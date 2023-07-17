JAckson Knights of Columbus Ladies' Auxiliary Scholarship Presentation

Recently the Jackson Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary presented 3 college scholarships to area graduating seniors at their annual banquet. The ladies auxiliary is proud to present scholarships every year to area high school graduates and help to further their education. Pictured here are this years scholarship recipients.

From left to right:

Donna Wikel Ladies Auxiliary president

Erin Urhahn, daughter of Tim and Kerri Urhahn, graduate of Oak Ridge High School

Hailey Burnett, daughter of Jim and Alexis Burnett, Graduate of Jackson High School

Eve Jones, daughter of Bryan and Liza Jones, graduate of Notre Dame High School

Ruth Ann Dickerson, scholarship chairperson