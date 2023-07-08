News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-9-23
Lord Jesus, we lift up your name, for you are the Good Shepherd. Amen.
Judge approves special prosecutor in Mischelle Lawless murder caseA special prosecutor has been appointed to review evidence in the 1992 murder case of Angela "Mischelle" Lawless, according to documents obtained by the Southeast Missourian through a public records request. The move is the most significant...
Events set to highlight coming eclipses1The Missouri Solar Eclipse Expo will kickoff with a panel discussion on Friday evening, July 21, and an all-day event on Saturday, July 22, in Cape Girardeau. According to the Expo's website, semoeclipseexpo.org, the Expo was created to inspire and...
Parson signs senior tax relief bill, all area lawmakers supportedGov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 190 on Thursday, July 7, nearly two months after the tax relief for seniors legislation easily cleared both houses of the state legislature. All local lawmakers -- Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City...
SEMO Pets garners corporate support, schedules eventSoutheast Missouri Pets (SEMO Pets), the not-for-profit formerly known as Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, is getting some help from the corporate community this month while planning its own comedy show fundraiser this October. n Acee's, 2505...
Garrard named to Cape city engineer postAfter 10 years working with the City of Cape Girardeau as a civil engineer, Jake Garrard was appointed city engineer in April. The Missouri University of Science and Technology graduate and Charleston, Missouri, native Garrard joined the municipal...
Fireworks are to blame for house fire in Sikeston, DPS officials reportSIKESTON, Mo. -- Fireworks are to blame for a house fire Thursday, July 6, in Sikeston. At 2:28 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 816 Cherokee St., said Capt. Derick Wheetley, fire division...
Books on Tap book club -- something for everyoneLooking for a book club? The Cape Girardeau Public Library has just the thing. Books on Tap is a monthly book lovers' gathering that flips the idea of "book clubs" on its head. Adult service coordinator, Kayla Thompson, said that Books on Tap is a...
BCSD recovers $230K of illegal drugs mailed to homeButler County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office authorities said some $230,000 in illegal narcotics was mailed to an area home for resale. The more than 40 pounds of items recovered Thursday include high-grade marijuana, Ecstasy, LSD and cocaine. Deputies...
Sikeston's first food truck fest underwaySIKESTON, Mo. -- The month of July is Parks and Recreation Month, and Sikeston Parks and Recreation is hosting its first Food Truck Festival. The food truck festival will be ongoing through July 25 in the Jaycee Little League Football parking lot at...
Jackson students win group, individual honors at FBLA National Leadership ConferenceJackson High School students won several prizes at the 2023 National Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). Nine JHS students and two business teachers made the trip last month to Atlanta for the conference alongside...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools district expands comprehension assessment program1Cape Girardeau Public Schools will expand its comprehension testing system to include grades nine through 12 for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. Each year, the state requires all K-12 students to take standardized tests in order to assess their...
Overturned jeep on Perryville Road gets help8Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Cape Girardeau Police Department stand by while a Sperling's Garage and Wrecker Service tow truck attempts to turn a wrecked Jeep Patriot back on its wheels Thursday, July 6, at 1820 Perryville Road in Cape...
Cape Girardeau local one of 35 to compete in horse race in Argentina3Morgan Williams has been riding horses since she was in third grade, so when she saw the opportunity to participate in a new horse adventure, she took the chance. Williams, 39, will be participating in the Gaucho Derby in early February in...
Route N in Scott County closed for drainage work; Highway 177 in Cape County impacted by light installation; light installation impacts Highway 51 in Perry County; seal coat operations to impact Scott County roadsRoute N in Scott County -- between Route E and County Road 332 near Commerce, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place...
Cape council approves first portion of West Park Mall redevelopment; questions regarding incentives package begin before body35Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a small portion of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall at their Wednesday, July 5, meeting, but the group is only beginning to consider portions of the plan that could potentially involve tens of millions...
Eagle Ridge Christian School welcomes new administratorJeanie White has been hired as the administrator at Eagle Ridge Christian School in Cape Girardeau. Janice Margrabe, the current administrator, will assume the role of superintendent. White will begin her duties Tuesday, Aug. 1. White has been in...
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged assault6Cape Girardeau police have apprehended a man alleged to have assaulted a victim who remains in critical condition three days following the attack. Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Tuesday,...
Fireworks in garage burn down Cape home1Authorities say fireworks started a swiftly moving blaze that burned down a Cape Girardeau residence Monday, July 3. Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Chief Norman Baker said the fire began around 9:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of Andrew Street,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/6/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, July 6 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 3, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Route N in Scott City closed for railroad maintenanceRoute N in Scott County from Mississippi Street to Parkview Drive in Scott City will be closed as railroad crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place Monday,...
2023 St. Vincent High School valedictorian Gracie McKinneyParents: Sherry McKinney and Jesse McKinney Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Murray State University and major in Cybersecurity and Network Management. High school activities: National Honor Society, Ladies Sodality, Marching Band,...
2023 Bell City High School valedictorian Madison ClarkParents: Valerie Arnold and Gregory Jones Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend The Ohio State University and major in Psychology. High school activities: I participated in FCCLA, FBLA, Pep Club, and Beta Club, where I served as reporter...
12 take oath to become U.S. citizens at Cape Fourth of July event; Sikeston's Harris honored with Spirit of America Award4Twelve newly minted U.S. citizens and one man honored for decades of community and military service were among the hundreds who gathered Tuesday, July 4, for Cape Girardeau's Great American 4th of July event. Men and women from around the world ...
Former Cardinal Kerry Robinson named to SEMO Board of GovernorsGov. Mike Parson appointed former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Kerry Robinson on Monday, July 3, to fill a vacancy on Southeast Missouri State University's board of governors. Robinson, 49, a 1996 SEMO graduate, is a resident of Ballwin, Missouri,...
Some damage reported from weekend storms; fireworks tent demolishedTwo storm systems that roared through Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois over the weekend caused only minor damage, according to emergency management officials in the area. Officials in Cape, Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard and Perry counties in...
Most read 7/5/23Johns Pharmacy opens day care for employees' children6Johns Pharmacy is set to open a day care for employees Monday, July 10. The pharmacy is taking steps to address struggles in finding child care for its present and future employees. Owner Abe Funk said a lack of child care has kept it from hiring...
Photo Gallery 7/4/232023 Cape Girardeau Great American FourthTwo highlights of the Tuesday, July 4, Cape Girardeau Great American Fourth event were a naturalization ceremony in which 12 people became U.S. citizens and the presenting of the 2023 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America award to Michael K. Harris...
The Kohlfeld legacy: Family looks back at more that half-century of business11One customer at a time. That's the way Leo Kohlfeld built the foundation for a family-owned company that has grown to be one of the largest and most successful beverage distributorships in the Midwest. Kohlfeld died in 2010, but March 31 of this...
SEMO's David Yaskewich on SCOTUS denial of student debt cancellation8David Yaskewich economist and chairman of Southeast Missouri State University's Accounting, Economics and Finance Department, has commented on the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday, June 30, to strike down President Joe Biden's...
Gov. Parson cuts loan for Southeast Missouri smelter2Gov. Mike Parson has vetoed a $8.5 million set-aside for a no-interest loan for pollution controls at Magnitude 7 Metals, an aluminum smelter plant in Marston, Missouri, in New Madrid County. Parson, in a statement, said the loan violated a Missouri...
Missouri gas tax increases over weekendState gas taxes rose by another 2.5 cents Saturday, July 1, as the latest increase in Missouri's motor fuels levy took effect. Graduated hikes were OK'd by the state legislature beginning in 2021 as Missouri incrementally moves on an annual basis...