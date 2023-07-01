Putting on a Show: Local family honors those who gave all with annual fireworks display set to music

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

George and Ginger Jaco from Gordonville live by the motto theres always room for one more. Its how their home became the hangout spot for teenagers when their kids were young and how they began hosting a yearly fireworks display for a hundred of their closest friends. Its a go-big-or-go-home kind of lifestyle steeped in hospitality, love for their community and love for their country.

George, along with he and Gingers three sons Garett, Gavin and Garth, served a combined total of 47 years in the United States Marine Corps. Garett served as an infantryman, Marine security guard and criminal investigator. Gavin served as an infantryman, Marine security guard and detachment commander. Garth served as a radio operator and information security technician. And George served as a tanker and recruiter, retiring as a gunnery sergeant. And while the Jacos have always liked fireworks, its the bond of service to their country that makes their celebration of July 4 extra meaningful. Even though the boys live in different states, all three of them travel back home each year for the show.

Its about remembering those who gave all, George says. That doesnt get told enough in todays society, but thats what we are celebrating: the people who gave up their life to give us independence. Everything else is secondary.

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

When the Jacos started their fireworks show 11 years ago, everything was hand-lit, with three to four people lighting fireworks at a time. As the years went on, they bought more supplies, each year trying to go bigger and better. Eventually, it was just George lighting the display, but he never got to sit back and enjoy the show. Going electronic and getting a remote detonator was a step in the right direction. And then, in 2022, the Jacos decided to create a pyro musical.

Adding music can be complicated, but the Jacos headed to YouTube to see what other people were doing. The faster the songs, the more fireworks needed. And because the display is not just for them but also for their community, they try to include music from each decade and genre to keep it interesting. Once the music is selected, they edit for time length. This years show is approximately 18 minutes long, featuring music like Iridium by the SIDH, Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen and Pump it Up by the Black Eyed Peas.

After attending Sky Wars, a pyrotechnic event out of Wright City, Mo., in September 2022, the Jacos are excited to show off what theyve learned. But, as always, safety comes first. George recently got his license to buy 1.4 pro items, which have brighter colors and are designed for the professional user.

Safety is a big thing. You need to be safe, George says. Each year, we cut plywood into sheets and secure the fireworks, so they dont flip over. And if its dry, were out of luck. As much as I love it, I wont risk it. So far, weve been lucky with rain.

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

Between June 28 and July 4, the Jacos host 20 to 30 people in their home who come in town from all over the country, as they prepare for and celebrate the holiday. Air mattresses cover the floor of their home, and Ginger feeds the crew for the week.

If Christmas is Gingers holiday, the Fourth of July is Georges. Theyve both agreed not to complain about what each other spends for their celebrations.

We just love to entertain, says Ginger, who coordinates the event and gets the community involved.

In the weeks leading up to the fireworks display, the food menus are finalized. The Jacos smoke pork butts, and the cousins bring chicken. Everyone shows up with a side dish. Others bring desserts. There are minute-to-win-it games, a big water slide and smaller fireworks for the kids.

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

Putting on a display of this size takes a lot of time, energy and money, but several families chip in to help out, with fireworks purchased throughout the year. Each year, the goal is to add more and do more, to level up from the previous year. George says he plans to keep doing the show until I cant, or Im broke.

Georges lifelong friend Tom Holmes helps out every year with the display.

Theyre my best friends, Holmes says of the Jacos. Its always a good show, and we enjoy each others company. The camaraderie is always great.

By entertaining the community in this way, the Jacos hope they are creating some great memories. With their tight-knit family and group of friends, they hope the tradition will continue long after theyre gone.

Until then, theyll keep blowing things up. As long as theres an inch of space, theres always room for one more.

Submitted Photo

How to Create an Entertaining Fireworks Display

Tips from the Jacos

1. Shop local. Fireworks stands around town have staff members who can help you find what you want. Read the signs next to each firework, and ask questions. Some of the products even have a QR code you can scan to see what the fireworks will look like in the air.

2. Safety first. Know your city ordinances regarding fireworks, and always have a water source nearby. Fireworks have been known to tip over, so make sure your fireworks are secured, and you have plenty of space. When it comes to fireworks, common sense goes a long way.

3. Start slow and build up. The show should be like a rollercoaster, starting slow and gaining momentum. Thirty percent of what you spend will probably be shot in the last minute of the show for the grand finale. Plan accordingly.