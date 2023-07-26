*Menu
D. L. Transmissions has been featured in worldwide trade magazine, well deserved recognition.

User-submitted story by Gina LeGrand,
Wednesday, July 26, 2023

D.L. Transmissions has been featured in the Transmission Digest Magazine. This is a huge honor as this is a world wide publication for people in the transmission industry. This is a well deserved recognition and we are extremely proud.

We would love to share our story with our community.

You can view the magazine by coming by our shop to see the print copy or online at transmissiondigest.com You will see a picture of us and click on that. Darryl even made the front cover!

