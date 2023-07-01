The Best Books Club: Reading from the To Be Read Pile
Instead of selecting a specific book for this month, I invited readers in the June issue of The Best Years to read a book that has been on their To Be Read (TBR) pile the longest. I suggested that anyone who belongs to that rare breed of people who read a book fairly soon after acquisition should read a book theyve always wanted or intended to read, instead.
My own selection, In His Own Steps by Charles Monroe Sheldon, was the very first ebook I downloaded, back in October 2013. Like a kid in a candy shop, I had downloaded every free and inexpensive book I could find that looked appealing when I uploaded the Kindle app to my iPad, certain I would read every one of them in short fashion. That didnt happen.
Now, more than nine years later, I was ready, excited even, to read the book that held the distinction of having resided the longest on my TBR pile. And doing so impacted me in several ways.
First, I was reminded again of the importance of not being so weighed down by stuff that special, impactful things are lost in the mix. When I began reading this months book, I owned 60+ physical books and a whopping 956 ebooks. The number of physical books wasnt an issue for me.
But 956 ebooks?! I didnt have the slightest clue what books Id downloaded over the years. Id never scrolled down the list to see if there was something I might want to read; instead, I downloaded new books. Reading my TBR selection made me wonder what other gems laid undiscovered. As a result, Ive spent a couple of minutes every few days this past month scrolling through my electronic TBR pile, deleting books I have zero desire to read or that Ive read and dont want to keep, as well as tagging some books to be read sooner rather than later.
As Ive often confessed, I enjoy purging things from time to time, but this book caused me to look beyond stuff that is readily visible. Ive begun considering binned items that fit specific categories: vintage linens and quilts, kitchen stuff, craft supplies, etc. I unpacked treasured quilts made by my grandmother and now display them in my home, and Im in the process of giving to family and friends items I know they will use or display. Both displaying or using items myself and knowing theyll be used or displayed by others brings me joy.
This book also impacted my spiritual walk. From the first page, I was intrigued by how the premise of the book is not only still relevant in a general sense but in a very personal way. As I read, I pondered the characters, their thought processes, their decisions. I considered my own values and beliefs and how I do or do not live according to them. As a result, Ive been rethinking more than a few things.
Stepping away from a specific book selection this month resulted in far more than the one expected result of checking off a book that had been on my TBR pile the longest. Instead, it impacted me in a variety of ways totally unrelated to reading in general or to the book specifically.
And that, in my humble opinion, is what reading does!
Questions well discuss when we meet at our Facebook Live chat on Tuesday, July 11, at 4:30 p.m. include:
1. What do you think is the primary reason you have put off reading the book you chose from your To Be Read pile?
2. How did finally reading this book make you feel?
3. What was your reaction to the book itself? Did it live up to
your expectations?
4. Did reading this book serve as the impetus to do something else? For example, did reading it energize you to finish some task youve delayed completing or possibly even starting?
5. For you, what elevates a good book to a best book?
Up Next
Our next selection takes us to the summer of 1972. Teenager Billy Tupper has run afoul of the law one too many times, so instead of spending time with his friends days at the lake and evenings at the local drive-in restaurant hes working all summer for crotchety Old Lady Baxter, a rumored child-murderer.
With strong recommendations from a couple of reader-friends and an intriguing Amazon blurb, Im looking forward to reading our July selection, I Know an Old Lady, by Margaret Standafer. Join in the conversation on Facebook, as well. Look for us at The Best Books Club!
-
Spirit of America: Sikeston's Michael K. Harris Sr. to receive award Tuesday1Country. Community. Countless at-risk youth and adults. Michael Keller Harris Sr. of Sikeston, Missouri, has served them all for decades. That sense of service to others earned him the 2023 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award. He will...
-
Himmelberger House ready for rebirth, developer says2The old brick dwelling still stands firm, but it has seen better days. It greets outsiders with its promising red brick exterior, but also chipped paint from its soffits, window trim, facing and front porch columns. To an untrained eye, much of the...
-
Veterans Home fireworks display canceled for 'foreseeable future'2The Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau will not host its annual firework show this year or for the "foreseeable future". Missouri Veterans Commission recently sent out a news release noting the cancellation this year. According to a...
-
Southeast Missourian alters holiday week print scheduleIn observance of the Fourth of July, the Southeast Missourian will have an altered publication schedule next week. The schedule, beginning Monday, July 3, will be: n Monday, July 3, -- normal e-edition. n Tuesday, July 4 -- no print edition or...
-
Audit says Cape County had "Another good year"Auditors stated 2022 was "another good year" for Cape Girardeau County with no "weaknesses or concerns that need to be conveyed" during a presentation to the County Commission on Thursday, June 29. Patrick Kintner, an accountant with Stanley,...
-
Career center set for expansion in coming fiscal year1Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members took first steps to utilize $5 million in funding from the state to expand the district's Career and Technology Center. The board voted to include the CTC expansion under the existing...
-
Third person charged in BoCo shootingA third person has been arrested in relation to a June 5 shooting in Bollinger County, Missouri. According to a social media post from Sheriff Casey Graham, officers arrested Peyton Hahs, 18, of Jackson on Friday, June 30. She has been charged with...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7-5-23City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Tuesday, June 20....
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda forjuly 5, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 City Hall Presentations n Recognition of Stan Polivick for retirement from the Public Works Department n Parks and Recreation Month Proclamation Communications report n City council Items for...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/3/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, July 3 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, June 29, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
Fox Royale coming to Live at Scout Hall July 22Scout Hall will be having its first touring show Saturday, July 22. Fox Royale, a band from Joplin, Missouri, is on its summer tour taking the group from Canada to Colorado, along the East Coast and then a Midwest run. During this Midwest run is...
-
Cape Girardeau County issues no burn advisory1The Cape Girardeau County Commission, on the recommendation of county and state firefighter associations, issued a "no burn advisory" for Cape Girardeau County on Thursday, June 29. In a news release, the commission stated, "All county residents are...
-
Southeast Missouri celebrates Fourth of July3Southeast Missouri towns and organizations are set to host several events over the Independence Day weekend and week with patriotic programs and fireworks. Cape Girardeau's Great American 4th of July celebration event will be held at Arena Park. The...
-
Nagornykh brings love of pastry, cooking from Russia to Marble Hill3MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Marble Hill has become a sweeter place since Valeriia Nagornykh opened her store, Marble Hill Cakes, at 205 First St. Nagornykh offers elaborately decorated cakes for any occasion, along with fine pastries and sourdough bread and...
-
Jane Wernsman retires, Autumn Grim named to lead Cape Girardeau County Public HealthJane Wernsman submitted her resignation as director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Tuesday, June 27, which was made effective Friday, June 30, ending a nearly 12-year tenure of accomplishment and progress that may in the short term...
-
-
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation department hopeful for Capaha Park Rose Garden planting in fallProgress rolls on with the renovations on the Capaha Park Rose Garden with the addition of electricity to the Rose Garden with hopes to plant in the garden in the fall of 2023. The renovations to the Capaha Park Rose Garden started Oct. 31 with a...
-
Carlisle Construction Materials opens new facility in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. -- Carlisle Construction Materials LLC has officially opened its newest facility in Sikeston. Local, regional and state leaders joined the manufacturing company's executives in a ribbon-cutting at the facility early Thursday, June 29....
-
2 Sikeston men charged following Indiana state trooper's deathPLAINFIELD, Ind. -- Two Sikeston, Missouri, men were arrested and incarcerated in the Hendricks County jail early Thursday, June 29, in connection with an incident Wednesday, June 28, which claimed the life of Indiana State Police trooper Aaron N....
-
-
-
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor22WASHINGTON (AP) The Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. In a 6-3 decision, the court overturned admissions plans...
-
Developer buys Himmelberger House in Cape Girardeau8The Himmelberger House on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus had been slated for demolition by the university as recently as May 2022, but the historic home was formally purchased Tuesday, June 27, by a local developer who...
-
Security recommendations made to Dogwood Social House by city manager17The Cape Girardeau city manager's office has recommended Dogwood Social House implement several security measures following a reported incident over the weekend at the family entertainment establishment. According to a release from the Cape...
-
Capaha Park pond project reaches its final phase7The Capaha Park pond has reached the final phase of its renovation project with the placement of aquatic plants in the water. Along with adding aquatic plants, more fish bass, catfish and bluegill were added to the pond for the upcoming Youth...
-
-
-
-
Most read 6/28/23Wilhite fills health care void by opening Chaffee Family Care8Misty Wilhite has worked in the medical field for over 20 years. She has had her own practice since May 1 at Chaffee Family Care in the heart of her hometown, Chaffee, Missouri. Wilhite started her journey as a licensed practical nurse and worked in...
-
Most read 6/28/23SEMO District Fair headliners released8The annual SEMO District Fair will be held from Saturday, Sept. 9, through Sept. 16, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, with this year's theme being "It's Show Time". The fair will have grandstand entertainment that includes Steven Bankey & the...
-
Most read 6/27/232 riverboats set to dock at Cape Girardeau this weekDespite ongoing drought conditions, two paddlewheeler boats are expected to dock later this week as scheduled at Cape Girardeau Riverfront Park, according to visitcape.com. American Queen, a 436-passenger capacity riverboat said by its owner to be...
-
Most read 6/26/23Shots fired inside Dogwood Social House6A Cape Girardeau Police Department release states shots were fired inside a business at about 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The release does not identify the business but does note the incident occurred in the 0-100 block of South Plaza Way. Dogwood...
-
Most read 6/26/23Clydesdales coming to Cape Girardeau in partnership with Folds of Honor5Anheuser-Busch's Budweiser Clydesdales will be coming to Cape Girardeau from Thursday, June 29, to Saturday, July 1, in support of the company's partnership with Folds of Honor. "Folds of Honor ensures that families of fallen or disabled U.S....
-
Most read 6/24/23Weeklong Show Me Careers program starts MondayCape Girardeau businesses will participate beginning Monday, June 26, in the five-day Show Me Careers program, billed by Missouri Chamber of Commerce for area middle school and high school educators as a hands-on learning experience providing "a...