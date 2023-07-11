*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Carly Gloth Receives Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club * Calvin R. Wells Scholarship

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by David W Baldwin
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club President Dr. Jacob Leet congratulates 2023 Cape Evening Lions Club * Calvin R. Wells Scholarship winner Carly Gloth with Scholarship Chair Amanda Lemons-Koehler and Dr. Kory Thoma. Carly is a graduate of Scott City High School and is headed to Mississippi State University pursuing a degree in Biology!

