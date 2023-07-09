*Menu
Sleep in Peace

User-submitted story by Krisinda Bowlin
Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sleep in Peace is a community event held by Impact One More (IOM), which is an outreach of The Rock of Cape Church. IOM will be giving away over 30 beds to local children who dont currently have a bed to sleep in. The bed frame, mattress, sheet set, comforter, pillow and stuffed animal will be provided. Kids and families will also enjoy other freebies, games, arts & crafts and lunch will be provided. The event takes place at Rock of Cape Church located at 4250 State Hwy k, this Saturday July 15th from 11:00am- 2:00pm. We have a few beds still available and anyone interested in volunteering, please call Matiss Vitolins or Krisinda Bowlin to register at 573-339-1811.

