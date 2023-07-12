An invitation from Southeast Missouri journalists: Help change our local world

Southeast Missourian file

Ever wonder how newspapers in our region decide some of the big stories that they work on, which can drive a communitys attention? One way is that they hold listening sessions with community stakeholders to identify whats important. In Southeast Missouri for the past five months, staff at the Southeast Missourian ­­ and other Rust Communications newspapers in the region  have been asking a broad range of individuals (and some groups) formal questions about their towns and the region.

The first question: What is the most important issue facing our community?

Our region?

According to Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian, the original goal was to connect with the community and identify topics for future content planning, as well as to develop a broader network of sources. It was also to make sure editorial staffs werent missing important stories that would help make communities better.

Local journalism is vital to connecting communities and enhancing engagement on big issues. But it takes a lot of resources to dig deep into issues, Rust said. We want to make sure those resources are invested prudently in whats important and where theyll make a positive impact. Analyzing patterns in feedback can help us plan.

The second question: What is the Southeast Missourian (or the name of the newspaper asking the questions) not covering well, enough or at all

but should be?

This question is a variant on the first one, Rust explained, but its specifically looking for gaps in coverage.

Someone might identify an important issue, which we are already covering, but he or she might not think were doing it well. We want to hear that  to understand where there are perceived gaps, Rust said.

Join the B Magazine newsletter The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.

In fact, a few people we interviewed identified what they thought were the most important issues, and it was something that weve reported on regularly. They just thought we werent digging deep enough. Or in the words of one: Youre not asking the hard, follow-up questions. To this person, as well as others, the newspaper was doing too much reporting on what people were simply saying without investigating and getting to hard truths.

The third question, Rust said, was not necessarily about getting to something deemed broadly important, but rather, it was to seek specific story ideas that would be meaningful in real ways to individuals.

The third question: What kinds of stories, or even specific stories, would have the most positive impact on your life personally?

Some of these answers ran into more utilitarian topics, Rust said. For example: Many people responded that they love stories on new restaurants, new businesses, and new activities, and the more we can do, the better.

Depending on the answer, though, the question might also delve into kinds of stories or specific stories most positive for the wellbeing of community, Rust added.

According to Rust, some feedback led immediately to news stories and features.

We received great suggestions, including specific ideas, Rust said. So, we put our journalists on them right away. Other ideas were more involved and will take more resources than we currently have, but were putting together a plan on how to address them, because some critical issues were surfaced, which really need community attention and action.

For this article Rust didnt want to go into the big topics that emerged, although he said he will make himself available in the future for a follow-up.

Theres nothing secret about what were learning. I will be happy to share our analysis. But I dont want to quite yet, because wed love to hear from more people, and we dont want to bias the pool, he said. To date, Rust said he and staff have spoken with more than 60 individuals.

We actually ask a few more than the three questions, including some NPS [Net Promoter Score] ones. But our fourth question is always, Who else do we need to ask these questions to? Who else do we need to hear from? And were still working through names identified. Really, though, wed love to hear from everyone, especially those reading this article. What were not seeking is people with an ax to grind. This is bigger than that. This is ultimately about connecting people around important, meaningful topics  and exploring solutions for our community.

If you feel compelled to answer the three main questions, Rust invites you to email him directly. His address: jrust@semissourian.com.

You can answer the questions in the body of the email, or we can set up a time for an interview. Either one, but we would love to hear from you, he said. And if you dont hear back from me via email right away, please call: (573) 388-2711.

Few things can influence a community like a series of stories in the newspaper and online. Who knows how it can change our local world? It might just lead to something life-changing for your neighborhood, our town, our region.

What are the important issues facing our

community?

 Jon K. Rust,

publisher

Southeast Missourian

jrust@semissourian.com