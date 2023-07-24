Jackson shines during Homecomers week

Editorial

This is a big week for the Jackson community with the annual Homecomers festival.

The five-day event kicks off Tuesday, July 25, and continues through Saturday, July 29, in uptown Jackson. There's a full lineup of entertainment each night.

On Tuesday, Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs will open the celebration with remarks at 6 p.m. to be followed by the Jackson Municipal Band. At 8 p.m., there will be a performance by Iron Mountain Players, Musical Hits of the 1970s. Wednesday, July 26, will feature bingo and 25 Words or Less at 6 p.m., with Stained Spoons taking the stage at 8 p.m. Savage Groove will take the stage at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27. The WhiteWater Bluegrass Band of Missouri will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28. And closing out this year's Homecomers will be the Jackson High School Guitar Club & Jazz Band at 6 p.m. and Mike Tuschhoff Band at 8 p.m. Saturday.

There will be attendance drawings each night with a grand prize drawing Saturday evening.

Of course, entertainment is only part of the Homecomers experience. There is traditional fair food, rides and vendors to visit. For many, Homecomers is about seeing old friends at a summertime Jackson event.

A special note of appreciation to all the organizers, sponsors and vendors who help make this all possible. It's one of the many events that make this community special.

The weather forecast looks promising for the coming week. We hope to see many of you at this year's Homecomers. Look for photos of this year's festivities in the Southeast Missourian and online at www.semissourian.com.