*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Lupita Correa-Salinas Receives Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club * Calvin R. Wells Scholarship

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by David W Baldwin
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club President Dr. Jacob Leet (l) congratulates 2023 Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club * Calvin R. Wells Scholarship winner Lupita Correa-Salinas with Scholarship Chair Amanda Lemons-Kohler and Dr. Kory Thoma. Lupita has graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School and is heading to Mizzou pursuing Computer Science.

Comments