryvilleA vehicle stolen in Cape Girardeau was later found in Perryville, Missouri. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department officials, the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the 2100 block of William Street. The victim left her...
Paddle-wheeler cancels all Cape Girardeau stops this season6American Heritage, a five-decker paddle wheel boat, will not be stopping as scheduled in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, July 29, according to a news release from VisitCape. In fact, all scheduled dockings at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park for...
Man hangs on 'for dear life', rides out tornado in truck5Gerald Scott was driving an MFA truck down Scott County Road 532 on Monday, July 24, to drop fuel for a customer when he had to pull over because of the heavy rain. "I couldn't see out the windshield no more because it was raining so much," Scott...
Cape Public Schools hopes to boost teacher leadership and developmentRepresentatives of Cape Girardeau Public Schools assessed the district's professional development opportunities for its staff as above average. James Russell, the assistant superintendent for academic services, gave a report on the program for staff...
SEMO Pets holds dog clearance eventThere's a problem at animal shelters this summer. Too many dogs need homes and not enough adoptions are taking place. Southeast Missouri Pets, 180 Weston St., in Cape Girardeau, offered to adopt out canines at least 6 months of age for no charge in...
United Way of Southeast Missouri collects school supplies for students in needUnited Way of Southeast Missouri's Stuff the Bus campaign is back. Stuff the Bus is an annual campaign that raises school supplies for students in need. This year's event -- intentionally scheduled during Missouri's tax-free weekend -- will be held...
Scott City woman arrested for alleged murder8A Scott City woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday, July 24, that left one man dead. A social media post from Scott City Police Department said officers responded to the 200 block of Keeley Avenue and found a 50-year-old man...
Route AB in Cape County reduced for intersection workRoute AB in Cape Girardeau County -- between County Road 303 and Cross Road near Scott City -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make intersection improvements. A Missouri Department of Transportation...
Five taken into custody after alleged fight in Cape Girardeau14Five people were taken into custody early Sunday morning, July 23, after two women allegedly got into an altercation and then others allegedly refused police orders to disperse. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says an officer...
Experts advise eclipse watchers next year should have plan B2The weather on the day of total solar eclipse taking place Monday, April 8, shows a 60% chance of the skies over Cape Girardeau being partly cloudy to cloudy. For this reason, experts speaking during the Missouri Solar Eclipse Expo panel discussion...
Storm causes damage in rural Scott CountyAn intense storm roared through Scott County shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, destroying a grain silo and a metal building near Bertrand, Missouri. A social media post from SEMO Electric Cooperative included a photo of the silo and pieces of...
James Stapleton to leave Cape Girardeau with Codefi expansion2James Stapleton, who co-founded Cape Girardeau's Codefi coworking space and technology incubator in 2014 and is chairman of SE MO Redi economic development team, announced Monday, July 24, he is relocating to Springfield, Missouri, effective Monday,...
Old Cape Girardeau City Hall sold to Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation2Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the first, second and third readings of an ordinance authorizing Mayor Stacy Kinder to execute a special warranty deed to The Mary Ann and Bert J. Kellerman Foundation, for property at 401 Independence...
Cape Farmers Market moving to new spot at West Park Mall2Cape Farmers Market is moving but not too far. The farmers market is currently held in the parking lot of the former Macy's store at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, but beginning Thursday, Aug. 10, it will move to the mall's west side, in front...
Backyard Bash returns next month in ChaffeeThe Backyard Bash is back for its seventh year. This year, the Bash will be Saturday, Aug. 5, and will be hosted by WarChild RC at the WarChild RC Clubhouse, 12122 Hwy 77 in Chaffee, Missouri. This will be a one-day event from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The...
Part of North West End Boulevard to close intermittently1Cape Girardeau city officials are warning of the intermittent closure of North West End Boulevard between New Madrid and Rose streets as work begins in the final section of the West End project. Work along the project is ongoing with construction...
Most read 7/24/23Grace Coffee & Cafe to open in Cape Girardeau9Sixteen months after the original announcement, not-for-profit Grace Coffee & Cafe is finally ready to open at 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, with a grand opening and block party slated from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29. "We've had so many...
Most read 7/24/23South Side Farms project moves one step closer to completion4South Side Farms project cleared another hurdle July 17 after the Cape Girardeau City Council approved a recommendation to allow development on its farm site. Now that the council has approved the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation, the...
Most read 7/22/23Dexter man dies in motorcycle crashA Dexter, Missouri, man died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Bollinger County, Missouri, A state Highway Patrol report says Harold Walker, 78, was traveling northbound on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 51 north of Zalma,...
Most read 7/21/23Missouri resident wins $1M playing PowerballThe latest Powerball cycle produced a $1 million winner in Saline County, Missouri, as the billion-dollar cycle was concluded with the Wednesday, July 19, drawing. The winning ticket matched all five drawn white-ball numbers, missing only the...