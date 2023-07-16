Newly Crowned Miss Voluptuous Missouri is from Cape

The newly crowned Miss Voluptuous Missouri 2023/2024 is Cape Girardeaus very own- Dr. Rina Patel-Jerls. Dr. Rina is 28 years old and married to Ian Jerls of Scott City. She is a pediatric and prenatal chiropractor local to Cape. Rina and her husband currently reside in Hawaii as they are a military family but will be returning home soon. Dr. Rina is passionate about helping families so she created Her Voice for Childbirth. Her Voice for CB is an amazing movement that helps aid in resources for women and families that have experience traumatic childbirth, whether it be physical trauma or mental. She gives women a way to share their story, find treatment, and even help with prevention of traumatic birth. Her drive and commitment shed light on a cause thats growing daily and affecting many. She states, 1 in 3 women experience traumatic childbirth, and thats one too many. We need to be the change we want to see and that starts with helping those in need. We can use resources and prevention to help avoid the situation all together! Dr. Rina Patel- Jerls will be competing in Miss Voluptuous International in August 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Join me in wishing her all the best in her journey!