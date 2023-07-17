News Release

Date: July 17, 2023

Subject: Cape Public Schools Foundation raising funds for CFO matching challenge

Contact: Aaron Scott, ascott@cfozarks.org; 417-864-6199

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks has selected Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation to participate in a month-long challenge to boost its endowment. If Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation raises $15,000 by Tuesday, Aug. 15, the CFO will grant $10,000 to its endowment. Nine other CFO nonprofit partners are participating in the challenge.

The challenge grants, totaling $100,000, are part of the CFOs 50th anniversary celebration and exemplify the foundations work to strengthen local nonprofits. One of the services the CFO offers to its nonprofit partners is managing endowments, which provide permanent, sustainable sources of income for a nonprofit.

The participating agencies were selected following a competitive application process held earlier this year.

We often say that were in the forever business, and endowments are the perfect example, said Brian Fogle, the CFOs president and CEO. Endowments ensure that these nonprofits will have resources to serve our communities for the next 50 years and beyond.

To donate to Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundations endowment, go to cfozarks.org/endow2023.

How Endowments Work

 Gifts to an endowment are permanently protected.

 The endowment is invested and managed for growth. Historically, the CFOs investments grow about 7% annually, but are subject to market fluctuations.

Each year, a percentage of the endowment  currently 4%  is available for the agency to use as needed. The agency can use that money or keep it invested.

 As the endowment grows, the amount made available each year grows as well.

Founded in 1973, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is marking its 50th anniversary in 2023 as the regions largest public charitable foundation serving a network of donors, 53 regional affiliate foundations  including the Cape Area Community Foundation  and nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri through its mission of resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.

Community Foundation of the Ozarks

P.O. Box 8960

Springfield, MO, 65801

(417) 864-6199

Fax (417) 864-8344

cfozarks.org

--30--