Prayer 7-7-23
O Lord Jesus, may we diligently spend time in your Word and in prayer. Amen.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools district expands comprehension assessment programCape Girardeau Public Schools will expand its comprehension testing system to include grades nine through 12 for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. Each year, the state requires all K-12 students to take standardized tests in order to assess their...
Jackson students win group, individual honors at FBLA National Leadership ConferenceJackson High School students won several prizes at the 2023 National Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). Nine JHS students and two business teachers made the trip last month to Atlanta for the conference alongside...
Overturned jeep on Perryville Road gets help1Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Cape Girardeau Police Department stand by while a Sperling's Garage and Wrecker Service tow truck attempts to turn a wrecked Jeep Patriot back on its wheels Thursday, July 6, at 1820 Perryville Road in Cape...
Cape Girardeau local one of 35 to compete in horse race in ArgentinaMorgan Williams has been riding horses since she was in third grade, so when she saw the opportunity to participate in a new horse adventure, she took the chance. Williams, 39, will be participating in the Gaucho Derby in early February in...
Route N in Scott County closed for drainage work; Highway 177 in Cape County impacted by light installation; light installation impacts Highway 51 in Perry County; seal coat operations to impact Scott County roadsRoute N in Scott County -- between Route E and County Road 332 near Commerce, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place...
Cape council approves first portion of West Park Mall redevelopment; questions regarding incentives package begin before body17Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a small portion of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall at their Wednesday, July 5, meeting, but the group is only beginning to consider portions of the plan that could potentially involve tens of millions...
Eagle Ridge Christian School welcomes new administratorJeanie White has been hired as the administrator at Eagle Ridge Christian School in Cape Girardeau. Janice Margrabe, the current administrator, will assume the role of superintendent. White will begin her duties Tuesday, Aug. 1. White has been in...
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged assault6Cape Girardeau police have apprehended a man alleged to have assaulted a victim who remains in critical condition three days following the attack. Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Tuesday,...
Fireworks in garage burn down Cape home1Authorities say fireworks started a swiftly moving blaze that burned down a Cape Girardeau residence Monday, July 3. Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Chief Norman Baker said the fire began around 9:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of Andrew Street,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/6/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, July 6 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 3, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Route N in Scott City closed for railroad maintenanceRoute N in Scott County from Mississippi Street to Parkview Drive in Scott City will be closed as railroad crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place Monday,...
2023 St. Vincent High School valedictorian Gracie McKinneyParents: Sherry McKinney and Jesse McKinney Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Murray State University and major in Cybersecurity and Network Management. High school activities: National Honor Society, Ladies Sodality, Marching Band,...
2023 Bell City High School valedictorian Madison ClarkParents: Valerie Arnold and Gregory Jones Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend The Ohio State University and major in Psychology. High school activities: I participated in FCCLA, FBLA, Pep Club, and Beta Club, where I served as reporter...
12 take oath to become U.S. citizens at Cape Fourth of July event; Sikeston's Harris honored with Spirit of America Award4Twelve newly minted U.S. citizens and one man honored for decades of community and military service were among the hundreds who gathered Tuesday, July 4, for Cape Girardeau's Great American 4th of July event. Men and women from around the world ...
Former Cardinal Kerry Robinson named to SEMO Board of GovernorsGov. Mike Parson appointed former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Kerry Robinson on Monday, July 3, to fill a vacancy on Southeast Missouri State University's board of governors. Robinson, 49, a 1996 SEMO graduate, is a resident of Ballwin, Missouri,...
Some damage reported from weekend storms; fireworks tent demolishedTwo storm systems that roared through Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois over the weekend caused only minor damage, according to emergency management officials in the area. Officials in Cape, Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard and Perry counties in...
Johns Pharmacy opens day care for employees' children6Johns Pharmacy is set to open a day care for employees Monday, July 10. The pharmacy is taking steps to address struggles in finding child care for its present and future employees. Owner Abe Funk said a lack of child care has kept it from hiring...
Photo Gallery 7/4/232023 Cape Girardeau Great American FourthTwo highlights of the Tuesday, July 4, Cape Girardeau Great American Fourth event were a naturalization ceremony in which 12 people became U.S. citizens and the presenting of the 2023 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America award to Michael K. Harris...
The Kohlfeld legacy: Family looks back at more that half-century of business11One customer at a time. That's the way Leo Kohlfeld built the foundation for a family-owned company that has grown to be one of the largest and most successful beverage distributorships in the Midwest. Kohlfeld died in 2010, but March 31 of this...
MoDOT schedules two summertime public meetings4Additional information has been added to this article. The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13, to discuss plans to replace two bridges in Cape Girardeau County located on Route Z over...
Former Cape Girardeau junior high staff reunite4A reunion of retired Cape Girardeau Public Schools teachers and staff members took place Wednesday, June 28 at, Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High school. Those gathered all worked together at the former junior high school building, which today is...
SEMO's David Yaskewich on SCOTUS denial of student debt cancellation8David Yaskewich economist and chairman of Southeast Missouri State University's Accounting, Economics and Finance Department, has commented on the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday, June 30, to strike down President Joe Biden's...
Rep. Jason Smith weighs in on Hunter Biden investigation50Political fireworks are being seen between lawyers for President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and certain Republican congressmen, notably Southeast Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. Smith has added his voice to those of the GOP chairmen of two other...
Third person charged in BoCo shootingA third person has been arrested in relation to a June 5 shooting in Bollinger County, Missouri. According to a social media post from Sheriff Casey Graham, officers arrested Peyton Hahs, 18, of Jackson on Friday, June 30. She has been charged...
Two juveniles arrested in fatal shooting on Saturday in Poplar BluffPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff man is dead after a shooting Saturday, July 1. According to a news release from the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers were informed at 12:51 p.m. of a vehicle en route to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical...
New development planned in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. Plans are underway for a new development consisting of 18 homes in the north end of Sikeston. Sikeston developer Robin Chambers acquired 5.5 acres on Baker Lane in the north end of the city, one block from North Kingshighway and just...
Storms knock out power for Cape customersSeveral pockets of power outages affected several hundred Cape Girardeau residents Sunday, July 2, after a thunderstorm passed through the area in the afternoon. According to Ameren Missouri, outages spread from the southwest portion of the city...
Gov. Parson cuts loan for Southeast Missouri smelter2Gov. Mike Parson has vetoed a $8.5 million set-aside for a no-interest loan for pollution controls at Magnitude 7 Metals, an aluminum smelter plant in Marston, Missouri, in New Madrid County. Parson, in a statement, said the loan violated a Missouri...
Missouri gas tax increases over weekendState gas taxes rose by another 2.5 cents Saturday, July 1, as the latest increase in Missouri's motor fuels levy took effect. Graduated hikes were OK'd by the state legislature beginning in 2021 as Missouri incrementally moves on an annual basis...
Most read 7/1/23Himmelberger House ready for rebirth, developer says7The old brick dwelling still stands firm, but it has seen better days. It greets outsiders with its promising red brick exterior, but also chipped paint from its soffits, window trim, facing and front porch columns. To an untrained eye, much of the...
Most read 7/1/23Veterans Home fireworks display canceled for 'foreseeable future'8The Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau will not host its annual firework show this year or for the "foreseeable future". Missouri Veterans Commission recently sent out a news release noting the cancellation this year. According to a...