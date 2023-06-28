Area valedictorians show promise for the future

Editorial

Need some inspiration? Consider the valedictorians who recently graduated from area schools.

The Southeast Missourian has profiled several of the area's top students over the last several weeks in the Good Times section. These are impressive young people who have excelled in the classroom over the last four years and through their extracurricular activities. We believe each one is poised for big things in the future.

This year's group of top graduates includes: Srija Bandyopadhayay (Cape Girardeau Central High School), Kierstin Banks (Scott County Central High School), Dalaini Bryant (Oran High School), Ruth Cobb (Scott City High School), Josy Cook (Woodland High School), William Coomer (Zalma), Isabella Foltz (Meadow Heights High School), Rayney Held (Chaffee High School), Evelyn Jones (Notre Dame Regional High School), Jaxon Limbaugh (Advance High School), Bailey O'Neal (Jackson High School), Neelam Patel (Eagle Ridge Christian School), Brianna Pennington and Angela Abate (Thomas W. Kelly High School), Erin Urhahn (Oak Ridge High School), Carter Scherer (Delta High School) and Kinslee VanderMierden (Leopold High School).

You can read more about them online at www.semissourian.com/valedictorian.

Congratulations to all the valedictorians on this impressive achievement. We look forward to seeing what you will do in the future.