Cape mayor outlines what city is doing about public safety
The world is full of filters. Social media image filters can create a movie-star version of a person. Water filters remove all kinds of impurities. Even self-imposed language filters can keep conversation on a suitable-for-many level.
Filters can be good. Sometimes, though, the best filter is no filter.
And that's what Southeast Missourian readers get when our elected officials speak directly to them in the form of a guest column on our Opinion page. These leaders spell out their positions and address issues in their own words.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder recently submitted the first of three installments of her State of the City address. The piece focused on public safety. The other two guest columns will address infrastructure and economic development.
The mayor's public safety comments noted that while crime is a serious concern for many, local law enforcement efforts have lowered rates of some of the most serious crimes, including homicide, assaults and robbery.
She said investments in technology, such as the ShotSpotter gunfire tracking system and license plate readers, have paid tangible dividends in terms of arrests and successful investigations.
With a focus on mental health and its effects on public safety, the mayor highlighted grant funds paying for mental health co-responders with the police department. These co-responders assist in mental health interventions, providing the correct type of assistance -- treatment over tickets.
Serious issues remain, though, according to the mayor. She said officials need to address homelessness, juveniles carrying weapons ("often at the behest of adults with criminal intent") and vacant/condemned properties that serve as breeding grounds for criminal activity.
She also highlighted community involvement programs sponsored by the city's police department, such as Neighborhood Roll Call and Coffee with a Cop.
Read the entire piece at semissourian.com.
Her column provides substantive commentary on a variety of public safety issues facing the city.
Keeping residents informed of what their local government is doing is a part of serving as a public official. Mayor Kinder recognizes this and clearly articulates accomplishments, needs and goals.
We look forward to more information of this kind from the mayor and other elected officials who wish to speak directly to constituents in this filterless manner.
Comments
-
Column (7/21/23)Helping families caught in domestic violenceThere are few things more terrifying than setting out to completely start a new life, yet far too many women have to take that step in order to keep themselves and their children safe. It is one of my top priorities as your state senator to make...
-
Column (7/20/23)The cruelest month for most GOP presidential candidatesPerhaps T.S. Elliot was wrong. July, not April, is the cruelest month, at least for GOP presidential contenders trying to supplant Donald Trump. Before July, the campaigns have excuses for why the momentum hasn't kicked in yet. They can say they're...
-
-
Column (7/19/23)The military doesn't need diversity, equity and inclusionHouse Republicans voted to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs and personnel at the Pentagon, and one wonders whether the U.S. military will ever be the same. The provision was one of a number of anti-"woke" measures in the House-passed...
-
Column (7/19/23)The Biden debacle waiting to happenMika Brzezinski, co-host of the MSNBC program "Morning Joe," is very cross with the White House staff. It isn't, she believes, doing a good enough job protecting Joe Biden from the effects of being 80 years old and increasingly frail. She insists...
-
Editorial (7/19/23)Dan Meers delivers impactful message at 10th annual Semoball AwardsDan Meers delivered a powerful message Friday, July 14 at the 10th annual Semoball Awards, presented by SoutheastHEALTH. The longtime mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs known as KC Wolf, Meers shared his story of surviving a stunt-gone-wrong at...
-
Column (7/18/23)Ten reasons why affirmative action diedThe end of affirmative action was inevitable. The only surprise was that such intentions gone terribly wrong lasted so long. First, supporters of racial preferences always pushed back the goal posts for the program's success. Was institutionalized...
-
Column (7/18/23)New movie makes U.S. face the unthinkableThe movie "Sound of Freedom" beat Indiana Jones at the box office Independence Day weekend. The budgets behind them do not compare, but David beat Goliath, and that's a blessing in the world today. As you might know by now, "Sound of Freedom" is...
-
Editorial (7/17/23)Jackson FBLA earns honors at national conferenceRaise your hand if you've ever said or heard a young person say, "Where will I use this in the 'real world?'" Certainly there are topics in school that don't come up every day in many jobs, but the subject matter is important for an educated...
-
'Bidenomics' is a marketing termPolitics is sometimes little more than marketing. As evidence, behold the sudden use of the term "Bidenomics" by Democrats to describe administration policies of the past few years. Indeed, what's being branded as "new" is nothing but the same old...
-
Schedules are getting busy again. Let's remember the quiet lessons of the pandemic"Mom, can you pick me up early from camp today?" That's the question I got this morning before I dropped off my son. He loves summer day camp with the YMCA, but even though I'm writing this on Wednesday morning, he's tired. Honestly, so am I. On top...
-
The decline of our nation is crystal-clearUsing statistics from the Department of Labor, The Wall Street Journal reports that real hourly wages during the Biden presidency have declined. When President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the average hourly wage adjusted for inflation was...
-
Editorial (7/14/23)Cape council's comment rules maintain semblance of orderMany years ago, an editor sent a young journalist to cover a ho-hum public hearing at the local U.S. Forest Service office. The topic of the hearing was controlled burns, fires intentionally set by Forest Service personnel to lower the chance of...
-
-
Editorial (7/12/23)10th annual Semoball Awards on deck for Friday nightThe best of the best in Southeast Missouri high school sports will gather for one of the biggest nights of the year Friday night at the 10th annual Semoball Awards. For those not familiar with the event, the Semoball Awards is a first-class, red...
-
Editorial (7/10/23)First Presbyterian offering summer reading programThere's a program in downtown Cape Girardeau that's starting to get attention. First Presbyterian Church has started an outdoor story hour. At 10 a.m. Tuesdays, a volunteer reads a book to those willing to listen in Peace Park on Broadway near the...
-
-
Editorial (7/7/23)Editorial: 12 new citizens demonstrate the promise of AmericaOn Independence Day we saw the best of America in Cape Girardeau. At the City of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July, we celebrated with patriotic music from the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band, the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America...
-
Editorial (7/5/23)Michael K. Harris Sr. is the 2023 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America recipientPatriot. Community-minded. Faithful. These are just a few words to describe Sikeston's Michael K. Harris Sr., who was recognized Tuesday evening at the Great American Fourth of July celebration in Cape Girardeau with the Southeast Missourian Spirit...
-
Editorial (7/3/23)Volunteers step up to clean the old bridge overlookDisheartening. Frustrating. Anger. Those are just a few of the words that come to mind when you see folks vandalize private or public property. Whether it's gang related, kids being foolish or something else, it's simply wrong. That was the case...
-
Editorial (7/1/23)Southeast Missourian operating on holiday schedule this weekWith the upcoming July 4 holiday, the Southeast Missourian's publishing schedule will change this week. There will be no print or e-edition on Tuesday, July 4. An e-edition will be published on Wednesday, July 5, that will include news from the...
-
Editorial (6/30/23)Several patriotic events on the schedule this Independence DayWe're days away from the Fourth of July, and there are a number of patriotic events on the calendar. The Great American Fourth of July Celebration in Cape Girardeau will be a tremendous display of patriotism Tuesday evening. The Arena Park...
-
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.