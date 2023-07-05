Michael K. Harris Sr. is the 2023 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America recipient

Editorial

Patriot. Community-minded. Faithful.

These are just a few words to describe Sikeston's Michael K. Harris Sr., who was recognized Tuesday evening at the Great American Fourth of July celebration in Cape Girardeau with the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America award.

Harris served in the Missouri Army National Guard, earning the rank of master sergeant. He deployed to Iraq in 2005 and earned the Bronze Star, Iraqi Freedom Campaign Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Combat Action Badge. He was inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame in 2022.

In addition to his military service, Harris has been heavily involved in his community. He serves as pastor of Open Door Fellowship Outreach Ministries where in addition to meeting people's spiritual needs, the ministry helps with various food programs for the community.

Harris served on the Sikeston City Council for three consecutive terms, including as mayor pro-tem. He's also been an active board member or been involved with several not-for-profits, including: Southeast Missouri University Foundation Board (past president), Mission Missouri, the Sikeston Veterans Park committee, the American Legion Post 114, the Sikeston Area Ministerial Alliance, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Sikeston Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3174, the Disabled Veterans of America, the Sikeston Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Committee and the Sikeston National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Harris joins an impressive group of individuals who have received this award over the last two decades, including: Wayne Wallingford, Stephen Limbaugh Sr., David Cantrell, James Blair Moran, Raymond Buhs, Pete Poe, Jim Bollinger, Jerry Ford, Mary Kasten, Kenneth Bender, Kent Zickfield, David Hitt, Rob Callahan, Harry Rediger, Jane Randol Jackson, James Harnes Sr., Neal Edwards, Melvin Gateley, Dan Cotner and John "Doc" Yallaly.

"America, it's a lifestyle. I think that perhaps there are some things in my lifestyle that people have said, 'That is exemplary, and that is the American way of life.'"

We would add our voice to that group. Michael Harris embodies the spirit of this country. Patriotic. Civic-minded. Humble. Willing to serve others. We're pleased to recognize him as the 21st recipient of the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award.