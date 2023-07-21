News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-21-23
O Father God, may we seek wisdom from you as we lead others. Amen.
Todt donates screen to Historic Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff1Cape Girardeau resident and owner of Todt's Roofing Brennon Todt donated a screen to the Historic Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Todt heard about the theater's need through Ben Traxel when Todt was taking Traxel on a tour through the...
Cape Girardeau County rescinds burn advisory as rain soaks regionEven as most of Southeast Missouri officially remains in various levels of drought, Cape Girardeau County lifted its "no burn advisory" Thursday, July 20, as copious amounts of rainfall continued locally. Three weeks ago, the County Commission...
SEMO to remove dying state champion tree at River CampusA non-curable root fungus is killing a state champion tree on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus and, for safety reasons, a tree-cutting service will remove the tree next week. A release from the university says evidence of the...
Cape Girardeau Public Library to receive access to more books1The Cape Girardeau Public Library will be joining Missouri Evergreen, a consortium of over 60 library systems statewide, giving patrons additional access to a combined collection of more than 4 million items, including books, CDs and DVDs. A news...
Anticipating Oppenheimer debut, SEMO professor, Cape mayor weigh inNearly 78 years ago, an American B-29 bomber nicknamed "Enola Gay" dropped the world's first atomic bomb over Hiroshima, Japan. The date was Aug. 6, 1945. The blast instantly killed an estimated 80,000 people with tens of thousands more succumbing...
'Barbenheimer'-- Bombs-Brunch-Barbie"Barbenheimer" is the term for when Barbie and Oppenheimer are combined. For the better part of the last year there have been memes surrounding the release of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer". This weird mashup movie...
Fox Royale, a touring company of sorts, performs SaturdayTaking inspiration from bands such as the Everly Brothers, Vampire Weekend and the All-American Rejects, Fox Royale is making a mark in indie rock. Brothers Nathan (guitar and vocals) and Caleb (bass and vocals) Hurley formed the band in 2020 in...
Missouri resident wins $1M playing PowerballThe latest Powerball cycle produced a $1 million winner in Saline County, Missouri, as the billion-dollar cycle was concluded with the Wednesday, July 19, drawing. The winning ticket matched all five drawn white-ball numbers, missing only the...
Route Z in Scott County closed for drainage workRoute Z in Scott County -- between County Road 480 and County Road 481 near Morehouse, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take...
Cape Girardeau County receives almost 3 inches of rain, with more to come4National Weather Service officials in Paducah, Kentucky, estimate 4 to 8 inches of rain fell this week in Cape Girardeau County and Union and Alexander counties in Illinois. Though rain that fell Wednesday, July 19, has not been added, total...
Officials seek to help Cape Girardeau students connect with faculty, each other2Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials, in response to the nation's "alarming" mental health crisis among teenagers, are developing a program to help students find connection with each other and district faculty and staff. Brice Beck, deputy...
Twisted Cat Outdoors Fishing Series returnsThe Twisted Cat Outdoors Fishing Series will be returning to Cape Girardeau with its fishing tournament Saturday, July 22, at Red Star Access. According to the Twisted Cat Outdoors' Facebook page facebook.com/twistedcatoutdoors boat check and...
Young Life to hold 40th anniversary gala in SeptemberYoung Life is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary as a part of Southeast Missouri with a gala in September. The gala for the Christian youth organization will feature a silent auction, live music, entertainment and skits. Young Life area director...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/20/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, July 20 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 17, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Possible UPS strike could cause massive local service delaysAs a potential UPS work stoppage threatens to disrupt deliveries across the United States, experts warn a strike would flood other delivery institutions and companies, including the U.S. Postal Service, causing delays in service and big economic...
Cape Girardeau County History Center to host Civil War presentationCape Girardeau County History Center will host a presentation on the Civil War titled "Portraits of African American Women in Missouri: Before, During and After the Civil War" at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Speaker Carole Shelton is a former educator,...
Cape Central Municipal Pool renovation on schedule5Representatives of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department reported the major portion of renovations of the Cape Central Municipal Pool are on schedule for completion by December. Penzel Construction Co. Inc. began renovations in March...
Not-for-profit formed for upkeep of Shady Grove CemeteryThe descendants of those buried in Shady Grove Cemetery organized as a not-for-profit group in order to restore and provide ongoing maintenance for the final resting place of their ancestors. Shady Grove Cemetery, near Dutchtown, south of Cape...
New photography studio coming to Cape GirardeauJackson resident Amber Capps first got involved with photography by taking photographs of her 6-month-old daughter. Over the next few years, her passion and skill set grew. Her new Cape Girardeau photography studio, Captured by Amber Capps, will be...
Jackson formally retires police dogIt's not every day a member of the animal kingdom has a place on Jackson's Board of Aldermen agenda. Such was the case Monday, July 17, as Beny, police canine officer since 2015, was formally retired by the aldermanic council. In retiring the nearly...
Thompson Rehder responds to California AG's Missouri travel ban24State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City had a quick retort Tuesday, July 18, when asked about a recent announcement by California's top law enforcement official restricting state-funded travel to Missouri and two other states due to passage...
First puzzle exchange planned at Cape Girardeau Public LibraryRain, shine or snow, puzzles are a great way to pass time. Cape Girardeau Public Library knows this and will be holding its first puzzle exchange from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 21. This will be a way for puzzle enthusiasts to enjoy the challenge...
Central Academy move-in date pushed to summer 20249The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Central Academy relocation to the former Red Star Baptist church building has been pushed back to the beginning of the 2024-25 school year due to renovation schedule delays. The district purchased the Red Star...
Busy week for Bollinger County deputies6Authorities with Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office located and arrested three fugitives this week. On Monday, July 10, according to authorities, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence on State Highway B. There they...
