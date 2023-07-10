First Presbyterian offering summer reading program

Editorial

There's a program in downtown Cape Girardeau that's starting to get attention.

First Presbyterian Church has started an outdoor story hour. At 10 a.m. Tuesdays, a volunteer reads a book to those willing to listen in Peace Park on Broadway near the church. It lasts about an hour, and there are snacks.

Along with the book, there's an activity or lesson that relates back to Christian faith.

"I tied it in with, you know, how the caterpillar becomes a butterfly. You know, that's how your walk is in Christian faith once you find Christ and come out a butterfly. And so I kind of tie the story in that way," volunteer Brenda Randolph said about a recent book, "The Very Hungry Caterpillar".

There are a few more weeks of the summer program, which will end Aug. 1. So if you have children who would enjoy this program, consider stopping by. And credit to First Presbyterian Church for starting the program to connect with the community, combining faith and an educational activity such as reading.