Cape council's comment rules maintain semblance of order

Editorial

Many years ago, an editor sent a young journalist to cover a ho-hum public hearing at the local U.S. Forest Service office. The topic of the hearing was controlled burns, fires intentionally set by Forest Service personnel to lower the chance of wildfires while maintaining forest health.

The throng of people attending surprised the journalist. Did all these people care about controlled burns?

No. Not at all.

The person in charge had barely gaveled the hearing to order when a man stood up and went on a 10-minute tirade about "the black helicopters" flying low over his property.

He was not the only person with concerns.

For more than an hour, person after person questioned, challenged and harangued those Forest Service people about myriad subjects -- none of them controlled burns.

Moral of the story?

Folks running meetings have to have rules regarding public comment, else they'll never get anything done.

Certainly, the public has every right to let their elected leaders know their thoughts on governmental issues. This can take many forms, including public comments at governmental body proceedings.

Cape Girardeau City Council meetings often draw more than a few people who want to speak directly to the council as a group (a time-efficient manner to convey an idea to elected officials and city staff). To maintain some semblance of order, Cape's municipal officials have implemented a system in which members of the public may comment, for up to three minutes, on specific issues before the council and whatever might be on their mind.

The rules are simple, but it falls to Mayor Stacy Kinder to enforce them, to the occasional chagrin of a would-be speaker unaware of the guidelines.

When council members are considering a new business item, members of the public may comment on the matter.

At the end of each meeting, members of the public who pre-registered to comment may do so on various topics, except those appearing on the regular session agenda, including the council's consent agenda, which consists of items discussed -- and commented on -- at a previous meeting and other routine items.

Of course, constituents may contact council members and city officials directly outside of council meetings. Visit the city's website for contact information -- cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/government/mayor__council.

An engaged citizenry, bringing forth varied perspectives and experiences, can be helpful as elected and appointed leaders choose paths forward. We encourage the residents of all the communities in this region to play an active part in their own governance -- and abide by the rules designed to keep the commentary trains on the appropriate tracks.