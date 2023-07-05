News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-5-23
O Lord Jesus, we praise you for you are our strength, our strong tower. Amen.
More to explore
Cape council approves first portion of West Park Mall redevelopment; questions regarding incentives package begin before body1Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a small portion of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall at their Wednesday, July 5, meeting, but the group is only beginning to consider portions of the plan that could potentially involve tens of millions...
Eagle Ridge Christian School welcomes new administratorJeanie White has been hired as the administrator at Eagle Ridge Christian School in Cape Girardeau. Janice Margrabe, the current administrator, will assume the role of superintendent. White will begin her duties Tuesday, Aug. 1. White has been in...
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged assault1Cape Girardeau police have apprehended a man alleged to have assaulted a victim who remains in critical condition three days following the attack. Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Tuesday,...
Fireworks in garage burn down Cape homeAuthorities say fireworks started a swiftly moving blaze that burned down a Cape Girardeau residence Monday, July 3. Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Chief Norman Baker said the fire began around 9:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of Andrew Street,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/6/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, July 6 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 3, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Route N in Scott City closed for railroad maintenanceRoute N in Scott County from Mississippi Street to Parkview Drive in Scott City will be closed as railroad crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place Monday,...
12 take oath to become U.S. citizens at Cape Fourth of July event; Sikeston's Harris honored with Spirit of America Award4Twelve newly minted U.S. citizens and one man honored for decades of community and military service were among the hundreds who gathered Tuesday, July 4, for Cape Girardeau's Great American 4th of July event. Men and women from around the world ...
Former Cardinal Kerry Robinson named to SEMO Board of GovernorsGov. Mike Parson appointed former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Kerry Robinson on Monday, July 3, to fill a vacancy on Southeast Missouri State University's board of governors. Robinson, 49, a 1996 SEMO graduate, is a resident of Ballwin, Missouri,...
Some damage reported from weekend storms; fireworks tent demolishedTwo storm systems that roared through Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois over the weekend caused only minor damage, according to emergency management officials in the area. Officials in Cape, Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard and Perry counties in...
Johns Pharmacy opens day care for employees' children6Johns Pharmacy is set to open a day care for employees Monday, July 10. The pharmacy is taking steps to address struggles in finding child care for its present and future employees. Owner Abe Funk said a lack of child care has kept it from hiring...
Photo Gallery 7/4/232023 Cape Girardeau Great American FourthTwo highlights of the Tuesday, July 4, Cape Girardeau Great American Fourth event were a naturalization ceremony in which 12 people became U.S. citizens and the presenting of the 2023 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America award to Michael K. Harris...
The Kohlfeld legacy: Family looks back at more that half-century of business11One customer at a time. That's the way Leo Kohlfeld built the foundation for a family-owned company that has grown to be one of the largest and most successful beverage distributorships in the Midwest. Kohlfeld died in 2010, but March 31 of this...
MoDOT schedules two summertime public meetings4Additional information has been added to this article. The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13, to discuss plans to replace two bridges in Cape Girardeau County located on Route Z over...
Former Cape Girardeau junior high staff reunite4A reunion of retired Cape Girardeau Public Schools teachers and staff members took place Wednesday, June 28 at, Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High school. Those gathered all worked together at the former junior high school building, which today is...
SEMO's David Yaskewich on SCOTUS denial of student debt cancellation7David Yaskewich economist and chairman of Southeast Missouri State University's Accounting, Economics and Finance Department, has commented on the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday, June 30, to strike down President Joe Biden's...
Rep. Jason Smith weighs in on Hunter Biden investigation47Political fireworks are being seen between lawyers for President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and certain Republican congressmen, notably Southeast Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. Smith has added his voice to those of the GOP chairmen of two other...
Third person charged in BoCo shootingA third person has been arrested in relation to a June 5 shooting in Bollinger County, Missouri. According to a social media post from Sheriff Casey Graham, officers arrested Peyton Hahs, 18, of Jackson on Friday, June 30. She has been charged...
Two juveniles arrested in fatal shooting on Saturday in Poplar BluffPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff man is dead after a shooting Saturday, July 1. According to a news release from the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers were informed at 12:51 p.m. of a vehicle en route to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical...
New development planned in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. Plans are underway for a new development consisting of 18 homes in the north end of Sikeston. Sikeston developer Robin Chambers acquired 5.5 acres on Baker Lane in the north end of the city, one block from North Kingshighway and just...
Storms knock out power for Cape customersSeveral pockets of power outages affected several hundred Cape Girardeau residents Sunday, July 2, after a thunderstorm passed through the area in the afternoon. According to Ameren Missouri, outages spread from the southwest portion of the city...
Gov. Parson cuts loan for Southeast Missouri smelter2Gov. Mike Parson has vetoed a $8.5 million set-aside for a no-interest loan for pollution controls at Magnitude 7 Metals, an aluminum smelter plant in Marston, Missouri, in New Madrid County. Parson, in a statement, said the loan violated a Missouri...
Storm knocks out power to 1,500 Cape customersA severe thunderstorm that rolled through Cape Girardeau on Saturday afternoon, July 1, resulted in about 1,500 Ameren Missouri customers losing power. Amerens website showed outages in two areas in the city. About 840 customers were without power...
Spirit of America: Sikeston's Michael K. Harris Sr. to receive award Tuesday6Country. Community. Countless at-risk youth and adults. Michael Keller Harris Sr. of Sikeston, Missouri, has served them all for decades. That sense of service to others earned him the 2023 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award. He will...
Himmelberger House ready for rebirth, developer says7The old brick dwelling still stands firm, but it has seen better days. It greets outsiders with its promising red brick exterior, but also chipped paint from its soffits, window trim, facing and front porch columns. To an untrained eye, much of the...
Veterans Home fireworks display canceled for 'foreseeable future'8The Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau will not host its annual firework show this year or for the "foreseeable future". Missouri Veterans Commission recently sent out a news release noting the cancellation this year. According to a...
Audit says Cape County had "Another good year"Auditors stated 2022 was "another good year" for Cape Girardeau County with no "weaknesses or concerns that need to be conveyed" during a presentation to the County Commission on Thursday, June 29. Patrick Kintner, an accountant with Stanley,...
Career center set for expansion in coming fiscal year2Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members took first steps to utilize $5 million in funding from the state to expand the district's Career and Technology Center. The board voted to include the CTC expansion under the existing...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for July 5, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 City Hall Presentations n Recognition of Stan Polivick for retirement from the Public Works Department n Parks and Recreation Month Proclamation Communications report n City council Items for...
Developer buys Himmelberger House in Cape Girardeau8The Himmelberger House on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus had been slated for demolition by the university as recently as May 2022, but the historic home was formally purchased Tuesday, June 27, by a local developer who...
Security recommendations made to Dogwood Social House by city manager17The Cape Girardeau city manager's office has recommended Dogwood Social House implement several security measures following a reported incident over the weekend at the family entertainment establishment. According to a release from the Cape...
Most read 6/28/23SEMO District Fair headliners released8The annual SEMO District Fair will be held from Saturday, Sept. 9, through Sept. 16, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, with this year's theme being "It's Show Time". The fair will have grandstand entertainment that includes Steven Bankey & the...