Chaffee Alumni Association Awards Scholarships

The Chaffee Alumni Association was proud to present scholarships to three graduates from the Chaffee High School class of 2023. The three $1500 scholarships are available thanks to the generous support from the alumni of Chaffee High School. The class of 1974 sponsors the Tenea Hampton Choate Scholarship each year. The recipients this year are Gavin Burden, son of Richard and Gina Fletcher; Andrew Nix, son of Shawn and Jamie Wessel Nix; and Seger Ruiz, son of Angie Glueck Ruiz and Jeremy Ruiz. All three of these young men will pursue their higher education at Southeast Missouri State University.