News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
French Language in Missouri: Old Mines, Mo., celebrates 300-year anniversary
Photo by Jasmine Jones
Most people know French dialects exist in the state of Louisiana, but few know there are French dialects native to Midwestern states, including Missouri.
Old Mines, Mo., an unincorporated village in Washington County, boasts a rich history of French culture and language. At their 300th anniversary celebration on June, 24, 2023, La Guillonée performances, traditional songs performed by musician Dennis Stroughmatt, stone oven bread baking and log hewing were just a few activities that demonstrated the culture of the area. La Guillonée is an old French New Years Eve tradition in which a group of carolers go door-to-door singing songs that ask for food.
Unlike many French-settled regions across the Midwest, Old Mines held tightly onto its culture and language through the 20th Century. Remnants of the areas French dialect are still present today.
Photo by Jasmine Jones
History of the language
The French settled Old Mines almost 100 years before Missouri became a state, after French explorer and businessman Phillipe François Renault received an official land grant in 1723. Mark G. Boyer, author of 300 Years of the French in Old Mines, says Renault eventually went bankrupt and left Old Mines, but the people who established homesteads stayed.
It was this group of settlers in the 18th Century who helped spark the dialect known as Old Mines French or Paw Paw French in Missouri. Stroughmatt says he refers to the language as Illinois Country French, which is the broader region that spoke the old French dialect. This region includes parts of Illinois and Indiana, including Stroughmatts hometown of Vincennes, Ind. All were areas French settlers came through in the early 1700s.
Old Mines seems to have held onto its language longer than other areas within Illinois Country, and Boyer suggests this is due to the areas isolation.
Because this was an isolated community, it became its own kind of French and there was no Highway 21 yet, so [the language] didnt go anywhere, Boyer says.
Photo by Jasmine Jones
Boyer says the Old Mines dialect is different from Parisian and Québécois French because of its different pronunciations, the emphasis on certain syllables and the lack of modern words. When Stroughmatt went to Quebec, he says he learned a lot of new words for car parts and machinery, because in Old Mines French, those words didnt exist; the language is simply too old. Stroughmatt says people would say la machine when referring to a piece of machinery or technology that had no known word.
Residents of Old Mines and surrounding areas, such as Fertile, Mo., still remember their parents and grandparents speaking French.
Growing up in the area, Boyer says his household was on a party line phone system with 10 other families. This meant everyone on the party line could listen to each others conversations if they picked up the phone and someone else was using it.
The party line phone system was common in Washington County during the early to mid-20th Century. People who spoke Old Mines French were known for conversing in the language while using the party lines so other people on the line couldnt understand.
Photo by Jasmine Jones
Disappearing dialect
Natalie Villmer says the French dialect began disappearing in the Old Mines area during the 1930s. Villmers parents, Eileen and Max, both spoke the language fluently.
Schools during Villmers parents childhoods had begun to require lessons in English, which helped contribute to the gradual decline of the dialect. People who spoke French were also looked down upon during this time. Villmer says when her father was a young boy, he only knew French. If his mother asked him to get something from the store such as flour, hed chant the English word to himself during his walk there, so he wouldnt forget it.
He would say that [English word] over and over and hed get up to the store, and hed forget it. Well, these old guys would be around the store, spitting and chewing, and theyd laugh at him, because he couldnt remember what it was in English, Villmer says. So, he was determined that his children wouldnt learn French.
Villmer says she can understand Old Mines French when spoken, but she cannot speak it. She knows some phrases and teaches La Guillonée songs. At the 300th anniversary, she led a group of singers at the opening ceremony.
Today, Stroughmatt guesses there are maybe 10 fluent speakers of the Illinois Country French dialect left, including himself.
Photo by Jasmine Jones
Traditional songs
Boyer says storytelling culture was deeply important in the Old Mines area. As entertainment, he says families would gather and share the songs and stories they created.
There was nowhere to go, so you had family entertainment, Boyer says. These songs were never written down; they were memorized.
When Boyer was growing up, he says the storytelling culture was on its way out, but the traditional songs stayed. Its this music that drew outsiders like Stroughmatt to Old Mines.
Stroughmatt has French ancestors through Vincennes, but could not find any current speakers of the French dialect there. When he asked people where the French speakers were, he said people would say in the cemetery. Stroughmatt took this as a challenge.
How does a language just stop? There has to be some kind of remnants, Stroughmatt says.
Photo by Jasmine Jones
Approximately 33 years ago, Stroughmatt attended Southeast Missouri State University. One of his professors pointed him in the direction of Old Mines. When he first visited the area, he came to Fertile, where he found a couple of parish workers sitting on a porch. He remembers saying, Bonjour. Comment allez-vous?, or, Hello. How are you?, to the group in a bad French accent.
Villmer, who was present on that porch, remembers how shocked Stroughmatt looked when her mother, Eileen, and the other parish workers started talking to him in French. The women helped connect Stroughmatt with people who knew the language in the area and could help teach him the traditional songs, which he was most interested in.
Stroughmatt spent weekends in Old Mines with the residents and would sometimes skip class to spend afternoons with Roy Boyer, who taught him traditional songs on the fiddle. Hed also attend bouillons, which translates to soup or party in French. Villmer describes a bouillon as a dinner with neighbors and friends, which usually includes playing cards and making a big pot of bouillon.
[Old Mines residents] were teaching me songs, but then having me repeat the words. At first, I didnt know what I was saying. I was just repeating it, Stroughmatt says. I just learned by ear.
Stroughmatt got asked to start playing the traditional songs he learned at the Old Mines annual Fête in 1997. Around this time, Stroughmatt also spent several months in Quebec. There, he took a verbal French test and passed with a 90%, but received a 7% on the written portion. He says his teachers had no idea how he could speak so fluently, without knowing how to read or write.
The teachers helped teach him the written language, without changing the way he spoke. Stroughmatt has used this knowledge to write down some of the Old Mines songs.
Photo by Jasmine Jones
Keeping the culture alive
Cindy Merx, president of the Old Mines Area Historical Society, organized the 300th anniversary celebration. She says they were intentional about focusing on French culture at the event and hosting Catholic Mass in French to help residents connect more with their history.
Merx says her favorite part of the 300th anniversary celebration was when they were surprised with a federal congressional record. The record is written in celebration of Old Mines 300-year anniversary and acknowledges the area was settled by the French in 1723, and that St. Joachim parish is one of the oldest churches in the state of Missouri. Merx says thinking about the congressional record makes her emotional.
This means we are here, Merx says. This proves we were here.
Merx says the historical society is making an effort to educate others on dialect through seminars and classes. She says the historical society recently found some flashcards with English written on one side and Old Mines French written on the other. They plan to use them to teach the language.
Some phrases in French are still spoken by residents. Villmer says it is not uncommon to hear people greeting each other with Bonjour and Comment ça va? or responding to happy announcements with Cest bon ça.
Its all about community, Stroughmatt says. The language, as it was, is not going to survive. Its not. But remnants of it can. Remnants and that specialness of it is, I think, whats really cool, being able to connect to it in some way. Our music, our stories, the idea of our community speak of another time and make us different.
More to explore
-
Spirit of America: Sikeston's Michael K. Harris Sr. to receive award Tuesday1Country. Community. Countless at-risk youth and adults. Michael Keller Harris Sr. of Sikeston, Missouri, has served them all for decades. That sense of service to others earned him the 2023 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award. He will...
-
Himmelberger House ready for rebirth, developer says2The old brick dwelling still stands firm, but it has seen better days. It greets outsiders with its promising red brick exterior, but also chipped paint from its soffits, window trim, facing and front porch columns. To an untrained eye, much of the...
-
Veterans Home fireworks display canceled for 'foreseeable future'2The Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau will not host its annual firework show this year or for the "foreseeable future". Missouri Veterans Commission recently sent out a news release noting the cancellation this year. According to a...
-
Southeast Missourian alters holiday week print scheduleIn observance of the Fourth of July, the Southeast Missourian will have an altered publication schedule next week. The schedule, beginning Monday, July 3, will be: n Monday, July 3, -- normal e-edition. n Tuesday, July 4 -- no print edition or...
-
Audit says Cape County had "Another good year"Auditors stated 2022 was "another good year" for Cape Girardeau County with no "weaknesses or concerns that need to be conveyed" during a presentation to the County Commission on Thursday, June 29. Patrick Kintner, an accountant with Stanley,...
-
Career center set for expansion in coming fiscal year1Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members took first steps to utilize $5 million in funding from the state to expand the district's Career and Technology Center. The board voted to include the CTC expansion under the existing...
-
Third person charged in BoCo shootingA third person has been arrested in relation to a June 5 shooting in Bollinger County, Missouri. According to a social media post from Sheriff Casey Graham, officers arrested Peyton Hahs, 18, of Jackson on Friday, June 30. She has been charged with...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7-5-23City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Tuesday, June 20....
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda forjuly 5, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 City Hall Presentations n Recognition of Stan Polivick for retirement from the Public Works Department n Parks and Recreation Month Proclamation Communications report n City council Items for...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/3/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, July 3 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, June 29, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
Fox Royale coming to Live at Scout Hall July 22Scout Hall will be having its first touring show Saturday, July 22. Fox Royale, a band from Joplin, Missouri, is on its summer tour taking the group from Canada to Colorado, along the East Coast and then a Midwest run. During this Midwest run is...
-
Cape Girardeau County issues no burn advisory1The Cape Girardeau County Commission, on the recommendation of county and state firefighter associations, issued a "no burn advisory" for Cape Girardeau County on Thursday, June 29. In a news release, the commission stated, "All county residents are...
-
Southeast Missouri celebrates Fourth of July3Southeast Missouri towns and organizations are set to host several events over the Independence Day weekend and week with patriotic programs and fireworks. Cape Girardeau's Great American 4th of July celebration event will be held at Arena Park. The...
-
Nagornykh brings love of pastry, cooking from Russia to Marble Hill3MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Marble Hill has become a sweeter place since Valeriia Nagornykh opened her store, Marble Hill Cakes, at 205 First St. Nagornykh offers elaborately decorated cakes for any occasion, along with fine pastries and sourdough bread and...
-
Jane Wernsman retires, Autumn Grim named to lead Cape Girardeau County Public HealthJane Wernsman submitted her resignation as director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Tuesday, June 27, which was made effective Friday, June 30, ending a nearly 12-year tenure of accomplishment and progress that may in the short term...
-
-
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation department hopeful for Capaha Park Rose Garden planting in fallProgress rolls on with the renovations on the Capaha Park Rose Garden with the addition of electricity to the Rose Garden with hopes to plant in the garden in the fall of 2023. The renovations to the Capaha Park Rose Garden started Oct. 31 with a...
-
Carlisle Construction Materials opens new facility in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. -- Carlisle Construction Materials LLC has officially opened its newest facility in Sikeston. Local, regional and state leaders joined the manufacturing company's executives in a ribbon-cutting at the facility early Thursday, June 29....
-
2 Sikeston men charged following Indiana state trooper's deathPLAINFIELD, Ind. -- Two Sikeston, Missouri, men were arrested and incarcerated in the Hendricks County jail early Thursday, June 29, in connection with an incident Wednesday, June 28, which claimed the life of Indiana State Police trooper Aaron N....
-
-
-
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor22WASHINGTON (AP) The Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. In a 6-3 decision, the court overturned admissions plans...
-
Developer buys Himmelberger House in Cape Girardeau8The Himmelberger House on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus had been slated for demolition by the university as recently as May 2022, but the historic home was formally purchased Tuesday, June 27, by a local developer who...
-
Security recommendations made to Dogwood Social House by city manager17The Cape Girardeau city manager's office has recommended Dogwood Social House implement several security measures following a reported incident over the weekend at the family entertainment establishment. According to a release from the Cape...
-
Capaha Park pond project reaches its final phase7The Capaha Park pond has reached the final phase of its renovation project with the placement of aquatic plants in the water. Along with adding aquatic plants, more fish bass, catfish and bluegill were added to the pond for the upcoming Youth...
-
-
-
-
Most read 6/28/23Wilhite fills health care void by opening Chaffee Family Care8Misty Wilhite has worked in the medical field for over 20 years. She has had her own practice since May 1 at Chaffee Family Care in the heart of her hometown, Chaffee, Missouri. Wilhite started her journey as a licensed practical nurse and worked in...
-
Most read 6/28/23SEMO District Fair headliners released8The annual SEMO District Fair will be held from Saturday, Sept. 9, through Sept. 16, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, with this year's theme being "It's Show Time". The fair will have grandstand entertainment that includes Steven Bankey & the...
-
Most read 6/27/232 riverboats set to dock at Cape Girardeau this weekDespite ongoing drought conditions, two paddlewheeler boats are expected to dock later this week as scheduled at Cape Girardeau Riverfront Park, according to visitcape.com. American Queen, a 436-passenger capacity riverboat said by its owner to be...
-
Most read 6/26/23Shots fired inside Dogwood Social House6A Cape Girardeau Police Department release states shots were fired inside a business at about 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The release does not identify the business but does note the incident occurred in the 0-100 block of South Plaza Way. Dogwood...
-
Most read 6/26/23Clydesdales coming to Cape Girardeau in partnership with Folds of Honor5Anheuser-Busch's Budweiser Clydesdales will be coming to Cape Girardeau from Thursday, June 29, to Saturday, July 1, in support of the company's partnership with Folds of Honor. "Folds of Honor ensures that families of fallen or disabled U.S....
-
Most read 6/24/23Weeklong Show Me Careers program starts MondayCape Girardeau businesses will participate beginning Monday, June 26, in the five-day Show Me Careers program, billed by Missouri Chamber of Commerce for area middle school and high school educators as a hands-on learning experience providing "a...